Academic Library Data | Year in Architecture 2017

For the Year in Architecture 2017, Library Journal solicited information from academic libraries nationwide that had undergone new builds and renovation/addition projects completed between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017. The tables below comprise complete financial and construction statistics for the 12 academic library buildings submitted.
Academic New Buildings & Renovations
TYPE: N = New Building; R = Renovation
|Institution
|Type
|Project Cost
|Gross Sq. Ft.
|Sq. Ft. Cost
|Constr. Cost
|Furn./Equip. Cost
|Book Capacity
|Seating Capacity
|Architect
|Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, Salisbury University, MD
|N
|$117,000,000
|221,000
|$436.19
|$96,400,000
|$n/a
|630,000
|2,435
|Sasaki Associates; Ayers Saint Gross
|Riddell Library and Learning Centre, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alta.
|N
|100,400,000
|240,050
|293
|70,600,000
|29,800,000
|n/a
|1,500
|Dialog
|Library of Engineering and Science, Wilmeth Active Learning Center, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN
|N
|62,500,000
|164,082
|271.21
|44,500,000
|4,800,000
|30,000
|3,165
|BSA LifeStructures
|Arnold R. Goldstein Library, Ringling College of Art & Design, Sarasota, FL
|N
|21,555,935
|46,178
|335.92
|15,511,292
|1,952,742
|110,000
|510
|Shepley Bulfinch; Sweet Sparkman Architects
|Banwart Library, Illinois Central College, Peoria
|N
|13,076,000
|37,050
|309
|11,448,270
|87,250
|8,000
|94
|BLDD Architects
|Heaton Family Learning Commons, Butler County Community College, PA
|R
|$6,449,325
|24,000
|$246.29
|$5,911,066
|$538,259
|42,000
|298
|Renaissance 3 Architects
|Harrell Health Sciences Library: Research & Learning Commons, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, Hershey
|R
|3,989,226
|17,044
|134
|2,283,535
|395,067
|15,500
|288
|HBM Architects, LLC
|University of Oklahoma Libraries, Norman
|R
|3,800,000
|35,350
|67.89
|2,400,000
|1,400,000
|550,000
|204
|REES Architects
|Sorrells Engineering and Science Library, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh
|R
|1,500,000
|16,200
|59.15
|958,300
|300,000
|19,000
|340
|GBBN Architects
|Mendel Gottesman Library, Yeshiva University, New York
|R
|1,457,985
|17,700
|64.13
|1,135,220
|117,300
|83,500
|206
|ROART
|Irwin Library, Butler University, Indianapolis
|R
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|54,000
|n/a
|42
|Kimberly Bolan & Associates
|Cabot Science Library, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA
|R
|n/a
|19,500
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|342
|Mack Scogin Merrill Elam
