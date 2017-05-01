Feedback: Letters to LJ, May 1, 2017 Issue

By on

“When librarians are marching against [President] Trump, it is for widespread benevolence and freedom of knowledge, not political gain”

Nonpartisan opposition

I disagree with David Tulanian (“Leftist librarians,” Feedback, 3/15/17). Being opposed to President Trump is not a distinction of being a certain political party—Democrat, Republican, or in between. Being opposed to Trump and his outlandish, ridiculous rantings is a basic human response….

Why didn’t Tulanian bring up the fact that Trump is trying to get rid of any funding for museums, libraries, or public radio/television? Or how about the [Environmental Protection Agency] or [the Affordable Care Act]? Perhaps these inane acts—not just because Trump is harmfully right-wing and has set out to purely demolish everything President Obama established instead of what’s right for the American people—may have infuriated a few librarians across the country. When librarians are marching against Trump, it is for widespread benevolence and freedom of knowledge, not political gain. It is for this country to be strong and united again, as in the United States of America.

—Kristen MacLeod, Lib. Cataloger/Technical Svcs., Windsor Locks P.L., CT

Superwoman!

Congratulations Superwoman Extra­ordinaire Robyn Saunders (Movers & Shakers 2017). You are a blessing to our community! So proud of your exemplary and honorable trajectory of service in the Bronx. I am so grateful [for] the support you extend to our office and thank you for your partnership, your vibrant and joyful spirit, your passion, resilience, and commitment in going beyond the call of duty. Proud to call you a friend. Keep doing great things, Robyn. The blessings will keep pouring down on you. God bless you always on your beautiful journey.

—Nestor Medina, New York

Relationships and soup

Thank you, Michael Stephens (“Chaos & Caring”). I agree with you about connecting through the arts and building communities, especially during troubling times. I particularly appreciate your portion of the article about soup. I have also participated in Soup’s On in both my personal and professional life. We started a book club called Books & Brews here in Middlebury, and we meet once a month at a local restaurant to build relationships and eat soup!

—Lori Caskey-Sigety, Libn., Middlebury Community P.L., IN

Recognize boomer movers

“Exemplars in innovation, application, and community obligation” (“Movers & Shakers”)? Having been the director of a county library system…two local public libraries…and a medical library, I have been moving and shaking libraries for four decades, as have colleagues of my generation. Yet to look at these librarians one only sees twenty- and thirtysomethings on LJ’s cover. I guess one has to be of that age group to be considered for this dubious honor?

Perhaps one has to walk around with an electronic device in each hand and a third stuck in one’s ear to be considered? Or worse, be the progenitor of some foolish service that is here today and gone tomorrow in this profession’s never-ending quest to be all [things] to all people, thereby being none?

No mention is made of the decades of work that my generation of librarians has accomplished building a profession, building libraries, and building the financial resources that have brought library service to millions of citizens…. That is what real moving and shaking consists of, not some harebrained, glitzy service designed to appeal to this or that class of library users for a month. Once again, LJ never fails to disappoint.

—Harold N. Boyer, Springfield, PA

Learning on the job

I’ve always known that there is much I don’t know (Steven Bell, “Good Leaders Ask Good Questions”). In my first administrative position, I came in…as [the] new director, at age 31—and my two full-time staff were 51 and 61. The moment I met them, I acknowledged that while I’d been hired for technology expertise, they knew more about that particular library and its environment than I did, and I’d be leaning on their expertise; we’d get through everything together. I managed to dispel their anxiety about a new, younger boss with strong tech skills by acknowledging that in almost every other area, their knowledge far exceeded mine…. How could I possibly know everything? I’ve gotten great input from staff at every level, too—from shelvers to assistant deans. And I’m happy to get all of it.

—Name withheld