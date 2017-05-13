Sharing eBooks Means Caring

By on

Presented by: Baker & Taylor, School Library Journal & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, June 6th, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

The Pew Research Center has reported that 85% of Americans want their libraries to work more closely with local schools. Sharing digital resources across the community has demonstrable impact and is a progressive step toward meeting this goal.

Learn how opening your digital media library for direct access by area students at school optimizes your investment in digital content and benefits the entire community. Hear from a panel of experts who are sharing their eBook collections with locals schools about how resource sharing increases utilization of the library’s digital collections, engages students as public library patrons and broadens the library’s impact in its community.

Panelists

Jill Bourne – Director, San Jose Public Library

Director, San Jose Public Library Sarah Jane Batt – Manager, Shared System, Indianapolis Public Library

Manager, Shared System, Indianapolis Public Library Lacie Griffin – Collection Development Specialist-Youth Services, Johnson County Library

Collection Development Specialist-Youth Services, Johnson County Library Michael Bills – Director of Sales & Marketing, Digital Products, Baker & Taylor

Moderator

Matt Enis – Senior Editor, Technology, Library Journal

Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.

Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJBakerTaylor

Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.