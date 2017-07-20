Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

July 20, 2017

Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero appointed Dawn Hammatt as the new Director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, Abilene, KS, effective May 28.

John Halliday, Director of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, Charlottesville, VA, since 1997, has announced he will retire at the end of the calendar year.

Artemis G. Kirk, University Librarian at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, will retire in October after almost 16 years of service.

Marcela Peres is the new Director of the Lewiston Public Library, ME, where she has worked as the adult services librarian since 2012. She replaces Rick Speer, who retired on June 1.

Christopher Sagaas, currently Head of Branch Services for the Central Albany Public Library, NY, will become the new Director of the Utica Public Library (UPL), NY. Sagaas will succeed Darby O’Brien, who retired in June after 27 years at UPL.

Northwestern University (NU) Libraries, Evanston, IL, hired Charla Wilson as the first Archivist for the Black Experience, a position created in collaboration with the NU Black Alumni Association, NU Libraries, and the Office of the Provost.

OBITUARY

Diane Featherston Worrell died on May 16 at age 65. Worrell served as a librarian and archivist at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, for 24 years.

