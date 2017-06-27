News Briefs for June 2017

By on

Helsinki, Finland–based software company 3DBear Ltd, an online learning tool for 3-D printing, virtual reality, and augmented reality, signed an agreement with Junior Library Guild (owned by LJ parent company Media Source, Inc.) to serve over 22,000 U.S. schools and libraries.

Arte Público Press’s Recovering the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Project, designed to locate, preserve, and disseminate the written legacy of Latinos in the United States from the Colonial period to 1960, received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) announced the winners of its national awards. The 2016 Large Federal Library/Information Center of the Year (with a staff of 11 or more federal and/or contract employees) is the Goddard Information and Collaboration Center, Greenbelt, MD; the 2016 Small Library/Information Center of the Year (with a staff of ten or less) is the Federal Communications Commission Library, Washington, DC.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services on April 18 announced 39 grants totaling $9,799,830, awarded through the first cycles of the National Leadership Grants for Libraries Program and the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program.

On May 2, Publons, the online network of peer reviewers, launched Publons Academy, a free online peer-review training course to speed up scholarly communication and improve researcher development, enabling new academics to practice the competencies of peer review and connect with editors in their field.

The C.V. Starr East Asian Library at the University of California, Berkeley, recently acquired film critic Paul Fonoroff’s massive Chinese film studies collection.