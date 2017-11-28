November 28, 2017

You are here: Home / Academic Library Data | Year in Architecture 2017

Academic Library Data | Year in Architecture 2017

By on November 28, 2017 Leave a Comment

For the Year in Architecture 2017, Library Journal solicited information from academic libraries nationwide that had undergone new builds and renovation/addition projects completed between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017. The tables below comprise complete financial and construction statistics for the 12 academic library buildings submitted.

Academic New Buildings & Renovations

TYPE: N = New Building; R = Renovation

Institution Type Project Cost Gross Sq. Ft. Sq. Ft. Cost Constr. Cost Furn./Equip. Cost Book Capacity Seating Capacity Architect
Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, Salisbury University, MD N $117,000,000 221,000 $436.19 $96,400,000 $n/a 630,000 2,435 Sasaki Associates; Ayers Saint Gross
Riddell Library and Learning Centre, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alta. N 100,400,000 240,050 293 70,600,000 29,800,000 n/a 1,500 Dialog
Library of Engineering and Science, Wilmeth Active Learning Center, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN N 62,500,000 164,082 271.21 44,500,000 4,800,000 30,000 3,165 BSA LifeStructures
Arnold R. Goldstein Library, Ringling College of Art & Design, Sarasota, FL N 21,555,935 46,178 335.92 15,511,292 1,952,742 110,000 510 Shepley Bulfinch; Sweet Sparkman Architects
Banwart Library, Illinois Central College, Peoria N 13,076,000 37,050 309 11,448,270 87,250 8,000 94 BLDD Architects
Heaton Family Learning Commons, Butler County Community College, PA R $6,449,325 24,000 $246.29 $5,911,066 $538,259 42,000 298 Renaissance 3 Architects
Harrell Health Sciences Library: Research & Learning Commons, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, Hershey R 3,989,226 17,044 134 2,283,535 395,067 15,500 288 HBM Architects, LLC
University of Oklahoma Libraries, Norman R 3,800,000 35,350 67.89 2,400,000 1,400,000 550,000 204 REES Architects
Sorrells Engineering and Science Library, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh R 1,500,000 16,200 59.15 958,300 300,000 19,000 340 GBBN Architects
Mendel Gottesman Library, Yeshiva University, New York R 1,457,985 17,700 64.13 1,135,220 117,300 83,500 206 ROART
Irwin Library, Butler University, Indianapolis R n/a n/a n/a n/a 54,000 n/a 42 Kimberly Bolan & Associates
Cabot Science Library, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA R n/a 19,500 n/a n/a n/a n/a 342 Mack Scogin Merrill Elam

RETURN TO MAIN ARTICLE

This article was published in Library Journal. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Bette-Lee Fox About Bette-Lee Fox

Bette-Lee Fox (blfox@mediasourceinc.com) is Managing Editor, Library Journal.

Celebrating her 46th year with Library Journal, Bette-Lee also edits LJ’s Video Reviews column, six times a year Romance column, and e-original Romance reviews, which post weekly as LJ Xpress Reviews.

Filed Under: Academic Libraries, Architecture and Buildings, LJ in Print Tagged With: , Discussion: Leave a Comment
Share
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*