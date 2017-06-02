Six Strong Benefits to Supporting Your Local Author Community in Your Library

Presented by: SELF-e & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, June 8th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
While they may start in the library, the benefits of programs that serve local writers stretch far beyond the stacks. Join the SELF-e team and a panel of leading librarians who are innovatively answering the American Library Association’s call for programs that support the literary arts. Discover evidence-based benefits of offering writing programs in the library and hear firsthand how librarians are making their libraries the center of the indie book movement and models of community engagement.
Panelists
- Heather Johnson – Adult Services Librarian, Pikes Peak Library District
- Meghan Savage – Acting Branch Manager, Guildford and Port Kells Libraries
- Deborah Estreicher – Reference Librarian, King Library, San Jose Public Library
Moderator
- Rebecca Jozwiak – Editorial & Research Director, The Bloor Group
