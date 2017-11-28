Academic Library Data | Year in Architecture 2017

By on

For the Year in Architecture 2017, Library Journal solicited information from academic libraries nationwide that had undergone new builds and renovation/addition projects completed between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017. The tables below comprise complete financial and construction statistics for the 12 academic library buildings submitted.

Academic New Buildings & Renovations

TYPE: N = New Building; R = Renovation

Institution Type Project Cost Gross Sq. Ft. Sq. Ft. Cost Constr. Cost Furn./Equip. Cost Book Capacity Seating Capacity Architect Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, Salisbury University, MD N $117,000,000 221,000 $436.19 $96,400,000 $n/a 630,000 2,435 Sasaki Associates; Ayers Saint Gross Riddell Library and Learning Centre, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alta. N 100,400,000 240,050 293 70,600,000 29,800,000 n/a 1,500 Dialog Library of Engineering and Science, Wilmeth Active Learning Center, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN N 62,500,000 164,082 271.21 44,500,000 4,800,000 30,000 3,165 BSA LifeStructures Arnold R. Goldstein Library, Ringling College of Art & Design, Sarasota, FL N 21,555,935 46,178 335.92 15,511,292 1,952,742 110,000 510 Shepley Bulfinch; Sweet Sparkman Architects Banwart Library, Illinois Central College, Peoria N 13,076,000 37,050 309 11,448,270 87,250 8,000 94 BLDD Architects Heaton Family Learning Commons, Butler County Community College, PA R $6,449,325 24,000 $246.29 $5,911,066 $538,259 42,000 298 Renaissance 3 Architects Harrell Health Sciences Library: Research & Learning Commons, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, Hershey R 3,989,226 17,044 134 2,283,535 395,067 15,500 288 HBM Architects, LLC University of Oklahoma Libraries, Norman R 3,800,000 35,350 67.89 2,400,000 1,400,000 550,000 204 REES Architects Sorrells Engineering and Science Library, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh R 1,500,000 16,200 59.15 958,300 300,000 19,000 340 GBBN Architects Mendel Gottesman Library, Yeshiva University, New York R 1,457,985 17,700 64.13 1,135,220 117,300 83,500 206 ROART Irwin Library, Butler University, Indianapolis R n/a n/a n/a n/a 54,000 n/a 42 Kimberly Bolan & Associates Cabot Science Library, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA R n/a 19,500 n/a n/a n/a n/a 342 Mack Scogin Merrill Elam

