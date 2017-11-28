Uncommon Common Spaces | Year in Architecture 2017

Established in 1974 and in its current Town Center location since 1995, the Cozby Library
and Community Commons, Coppell, TX, gained a 4,270 square foot addition, the renovation of
the existing 28,000 square feet, extra parking, and reconfiguration of the entrance and exits. It also houses a business center, additional study rooms and meeting spaces, and a drive-through book return. CREDITS: Hidell and Associates Architects, architect; Patrick Coulie, photo.
Representing the largest construction effort since the school was founded in 1925, the $117 million Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, Salisbury University, MD, consolidates academic support programs with a state-of-the-art library, classrooms, a café, and the Nabb Research Center. CREDITS: Sasaki Associates, Ayers Saint Gross, architects; ©Jeremy Bittermann, photo.
The new Havre de Grace Branch of the Harford County Public Library, MD, encompasses 21,000 square feet in this coastline city. Among the amenities is the second-floor Business Center with state-of-the-art technology in a glass-walled space. CREDITS: Manns Woodward Studios, architects; Robert Creamer, photo.
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.