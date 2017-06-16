Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Joan Bertin, Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Censorship since 1997, will step down in June.

Skip Dye, VP of Library Marketing and Digital Sales at Penguin Random House, has been elected 2018–19 President of the American Library Association’s (ALA) United for Libraries division.

Tula Giannini, Dean of Pratt Institute’s School of Information (SI), New York, since 2005, will conclude her appointment in June 2017. SI Associate Professor Anthony Cocciolo will serve as Interim Dean.

Jacksonville Public Library, FL, Director Barbara A.B. Gubbin was chosen by ALA to receive the 2017 Ernest A. DiMattia, Jr. Award for Innovation and Service to Community and Profession.

Alice Knapp, President, Ferguson Library, CT, and a 2003 LJ Mover & Shaker (M&S), has been awarded the Fairfield County Bar Association’s Liberty Bell Award for outstanding community service and the promotion of civic ­responsibility.

Lauren Pressley, Director of the University of Washington (UW)–Tacoma Library, ­Associate Dean of UW Libraries, and a 2009 M&S, has been elected VP/President-elect of the Association of College & Research Libraries, effective following the ALA annual conference in June, for a one-year term.

OBITUARY

Elodie Blackmore, recently retired after 63 years as Director, East Smithfield Public Library, RI, died April 9 at the age of 87.