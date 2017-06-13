Branching Out, May 2017

By on

April 10 marked the reopening of the Indian Trails Public Library District, Wheeling, IL. The 48,000 square foot facility gained 15,000 square feet in the $14.4 million project, according to the Daily Herald. Designed by Product Architecture + Design of Chicago, the work includes a new meeting room, private study rooms, and a Maker space that houses 3-D printers, engraving machines, a recording booth, and a green screen for video production. Also featured are a computer training lab, enhanced programming space, and a geothermal heating system.

The Lower Merion Township Library System’s Gladwyne Free Library, PA (pictured), reopened March 25 after a 15-month renovation. The rehab to the 1931, 4,160 square foot stone structure, under the direction of Vitetta, features the addition of a glass-enclosed, Americans with Disabilities Act–compliant elevator tower; handicapped restrooms; a new teen space; and an improved staff workspace. The $1.8 million project was funded by the Township of Lower Merion and a construction grant from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Pennsylvania Department of Education, with funds from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. Additional funding was provided by private contributions and the Gladwyne Library League.

The new Sandhills Branch of the Richland Library, Columbia, SC, opened on February 19. The 30,000 square foot branch, at $10 million, is part of a $59 million multibranch building effort approved in a 2013 referendum, according to TheState.com. Including a commons space, a 250-seat auditorium, a café, patios, study areas, and a 5,500 square foot children’s area, the new building replaces a 10,000 square foot branch with a joint-use facility in cooperation with the Richland School District 2, creating as well the Richland Two Innovation Institute (R2i2). This green library uses a solar thermal heating system and has an underground cistern for rainwater collection, in addition to a windmill weather station, according to CityMomsBlog.com. The architect is LS3P.

The 7,557 square foot Southeast Branch of the Reading Public Library, PA, got renovated, according to BCTV, and in record time. The five-day effort took place between March 31 and April 5, through a collaboration between Lowe’s Heroes Project and Skyline Property Services, plus additional community partners. Volunteers and in-kind donations were in the mix that included new flooring, fresh paint, mobile shelving, and window film to block out ultraviolet light.