Placements & Salaries 2017: Explore All the Data

By on October 17, 2017 1 Comment

Details on jobs and pay for 2016 LIS grads, broken down by region, type of role, school, and more.

Dig through these tables to discover the details about where 2016 LIS grads are landing jobs, at what salaries, and in what kinds of roles, or see the full feature for all the analysis.

TABLE 1: STATUS OF 2016 GRADUATES*

School Region Number of Schools Reporting Number of Graduates Responding Employed in LIS Field Employed Outside of LIS Currently Unemployed or Continuing Education Total Answering % Employed Full-Time
Northeast 11 364 304 44 14 362 81%
Midwest 10 508 313 69 9 391 83%
Southeast 8 254 159 21 12 192 87%
South Central 8 251 171 21 13 205 93%
West 3 281 195 33 48 276 76%
TOTAL 40 1658 1142 188 96 1426 83%
*Table based on survey responses from schools and individual graduates. Tables do not always add up, individually or collectively, since both schools and individuals omitted data in some cases.


TABLE 2: PLACEMENTS & FULL-TIME SALARIES OF 2016 GRADUATES BY REGION

REGION # of Place-ments NO. RESPONDING LOW SALARY HIGH SALARY AVERAGE SALARY DIFFER-ENCE IN AVG M/F SALARY MEDIAN SALARY
Women Men All* Women Men Women Men Women Men All* Women Men All*
Northeast 316 163 39 210 $17,000 $31,200 $150,000 $170,000 $51,352 $59,857 $52,759 16.60% $50,000 $53,500 $50,000
Southeast 272 135 28 169 24,734 25,748 77,500 106,000 44,387 50,421 45,687 13.60% 43,000 46,727 44,000
Midwest 290 113 38 155 25,000 31,000 143,000 92,500 50,592 52,957 50,967 4.70% 45,000 48,250 47,000
South Central 162 98 20 122 18,000 26,000 102,500 112,500 46,196 56,506 47,603 22.30% 45,000 50,000 46,250
Mountain 52 16 6 28 39,000 36,000 60,000 154,000 47,656 69,417 52,607 45.70% 47,625 57,750 47,425
Pacific 220 54 19 105 30,000 48,000 177,000 117,500 65,856 85,357 66,955 29.60% 57,250 82,500 60,000
Canada / Int’l 28 11 3 14 30,000 30,000 120,000 78,000 53,178 46,833 51,818 -11.90% 48,000 32,500 47,077
TOTAL 1340 590 153 803 17,000 25,748 177,000 170,000 50,018 59,265 51,798 18.50% 47,500 52,500 48,000
This table represents only salaries reported as full-time. Some data were reported as aggregate without breakdown by gender or region.
Comparison with other tables MAY show different numbers of placements.
*All includes NONBINARY gender, other, and no answer.


TABLE 3: 2016 TOTAL GRADUATES AND PLACEMENTS BY SCHOOL*

GRADUATES EMPLOYED FULL-TIME RESPONSE
Schools Women Men All Women Men All** Number Received Rate
Alabama 76 19 96 13 4 18 21 21.90%
Albany 36 16 52 6 7 14 20 38.50%
Buffalo 66 24 90 8 1 9 16 17.80%
Catholic* 27 12 39 6 0 6 7 17.90%
Clarion 115 24 142 17 1 18 24 16.90%
Drexel 105 19 124 13 2 15 20 16.10%
Florida State 77 26 103 19 6 26 28 27.20%
Hawaii 26 3 29 10 0 11 16 55.20%
Illinois Urbana-Champaign* 216 65 281 82 117 41.60%
Indiana-Bloomington 36 26 62 14 6 23 23 37.10%
Indiana-Purdue 60 9 69 17 4 21 27 39.10%
Iowa 23 4 27 11 3 14 14 51.90%
Kentucky 51 14 65 18 6 25 30 46.20%
Long Island 50 8 58 8 2 10 12 20.70%
Maryland 66 17 83 17 5 22 23 27.70%
Michigan* 86 59 145 71 46 117 126 86.90%
Missouri 47 14 61 10 2 12 20 32.80%
NC Chapel Hill* 59 22 81 61 62 76.50%
NC Greensboro 70 3 77 37 1 39 53 68.80%
North Texas 189 57 246 30 15 46 54 22.00%
Oklahoma 39 3 42 7 0 7 7 16.70%
Pratt 59 13 72 20 3 26 29 40.30%
Queens 52 20 72 18 9 28 38 52.80%
Rutgers 82 23 105 43 8 53 65 61.90%
San José* 433 83 516 90 13 104 173 33.50%
Simmons* 237 52 289 69 9 82 105 36.30%
South Carolina 85 11 96 28 1 30 38 39.60%
South Florida 51 16 67 5 0 5 8 11.90%
Southern Mississippi* 47 6 53 11 35 66.00%
St. Catherine 29 8 37 9 3 12 17 45.90%
St. John’s 22 3 25 7 1 9 12 48.00%
Syracuse 50 20 70 10 7 17 23 32.90%
Tennessee 41 22 63 20 8 28 28 44.40%
Texas-Austin* 63 19 82 30 10 42 48 58.50%
Texas Woman’s 121 6 127 23 0 23 28 22.00%
Valdosta State 57 15 72 23 4 27 35 48.60%
Washington* 113 28 141 43 92 65.20%
Wayne State 119 30 149 26 10 36 51 34.20%
Wisconsin-Madison* 59 14 73 28 6 35 47 64.40%
Wisconsin-Milwaukee 116 26 142 38 8 46 66 46.50%
TOTAL 3,356 859 4,223 819 211 1,253 1,658 39.30%
This table is based on survey responses from schools and individual graduates. Tables do not always add up, individually or collectively, due to omitted data from schools and/or individuals.
*Some schools conducted their own survey and provided raw data. Comparison with other tables may show different numbers of placements.
**All includes nonbinary gender, OTHER, and no answer.


TABLE 4: PLACEMENTS BY AVERAGE FULL-TIME SALARY OF REPORTING 2016 GRADUATES

SCHOOLS AVERAGE SALARY MEDIAN SALARY LOW SALARY HIGH SALARY PLACEMENTS Total Placements
Women Men All Women Men Women Men Women Men Women Men
Alabama $42,191 $55,667 $43,893 $43,296 $51,000 $18,000 $47,000 $67,000 $69,000 12 3 16
Albany 45,612 57,396 51,085 44,211 54,500 35,000 40,000 58,000 76,979 6 7 14
Buffalo 44,201 50,000 45,029 47,650 50,000 30,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 6 1 7
Catholic* 59,291 59,291 60,500 38,747 76,000 6 6
Clarion 43,478 43,000 43,435 42,700 43,000 32,000 43,000 56,000 43,000 10 1 11
Drexel 44,631 46,308 44,889 41,000 46,308 25,000 41,616 80,000 51,000 11 2 13
Florida State 41,155 43,256 41,271 43,000 44,500 27,400 25,748 61,100 58,000 14 6 21
Hawaii 45,439 45,439 43,500 41,244 53,510 4 4
Illinois Urbana-Champaign* 48,088 63
Indiana-Bloomington 52,226 45,750 52,042 47,740 44,500 25,000 40,000 110,000 54,000 12 4 17
Indiana-Purdue 39,467 34,000 38,473 35,000 34,000 28,000 31,000 55,000 37,000 9 2 11
Iowa 56,278 56,278 60,000 23,000 75,000 10 10
Kentucky 49,851 41,500 47,717 56,888 41,500 24,734 35,000 68,000 48,000 10 4 15
Long Island 53,721 65,000 54,974 51,000 65,000 50,000 65,000 65,000 65,000 8 1 9
Maryland 49,805 49,300 49,672 53,000 48,500 40,000 42,000 58,700 60,000 14 5 19
Michigan* 67,191 73,783 69,828 65,000 75,000 31,100 32,500 132,500 117,500 45 30 75
Missouri 41,500 75,000 45,222 40,500 75,000 31,000 75,000 50,000 75,000 8 1 9
NC Greensboro 42,338 40,000 42,407 38,750 40,000 28,000 40,000 67,000 40,000 32 1 34
North Texas 47,059 63,329 51,944 47,000 62,500 21,000 35,000 65,000 107,286 27 10 38
Oklahoma 40,725 40,725 40,000 27,099 53,000 7 7
Pratt 54,894 50,000 54,910 54,500 50,000 35,500 45,000 70,000 55,000 18 2 21
Queens 56,162 41,700 51,595 51,000 42,500 39,000 31,200 130,000 52,000 13 6 19
Rutgers 49,930 61,500 52,165 49,000 57,000 17,000 47,500 135,000 95,000 35 7 44
San José* 56,062 57,750 56,204 50,000 54,000 32,000 41,000 177,000 78,000 61 8 70
Simmons* 46,564 56,111 47,524 47,000 50,000 20,000 40,000 70,000 104,500 49 9 60
South Carolina 38,989 31,253 38,870 40,185 31,253 26,790 31,253 50,000 31,253 21 1 23
South Florida 33,000 33,000 34,000 30,000 35,000 3 3
Southern Mississippi* 38,050 12
St. Catherine 60,166 69,000 62,129 48,000 69,000 38,000 60,000 99,925 78,000 7 2 9
St. John’s 70,774 52,500 66,991 51,000 52,500 45,900 52,500 150,000 52,500 7 1 9
Syracuse 38,714 102,239 68,033 38,000 82,217 29,000 54,000 48,000 170,000 7 6 13
Tennessee 48,333 56,217 51,238 53,500 50,000 33,100 26,000 64,650 95,000 12 7 19
Texas-Austin* 53,333 61,944 55,305 50,000 62,500 22,500 27,500 102,500 107,500 30 9 41
Texas Woman’s 47,278 47,278 48,500 22,800 63,745 18 18
Valdosta State 38,639 59,013 41,550 37,500 44,000 24,000 27,040 72,000 106,000 18 3 21
Washington* 54,024 42
Wayne State 46,351 46,734 46,515 47,356 47,000 36,000 30,000 53,000 57,500 12 9 21
Wisconsin-Madison* 47,907 43,456 46,759 45,000 43,680 23,000 32,600 143,000 60,000 22 5 28
Wisconsin-Milwaukee 48,799 52,091 49,458 45,000 47,454 30,000 34,000 120,000 93,000 20 5 25
TOTAL 49,845 58,946 51,798 47,500 52,254 17,000 25,748 177,000 170,000 604 158 897
This table represents placements and salaries reported as full-time. Some individuals or schools omitted information, rendering information unusable.
*Some schools conducted their own assesSment and provided raw data.


TABLE 5: AVERAGE SALARY FOR STARTING LIBRARY POSITIONS, 2011–2016

YEAR Library Schools Represented Avg. Starting Salary Difference in Avg. Salary Percentage Change
2011 41 $44,565 $2,009 4.72%
2012 41 44,503 -62 -0.14%
2013 40 45,650 1,147 2.58%
2014 39 46,987 1,337 2.93%
2015 39 48,371 1,384 2.95%
2016 40 51,798 3,605 7.45%


TABLE 6: FULL-TIME SALARIES OF REPORTING GRADUATES BY PRIMARY JOB ASSIGNMENT

Assignment No. Rec’d. % of Total Low Salary High Salary Average Salary Median Salary
Access services 16 2.50% $17,500 $75,000 $47,487 $47,250
Administration 34 5.40% 18,000 115,000 51,656 45,500
Adult services 26 4.10% 24,000 70,000 45,209 47,227
Archival and preservation 37 5.90% 25,000 65,000 45,743 45,000
Budgeting/Finance 1 0.20% 39,000 39,000 39,000 39,000
Children’s services 51 8.10% 29,000 75,000 46,438 46,634
Circulation 18 2.90% 21,000 57,000 39,667 40,500
Collection development / Acquisitions 20 3.20% 23,000 80,000 46,079 43,500
Communications, PR, & Social media 3 0.50% 45,000 177,000 105,667 95,000
Data analytics 6 1.00% 35,000 77,500 59,000 63,750
Data curation & management 6 1.00% 42,000 67,200 48,092 45,000
Digital content management 23 3.70% 35,360 154,000 50,493 45,000
Emerging technologies 2 0.30% 58,000 65,000 61,500 61,500
GIS 1 0.20% 56,244 56,244 56,244 56,244
Government documents 2 0.30% 38,000 40,425 39,213 39,213
Information technology 15 2.40% 30,000 93,000 55,472 53,500
Knowledge management 3 0.50% 54,000 150,000 88,000 60,000
Metadata, Cataloging 39 6.20% 26,000 143,000 50,733 47,000
Outreach 9 1.40% 28,000 56,000 43,176 43,446
Patron programming 4 0.60% 50,000 56,000 53,500 54,000
Public services 14 2.20% 29,000 70,000 40,574 34,500
Records management 17 2.70% 25,748 75,000 47,586 48,000
Reference / Information services 71 11.30% 27,300 104,500 52,048 50,000
School librarian / School library media specialist 57 9.00% 32,000 99,280 50,284 48,000
Solo librarian 8 1.30% 31,000 70,000 43,435 41,240
Systems technology 3 0.50% 52,500 60,000 55,833 55,000
Teacher librarian 22 3.50% 37,000 82,434 55,346 56,000
Technical services 13 2.10% 25,000 69,000 42,431 40,000
Training, Teaching & Instruction 28 4.40% 30,000 63,000 47,190 48,000
User experience / Usability analysis 21 3.30% 32,500 132,500 82,405 72,500
Website design 2 0.30% 53,000 72,500 62,750 62,750
YA/Teen services 24 3.80% 20,000 74,000 45,203 45,760
Other 3 0.50% 30,000 70,000 51,666 54,999
TOTAL ANSWERING 630 100% 17,500 177,000 50,239 47,500
Some individuals omitted placement information, therefore comparison with other tables may show different numbers of placements and average and median salaries.


TABLE 7: COMPARISON OF FULL-TIME SALARIES BY TYPE OF ORGANIZATION AND REGION

Total Placements Low Salary High Salary Average Salary Median Salary
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Northeast 68 $20,000 $68,000 $47,487 $48,500
Southeast 44 24,734 65,000 39,360 39,000
South Central 23 18,000 51,000 35,330 34,000
Midwest 33 28,000 75,000 42,373 40,500
Mountain 9 36,000 51,000 46,000 47,350
Pacific 26 30,000 107,286 58,223 55,500
Canada/Int’l 2 46,153 56,000 51,077 51,077
ALL PUBLIC 210 18,000 107,286 44,780 45,000
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES
Northeast 42 17,500 80,000 51,100 50,500
Southeast 40 25,748 65,000 43,008 44,400
South Central 41 21,000 80,000 44,646 45,000
Midwest 32 25,000 60,000 46,115 45,000
Mountain 9 39,000 70,000 51,722 49,000
Pacific 15 25,000 80,000 49,282 46,000
Canada/Int’l 2 30,000 45,384 37,692 37,692
ALL ACADEMIC 186 17,500 80,000 46,688 46,500
SCHOOL LIBRARIES
Northeast 32 17,000 99,280 56,566 55,000
Southeast 26 34,000 67,000 46,741 44,500
South Central 22 35,000 68,000 51,530 53,650
Midwest 10 34,000 75,000 52,600 51,000
Mountain 4 19,000 45,500 37,375 42,500
Pacific 10 25,000 160,000 72,400 63,500
Canada/Int’l 3 30,000 78,000 46,667 32,000
ALL SCHOOL 108 17,000 160,000 53,218 52,000
GOVERNMENT LIBRARIES
Northeast 6 40,000 66,792 53,299 54,000
Southeast 21 33,384 106,000 56,567 54,000
South Central 4 27,099 58,000 40,400 38,250
Midwest 4 40,425 61,000 53,800 56,888
Mountain 1 70,000 70,000 70,000 70,000
Pacific 7 35,000 95,000 63,143 65,000
Canada/Int’l 2 32,113 67,000 49,557 49,557
ALL GOVERNMENT 49 27,099 106,000 55,226 54,000
PRIVATE INDUSTRY
Northeast 8 35,000 150,000 86,875 77,500
Southeast 13 32,000 77,500 53,463 51,000
South Central 18 42,500 112,500 72,639 71,250
Midwest 27 42,500 99,925 71,594 72,500
Mountain 3 44,000 154,000 83,500 52,500
Pacific 31 $25,000 $132,500 $82,274 $82,500
Canada/Int’l 1 32,500 32,500 32,500 32,500
ALL PRIVATE INDUSTRY 103 23,000 154,000 73,272 72,500
SPECIAL LIBRARIES
Northeast 16 30,000 70,000 50,344 51,250
Southeast 4 30,000 50,000 40,500 41,000
South Central 3 27,500 50,000 39,500 41,000
Midwest 8 31,000 78,000 48,920 42,250
Mountain
Pacific 3 48,000 62,500 55,167 55,000
Canada/Int’l
ALL SPECIAL 34 27,500 78,000 48,319 49,000
ARCHIVES/SPECIAL COLLECTIONS
Northeast 10 27,300 51,000 44,085 45,050
Southeast 5 30,000 55,000 45,600 45,000
South Central
Midwest 4 45,000 52,000 47,875 47,250
Mountain
Pacific 2 42,000 52,500 47,250 47,250
Canada/Int’l
ALL ARCHIVES / SPECIAL COLL. 23 27,300 55,000 45,710 46,000
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Northeast 13 40,000 170,000 62,957 54,000
Southeast 6 27,400 76,000 54,400 55,500
South Central 1 47,500 47,500 47,500 47,500
Midwest 8 32,500 87,500 49,802 48,956
Mountain 1 75,000 75,000 75,000 75,000
Pacific 5 49,000 75,000 63,942 67,200
Canada/Int’l
ALL NONPROFIT 34 27,400 170,000 58,396 52,750
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
Northeast 15 26,000 135,000 54,287 45,000
Southeast 7 26,790 70,000 45,702 46,000
South Central 8 22,800 55,000 40,069 38,250
Midwest 8 32,500 67,500 46,375 46,000
Mountain 1 48,500 48,500 48,500 48,500
Pacific 6 38,000 177,000 80,167 67,500
Canada/Int’l 2 56,000 120,000 88,000 88,000
ALL OTHER 48 22,800 177,000 53,443 46,000
This table represents only full-time salaries and all placements reported by type. Some individuals omitted placement information, rendering some information unusable.


TABLE 8: FULL-TIME SALARIES BY TYPE OF ORGANIZATION & GENDER

TOTAL PLACEMENTS LOW SALARY HIGH SALARY AVERAGE SALARY MEDIAN SALARY
Women Men All** Women Men Women Men Women Men All** Women Men All**
Public Libraries 172 25 210 $18,000 $26,000 $75,000 $107,286 $43,994 $47,081 $44,780 $44,818 $43,000 $45,000
College/University Libraries 132 39 186 21,000 25,748 80,000 80,000 46,045 49,268 46,688 45,692 48,000 46,500
School Libraries 92 8 108 17,000 45,500 115,000 82,434 51,640 66,742 53,218 52,000 69,000 52,000
Government Libraries 28 14 47 27,099 35,000 92,000 106,000 51,958 63,271 55,226 53,500 57,750 54,000
Private Industry 56 36 103 23,000 32,500 150,000 154,000 74,108 77,556 73,272 72,500 75,000 72,500
Special Libraries 22 10 34 27,500 36,000 72,500 78,000 46,357 51,300 48,319 44,750 51,250 49,000
Archives/Special Collections 22 1 23 27,300 47,500 55,000 47,500 45,629 47,500 45,710 45,550 47,500 46,000
Nonprofit Organizations 22 8 34 27,400 32,500 76,000 170,000 52,308 67,810 58,396 52,500 49,000 52,750
Other Organizations 36 11 48 22,800 37,500 177,000 104,500 52,139 57,909 53,443 43,200 48,500 46,000
This table represents only full-time salaries and all placements reported by type. Some individuals omitted placement information, rendering some information unusable.
**All includes nonbinary gender, OTHER, and no answer.

