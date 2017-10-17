Placements & Salaries 2017: Explore All the Data

Details on jobs and pay for 2016 LIS grads, broken down by region, type of role, school, and more.
Dig through these tables to discover the details about where 2016 LIS grads are landing jobs, at what salaries, and in what kinds of roles, or see the full feature for all the analysis.
TABLE 1: STATUS OF 2016 GRADUATES*
|School Region
|Number of Schools Reporting
|Number of Graduates Responding
|Employed in LIS Field
|Employed Outside of LIS
|Currently Unemployed or Continuing Education
|Total Answering
|% Employed Full-Time
|Northeast
|11
|364
|304
|44
|14
|362
|81%
|Midwest
|10
|508
|313
|69
|9
|391
|83%
|Southeast
|8
|254
|159
|21
|12
|192
|87%
|South Central
|8
|251
|171
|21
|13
|205
|93%
|West
|3
|281
|195
|33
|48
|276
|76%
|TOTAL
|40
|1658
|1142
|188
|96
|1426
|83%
|*Table based on survey responses from schools and individual graduates. Tables do not always add up, individually or collectively, since both schools and individuals omitted data in some cases.
TABLE 2: PLACEMENTS & FULL-TIME SALARIES OF 2016 GRADUATES BY REGION
|REGION
|# of Place-ments
|NO. RESPONDING
|LOW SALARY
|HIGH SALARY
|AVERAGE SALARY
|DIFFER-ENCE IN AVG M/F SALARY
|MEDIAN SALARY
|Women
|Men
|All*
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|All*
|Women
|Men
|All*
|Northeast
|316
|163
|39
|210
|$17,000
|$31,200
|$150,000
|$170,000
|$51,352
|$59,857
|$52,759
|16.60%
|$50,000
|$53,500
|$50,000
|Southeast
|272
|135
|28
|169
|24,734
|25,748
|77,500
|106,000
|44,387
|50,421
|45,687
|13.60%
|43,000
|46,727
|44,000
|Midwest
|290
|113
|38
|155
|25,000
|31,000
|143,000
|92,500
|50,592
|52,957
|50,967
|4.70%
|45,000
|48,250
|47,000
|South Central
|162
|98
|20
|122
|18,000
|26,000
|102,500
|112,500
|46,196
|56,506
|47,603
|22.30%
|45,000
|50,000
|46,250
|Mountain
|52
|16
|6
|28
|39,000
|36,000
|60,000
|154,000
|47,656
|69,417
|52,607
|45.70%
|47,625
|57,750
|47,425
|Pacific
|220
|54
|19
|105
|30,000
|48,000
|177,000
|117,500
|65,856
|85,357
|66,955
|29.60%
|57,250
|82,500
|60,000
|Canada / Int’l
|28
|11
|3
|14
|30,000
|30,000
|120,000
|78,000
|53,178
|46,833
|51,818
|-11.90%
|48,000
|32,500
|47,077
|TOTAL
|1340
|590
|153
|803
|17,000
|25,748
|177,000
|170,000
|50,018
|59,265
|51,798
|18.50%
|47,500
|52,500
|48,000
|This table represents only salaries reported as full-time. Some data were reported as aggregate without breakdown by gender or region.
|Comparison with other tables MAY show different numbers of placements.
|*All includes NONBINARY gender, other, and no answer.
TABLE 3: 2016 TOTAL GRADUATES AND PLACEMENTS BY SCHOOL*
|GRADUATES
|EMPLOYED FULL-TIME
|RESPONSE
|Schools
|Women
|Men
|All
|Women
|Men
|All**
|Number Received
|Rate
|Alabama
|76
|19
|96
|13
|4
|18
|21
|21.90%
|Albany
|36
|16
|52
|6
|7
|14
|20
|38.50%
|Buffalo
|66
|24
|90
|8
|1
|9
|16
|17.80%
|Catholic*
|27
|12
|39
|6
|0
|6
|7
|17.90%
|Clarion
|115
|24
|142
|17
|1
|18
|24
|16.90%
|Drexel
|105
|19
|124
|13
|2
|15
|20
|16.10%
|Florida State
|77
|26
|103
|19
|6
|26
|28
|27.20%
|Hawaii
|26
|3
|29
|10
|0
|11
|16
|55.20%
|Illinois Urbana-Champaign*
|216
|65
|281
|82
|117
|41.60%
|Indiana-Bloomington
|36
|26
|62
|14
|6
|23
|23
|37.10%
|Indiana-Purdue
|60
|9
|69
|17
|4
|21
|27
|39.10%
|Iowa
|23
|4
|27
|11
|3
|14
|14
|51.90%
|Kentucky
|51
|14
|65
|18
|6
|25
|30
|46.20%
|Long Island
|50
|8
|58
|8
|2
|10
|12
|20.70%
|Maryland
|66
|17
|83
|17
|5
|22
|23
|27.70%
|Michigan*
|86
|59
|145
|71
|46
|117
|126
|86.90%
|Missouri
|47
|14
|61
|10
|2
|12
|20
|32.80%
|NC Chapel Hill*
|59
|22
|81
|61
|62
|76.50%
|NC Greensboro
|70
|3
|77
|37
|1
|39
|53
|68.80%
|North Texas
|189
|57
|246
|30
|15
|46
|54
|22.00%
|Oklahoma
|39
|3
|42
|7
|0
|7
|7
|16.70%
|Pratt
|59
|13
|72
|20
|3
|26
|29
|40.30%
|Queens
|52
|20
|72
|18
|9
|28
|38
|52.80%
|Rutgers
|82
|23
|105
|43
|8
|53
|65
|61.90%
|San José*
|433
|83
|516
|90
|13
|104
|173
|33.50%
|Simmons*
|237
|52
|289
|69
|9
|82
|105
|36.30%
|South Carolina
|85
|11
|96
|28
|1
|30
|38
|39.60%
|South Florida
|51
|16
|67
|5
|0
|5
|8
|11.90%
|Southern Mississippi*
|47
|6
|53
|11
|35
|66.00%
|St. Catherine
|29
|8
|37
|9
|3
|12
|17
|45.90%
|St. John’s
|22
|3
|25
|7
|1
|9
|12
|48.00%
|Syracuse
|50
|20
|70
|10
|7
|17
|23
|32.90%
|Tennessee
|41
|22
|63
|20
|8
|28
|28
|44.40%
|Texas-Austin*
|63
|19
|82
|30
|10
|42
|48
|58.50%
|Texas Woman’s
|121
|6
|127
|23
|0
|23
|28
|22.00%
|Valdosta State
|57
|15
|72
|23
|4
|27
|35
|48.60%
|Washington*
|113
|28
|141
|43
|92
|65.20%
|Wayne State
|119
|30
|149
|26
|10
|36
|51
|34.20%
|Wisconsin-Madison*
|59
|14
|73
|28
|6
|35
|47
|64.40%
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|116
|26
|142
|38
|8
|46
|66
|46.50%
|TOTAL
|3,356
|859
|4,223
|819
|211
|1,253
|1,658
|39.30%
|This table is based on survey responses from schools and individual graduates. Tables do not always add up, individually or collectively, due to omitted data from schools and/or individuals.
|*Some schools conducted their own survey and provided raw data. Comparison with other tables may show different numbers of placements.
|**All includes nonbinary gender, OTHER, and no answer.
TABLE 4: PLACEMENTS BY AVERAGE FULL-TIME SALARY OF REPORTING 2016 GRADUATES
|SCHOOLS
|AVERAGE SALARY
|MEDIAN SALARY
|LOW SALARY
|HIGH SALARY
|PLACEMENTS
|Total Placements
|Women
|Men
|All
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Alabama
|$42,191
|$55,667
|$43,893
|$43,296
|$51,000
|$18,000
|$47,000
|$67,000
|$69,000
|12
|3
|16
|Albany
|45,612
|57,396
|51,085
|44,211
|54,500
|35,000
|40,000
|58,000
|76,979
|6
|7
|14
|Buffalo
|44,201
|50,000
|45,029
|47,650
|50,000
|30,000
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|6
|1
|7
|Catholic*
|59,291
|–
|59,291
|60,500
|–
|38,747
|–
|76,000
|–
|6
|–
|6
|Clarion
|43,478
|43,000
|43,435
|42,700
|43,000
|32,000
|43,000
|56,000
|43,000
|10
|1
|11
|Drexel
|44,631
|46,308
|44,889
|41,000
|46,308
|25,000
|41,616
|80,000
|51,000
|11
|2
|13
|Florida State
|41,155
|43,256
|41,271
|43,000
|44,500
|27,400
|25,748
|61,100
|58,000
|14
|6
|21
|Hawaii
|45,439
|–
|45,439
|43,500
|–
|41,244
|–
|53,510
|–
|4
|–
|4
|Illinois Urbana-Champaign*
|48,088
|63
|Indiana-Bloomington
|52,226
|45,750
|52,042
|47,740
|44,500
|25,000
|40,000
|110,000
|54,000
|12
|4
|17
|Indiana-Purdue
|39,467
|34,000
|38,473
|35,000
|34,000
|28,000
|31,000
|55,000
|37,000
|9
|2
|11
|Iowa
|56,278
|–
|56,278
|60,000
|–
|23,000
|–
|75,000
|–
|10
|–
|10
|Kentucky
|49,851
|41,500
|47,717
|56,888
|41,500
|24,734
|35,000
|68,000
|48,000
|10
|4
|15
|Long Island
|53,721
|65,000
|54,974
|51,000
|65,000
|50,000
|65,000
|65,000
|65,000
|8
|1
|9
|Maryland
|49,805
|49,300
|49,672
|53,000
|48,500
|40,000
|42,000
|58,700
|60,000
|14
|5
|19
|Michigan*
|67,191
|73,783
|69,828
|65,000
|75,000
|31,100
|32,500
|132,500
|117,500
|45
|30
|75
|Missouri
|41,500
|75,000
|45,222
|40,500
|75,000
|31,000
|75,000
|50,000
|75,000
|8
|1
|9
|NC Greensboro
|42,338
|40,000
|42,407
|38,750
|40,000
|28,000
|40,000
|67,000
|40,000
|32
|1
|34
|North Texas
|47,059
|63,329
|51,944
|47,000
|62,500
|21,000
|35,000
|65,000
|107,286
|27
|10
|38
|Oklahoma
|40,725
|–
|40,725
|40,000
|–
|27,099
|–
|53,000
|–
|7
|–
|7
|Pratt
|54,894
|50,000
|54,910
|54,500
|50,000
|35,500
|45,000
|70,000
|55,000
|18
|2
|21
|Queens
|56,162
|41,700
|51,595
|51,000
|42,500
|39,000
|31,200
|130,000
|52,000
|13
|6
|19
|Rutgers
|49,930
|61,500
|52,165
|49,000
|57,000
|17,000
|47,500
|135,000
|95,000
|35
|7
|44
|San José*
|56,062
|57,750
|56,204
|50,000
|54,000
|32,000
|41,000
|177,000
|78,000
|61
|8
|70
|Simmons*
|46,564
|56,111
|47,524
|47,000
|50,000
|20,000
|40,000
|70,000
|104,500
|49
|9
|60
|South Carolina
|38,989
|31,253
|38,870
|40,185
|31,253
|26,790
|31,253
|50,000
|31,253
|21
|1
|23
|South Florida
|33,000
|–
|33,000
|34,000
|–
|30,000
|–
|35,000
|–
|3
|–
|3
|Southern Mississippi*
|38,050
|12
|St. Catherine
|60,166
|69,000
|62,129
|48,000
|69,000
|38,000
|60,000
|99,925
|78,000
|7
|2
|9
|St. John’s
|70,774
|52,500
|66,991
|51,000
|52,500
|45,900
|52,500
|150,000
|52,500
|7
|1
|9
|Syracuse
|38,714
|102,239
|68,033
|38,000
|82,217
|29,000
|54,000
|48,000
|170,000
|7
|6
|13
|Tennessee
|48,333
|56,217
|51,238
|53,500
|50,000
|33,100
|26,000
|64,650
|95,000
|12
|7
|19
|Texas-Austin*
|53,333
|61,944
|55,305
|50,000
|62,500
|22,500
|27,500
|102,500
|107,500
|30
|9
|41
|Texas Woman’s
|47,278
|–
|47,278
|48,500
|–
|22,800
|–
|63,745
|–
|18
|–
|18
|Valdosta State
|38,639
|59,013
|41,550
|37,500
|44,000
|24,000
|27,040
|72,000
|106,000
|18
|3
|21
|Washington*
|–
|–
|54,024
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|42
|Wayne State
|46,351
|46,734
|46,515
|47,356
|47,000
|36,000
|30,000
|53,000
|57,500
|12
|9
|21
|Wisconsin-Madison*
|47,907
|43,456
|46,759
|45,000
|43,680
|23,000
|32,600
|143,000
|60,000
|22
|5
|28
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|48,799
|52,091
|49,458
|45,000
|47,454
|30,000
|34,000
|120,000
|93,000
|20
|5
|25
|TOTAL
|49,845
|58,946
|51,798
|47,500
|52,254
|17,000
|25,748
|177,000
|170,000
|604
|158
|897
|This table represents placements and salaries reported as full-time. Some individuals or schools omitted information, rendering information unusable.
|*Some schools conducted their own assesSment and provided raw data.
TABLE 5: AVERAGE SALARY FOR STARTING LIBRARY POSITIONS, 2011–2016
|YEAR
|Library Schools Represented
|Avg. Starting Salary
|Difference in Avg. Salary
|Percentage Change
|2011
|41
|$44,565
|$2,009
|4.72%
|2012
|41
|44,503
|-62
|-0.14%
|2013
|40
|45,650
|1,147
|2.58%
|2014
|39
|46,987
|1,337
|2.93%
|2015
|39
|48,371
|1,384
|2.95%
|2016
|40
|51,798
|3,605
|7.45%
TABLE 6: FULL-TIME SALARIES OF REPORTING GRADUATES BY PRIMARY JOB ASSIGNMENT
|Assignment
|No. Rec’d.
|% of Total
|Low Salary
|High Salary
|Average Salary
|Median Salary
|Access services
|16
|2.50%
|$17,500
|$75,000
|$47,487
|$47,250
|Administration
|34
|5.40%
|18,000
|115,000
|51,656
|45,500
|Adult services
|26
|4.10%
|24,000
|70,000
|45,209
|47,227
|Archival and preservation
|37
|5.90%
|25,000
|65,000
|45,743
|45,000
|Budgeting/Finance
|1
|0.20%
|39,000
|39,000
|39,000
|39,000
|Children’s services
|51
|8.10%
|29,000
|75,000
|46,438
|46,634
|Circulation
|18
|2.90%
|21,000
|57,000
|39,667
|40,500
|Collection development / Acquisitions
|20
|3.20%
|23,000
|80,000
|46,079
|43,500
|Communications, PR, & Social media
|3
|0.50%
|45,000
|177,000
|105,667
|95,000
|Data analytics
|6
|1.00%
|35,000
|77,500
|59,000
|63,750
|Data curation & management
|6
|1.00%
|42,000
|67,200
|48,092
|45,000
|Digital content management
|23
|3.70%
|35,360
|154,000
|50,493
|45,000
|Emerging technologies
|2
|0.30%
|58,000
|65,000
|61,500
|61,500
|GIS
|1
|0.20%
|56,244
|56,244
|56,244
|56,244
|Government documents
|2
|0.30%
|38,000
|40,425
|39,213
|39,213
|Information technology
|15
|2.40%
|30,000
|93,000
|55,472
|53,500
|Knowledge management
|3
|0.50%
|54,000
|150,000
|88,000
|60,000
|Metadata, Cataloging
|39
|6.20%
|26,000
|143,000
|50,733
|47,000
|Outreach
|9
|1.40%
|28,000
|56,000
|43,176
|43,446
|Patron programming
|4
|0.60%
|50,000
|56,000
|53,500
|54,000
|Public services
|14
|2.20%
|29,000
|70,000
|40,574
|34,500
|Records management
|17
|2.70%
|25,748
|75,000
|47,586
|48,000
|Reference / Information services
|71
|11.30%
|27,300
|104,500
|52,048
|50,000
|School librarian / School library media specialist
|57
|9.00%
|32,000
|99,280
|50,284
|48,000
|Solo librarian
|8
|1.30%
|31,000
|70,000
|43,435
|41,240
|Systems technology
|3
|0.50%
|52,500
|60,000
|55,833
|55,000
|Teacher librarian
|22
|3.50%
|37,000
|82,434
|55,346
|56,000
|Technical services
|13
|2.10%
|25,000
|69,000
|42,431
|40,000
|Training, Teaching & Instruction
|28
|4.40%
|30,000
|63,000
|47,190
|48,000
|User experience / Usability analysis
|21
|3.30%
|32,500
|132,500
|82,405
|72,500
|Website design
|2
|0.30%
|53,000
|72,500
|62,750
|62,750
|YA/Teen services
|24
|3.80%
|20,000
|74,000
|45,203
|45,760
|Other
|3
|0.50%
|30,000
|70,000
|51,666
|54,999
|TOTAL ANSWERING
|630
|100%
|17,500
|177,000
|50,239
|47,500
|Some individuals omitted placement information, therefore comparison with other tables may show different numbers of placements and average and median salaries.
TABLE 7: COMPARISON OF FULL-TIME SALARIES BY TYPE OF ORGANIZATION AND REGION
|Total Placements
|Low Salary
|High Salary
|Average Salary
|Median Salary
|PUBLIC LIBRARIES
|Northeast
|68
|$20,000
|$68,000
|$47,487
|$48,500
|Southeast
|44
|24,734
|65,000
|39,360
|39,000
|South Central
|23
|18,000
|51,000
|35,330
|34,000
|Midwest
|33
|28,000
|75,000
|42,373
|40,500
|Mountain
|9
|36,000
|51,000
|46,000
|47,350
|Pacific
|26
|30,000
|107,286
|58,223
|55,500
|Canada/Int’l
|2
|46,153
|56,000
|51,077
|51,077
|ALL PUBLIC
|210
|18,000
|107,286
|44,780
|45,000
|COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES
|Northeast
|42
|17,500
|80,000
|51,100
|50,500
|Southeast
|40
|25,748
|65,000
|43,008
|44,400
|South Central
|41
|21,000
|80,000
|44,646
|45,000
|Midwest
|32
|25,000
|60,000
|46,115
|45,000
|Mountain
|9
|39,000
|70,000
|51,722
|49,000
|Pacific
|15
|25,000
|80,000
|49,282
|46,000
|Canada/Int’l
|2
|30,000
|45,384
|37,692
|37,692
|ALL ACADEMIC
|186
|17,500
|80,000
|46,688
|46,500
|SCHOOL LIBRARIES
|Northeast
|32
|17,000
|99,280
|56,566
|55,000
|Southeast
|26
|34,000
|67,000
|46,741
|44,500
|South Central
|22
|35,000
|68,000
|51,530
|53,650
|Midwest
|10
|34,000
|75,000
|52,600
|51,000
|Mountain
|4
|19,000
|45,500
|37,375
|42,500
|Pacific
|10
|25,000
|160,000
|72,400
|63,500
|Canada/Int’l
|3
|30,000
|78,000
|46,667
|32,000
|ALL SCHOOL
|108
|17,000
|160,000
|53,218
|52,000
|GOVERNMENT LIBRARIES
|Northeast
|6
|40,000
|66,792
|53,299
|54,000
|Southeast
|21
|33,384
|106,000
|56,567
|54,000
|South Central
|4
|27,099
|58,000
|40,400
|38,250
|Midwest
|4
|40,425
|61,000
|53,800
|56,888
|Mountain
|1
|70,000
|70,000
|70,000
|70,000
|Pacific
|7
|35,000
|95,000
|63,143
|65,000
|Canada/Int’l
|2
|32,113
|67,000
|49,557
|49,557
|ALL GOVERNMENT
|49
|27,099
|106,000
|55,226
|54,000
|PRIVATE INDUSTRY
|Northeast
|8
|35,000
|150,000
|86,875
|77,500
|Southeast
|13
|32,000
|77,500
|53,463
|51,000
|South Central
|18
|42,500
|112,500
|72,639
|71,250
|Midwest
|27
|42,500
|99,925
|71,594
|72,500
|Mountain
|3
|44,000
|154,000
|83,500
|52,500
|Pacific
|31
|$25,000
|$132,500
|$82,274
|$82,500
|Canada/Int’l
|1
|32,500
|32,500
|32,500
|32,500
|ALL PRIVATE INDUSTRY
|103
|23,000
|154,000
|73,272
|72,500
|SPECIAL LIBRARIES
|Northeast
|16
|30,000
|70,000
|50,344
|51,250
|Southeast
|4
|30,000
|50,000
|40,500
|41,000
|South Central
|3
|27,500
|50,000
|39,500
|41,000
|Midwest
|8
|31,000
|78,000
|48,920
|42,250
|Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacific
|3
|48,000
|62,500
|55,167
|55,000
|Canada/Int’l
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|ALL SPECIAL
|34
|27,500
|78,000
|48,319
|49,000
|ARCHIVES/SPECIAL COLLECTIONS
|Northeast
|10
|27,300
|51,000
|44,085
|45,050
|Southeast
|5
|30,000
|55,000
|45,600
|45,000
|South Central
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Midwest
|4
|45,000
|52,000
|47,875
|47,250
|Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacific
|2
|42,000
|52,500
|47,250
|47,250
|Canada/Int’l
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|ALL ARCHIVES / SPECIAL COLL.
|23
|27,300
|55,000
|45,710
|46,000
|NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
|Northeast
|13
|40,000
|170,000
|62,957
|54,000
|Southeast
|6
|27,400
|76,000
|54,400
|55,500
|South Central
|1
|47,500
|47,500
|47,500
|47,500
|Midwest
|8
|32,500
|87,500
|49,802
|48,956
|Mountain
|1
|75,000
|75,000
|75,000
|75,000
|Pacific
|5
|49,000
|75,000
|63,942
|67,200
|Canada/Int’l
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|ALL NONPROFIT
|34
|27,400
|170,000
|58,396
|52,750
|OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
|Northeast
|15
|26,000
|135,000
|54,287
|45,000
|Southeast
|7
|26,790
|70,000
|45,702
|46,000
|South Central
|8
|22,800
|55,000
|40,069
|38,250
|Midwest
|8
|32,500
|67,500
|46,375
|46,000
|Mountain
|1
|48,500
|48,500
|48,500
|48,500
|Pacific
|6
|38,000
|177,000
|80,167
|67,500
|Canada/Int’l
|2
|56,000
|120,000
|88,000
|88,000
|ALL OTHER
|48
|22,800
|177,000
|53,443
|46,000
|This table represents only full-time salaries and all placements reported by type. Some individuals omitted placement information, rendering some information unusable.
TABLE 8: FULL-TIME SALARIES BY TYPE OF ORGANIZATION & GENDER
|TOTAL PLACEMENTS
|LOW SALARY
|HIGH SALARY
|AVERAGE SALARY
|MEDIAN SALARY
|Women
|Men
|All**
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|All**
|Women
|Men
|All**
|Public Libraries
|172
|25
|210
|$18,000
|$26,000
|$75,000
|$107,286
|$43,994
|$47,081
|$44,780
|$44,818
|$43,000
|$45,000
|College/University Libraries
|132
|39
|186
|21,000
|25,748
|80,000
|80,000
|46,045
|49,268
|46,688
|45,692
|48,000
|46,500
|School Libraries
|92
|8
|108
|17,000
|45,500
|115,000
|82,434
|51,640
|66,742
|53,218
|52,000
|69,000
|52,000
|Government Libraries
|28
|14
|47
|27,099
|35,000
|92,000
|106,000
|51,958
|63,271
|55,226
|53,500
|57,750
|54,000
|Private Industry
|56
|36
|103
|23,000
|32,500
|150,000
|154,000
|74,108
|77,556
|73,272
|72,500
|75,000
|72,500
|Special Libraries
|22
|10
|34
|27,500
|36,000
|72,500
|78,000
|46,357
|51,300
|48,319
|44,750
|51,250
|49,000
|Archives/Special Collections
|22
|1
|23
|27,300
|47,500
|55,000
|47,500
|45,629
|47,500
|45,710
|45,550
|47,500
|46,000
|Nonprofit Organizations
|22
|8
|34
|27,400
|32,500
|76,000
|170,000
|52,308
|67,810
|58,396
|52,500
|49,000
|52,750
|Other Organizations
|36
|11
|48
|22,800
|37,500
|177,000
|104,500
|52,139
|57,909
|53,443
|43,200
|48,500
|46,000
|This table represents only full-time salaries and all placements reported by type. Some individuals omitted placement information, rendering some information unusable.
|**All includes nonbinary gender, OTHER, and no answer.
