Sharing eBooks Means Caring

Presented by: Baker & Taylor, School Library Journal & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, June 6th, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
The Pew Research Center has reported that 85% of Americans want their libraries to work more closely with local schools. Sharing digital resources across the community has demonstrable impact and is a progressive step toward meeting this goal.
Learn how opening your digital media library for direct access by area students at school optimizes your investment in digital content and benefits the entire community. Hear from a panel of experts who are sharing their eBook collections with locals schools about how resource sharing increases utilization of the library’s digital collections, engages students as public library patrons and broadens the library’s impact in its community.
Panelists
- Jill Bourne – Director, San Jose Public Library
- Sarah Jane Batt – Manager, Shared System, Indianapolis Public Library
- Lacie Griffin – Collection Development Specialist-Youth Services, Johnson County Library
- Michael Bills – Director of Sales & Marketing, Digital Products, Baker & Taylor
Moderator
- Matt Enis – Senior Editor, Technology, Library Journal
