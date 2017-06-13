June 13, 2017

You are here: Home / / Branching Out, May 2017

Branching Out, May 2017

By on June 13, 2017 Leave a Comment

April 10 marked the reopening of the Indian Trails Public Library District, Wheeling, IL. The 48,000 square foot facility gained 15,000 square feet in the $14.4 million project, according to the Daily Herald. Designed by Product Architecture + Design of Chicago, the work includes a new meeting room, private study rooms, and a Maker space that houses 3-D printers, engraving machines, a recording booth, and a green screen for video production. Also featured are a computer training lab, enhanced programming space, and a geothermal heating system.

The Lower Merion Township Library System’s Gladwyne Free Library, PA (pictured), reopened March 25 after a 15-month renovation. The rehab to the 1931, 4,160 square foot stone structure, under the direction of Vitetta, features the addition of a glass-enclosed, Americans with Disabilities Act–compliant elevator tower; handicapped restrooms; a new teen space; and an improved staff workspace. The $1.8 million project was funded by the Township of Lower Merion and a construction grant from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Pennsylvania Department of Education, with funds from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. Additional funding was provided by private contributions and the Gladwyne Library League.

The new Sandhills Branch of the Richland Library, Columbia, SC, opened on February 19. The 30,000 square foot branch, at $10 million, is part of a $59 million multibranch building effort approved in a 2013 referendum, according to TheState.com. Including a commons space, a 250-seat auditorium, a café, patios, study areas, and a 5,500 square foot children’s area, the new building replaces a 10,000 square foot branch with a joint-use facility in cooperation with the Richland School District 2, creating as well the Richland Two Innovation Institute (R2i2). This green library uses a solar thermal heating system and has an underground cistern for rainwater collection, in addition to a windmill weather station, according to CityMomsBlog.com. The architect is LS3P.

The 7,557 square foot Southeast Branch of the Reading Public Library, PA, got renovated, according to BCTV, and in record time. The five-day effort took place between March 31 and April 5, through a collaboration between Lowe’s Heroes Project and Skyline Property Services, plus additional community partners. Volunteers and in-kind donations were in the mix that included new flooring, fresh paint, mobile shelving, and window film to block out ultraviolet light.

This article was published in Library Journal's May 15, 2017 issue. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Bette-Lee Fox About Bette-Lee Fox

Bette-Lee Fox (blfox@mediasourceinc.com) is Managing Editor, Library Journal.

Celebrating her 43rd year with Library Journal, Bette-Lee also edits LJ’s Video Reviews column, six times a year Romance column, and e-original Romance reviews, which post weekly as LJ Xpress Reviews.

Filed Under: Architecture and Buildings, Library Buildings, LJ in Print Tagged With: Discussion: Leave a Comment
Share
From Shelf Space to Social Space
Designing a great library used to start with the books. Now, it starts with users and their needs. Our Designing a People-Focused Library online course will help you craft your roadmap for creating a future-facing building for your community—aligning your priorities with your community’s aspirations. To inquire about our discounted team rates, please call 646-380-0773.
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*