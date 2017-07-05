Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

Walter Robert “Robb” Farmer, currently Director of the Sitka Public Library, AK, stepped into the role of Director at the Smyth County Public Library, VA, when it opened July 1. The new library will replace the Smyth-Bland Regional Library, disbanded by the Smyth County and Bland County boards of supervisors in March.

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has appointed Rebecca McCall as Clinical Librarian at the Health Sciences Library. McCall previously served as Library Director at the Mercy College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Southwest Baptist University, Springfield, MO.

Jenny Marr, formerly Director, Morrill Public Library, Hiawatha, KS, has been hired as Director of the Ferndale Area District Library, MI, ­effective June 5.

Jessica Olin, Director of the Robert H. Parker Library at Wesley College, Dover, DE, since 2013, will assume the role of Director of Library Services at Genesee Community College, NY, in July.

Sarah M. Potwin, formerly Director, LaGrange Association Library, Poughkeepsie, NY, has been named Executive Director of the Niagara Falls Public Library, NY, effective July 1.

Pound Ridge Library, NY, appointed Daniel Sabol as Director, effective May 15. Sabol was most recently a librarian at Pace University and teacher of information technology at Pace and at Mercy College, both Dobbs Ferry, NY.

Joe Shelley, Assistant Vice Chancellor and CIO, Information Technologies, at the University of Washington, Bothell, will become the school’s next VP for Libraries and Information Technology.

King County Library System (KCLS), WA, has appointed as Interim Director Stephen A. Smith, who has served on the KCLS Foundation board since 2011. This follows the March 29 resignation of former director Gary Wasdin .