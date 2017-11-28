November 28, 2017

A Sense of Play at Work | Year in Architecture 2017

By on November 28, 2017

At the Cabot Science Library at the Pritzker Commons, Harvard University Science Center, Cambridge, MA, the floor-to-ceiling glass wall of the Instruction Room (rear) retracts, opening into the adjacent lounge space. The building also includes a Discovery Bar central space, a double-sided projection screen highlighting events, the Ice Cube consultation space, and friendly “cow chairs.”  CREDITS: Mack Scogin Merrill Elam, architect; Peter Vanderwarker, photo.

The Library of Engineering and Science, Wilmeth Active Learning Center, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, “conceptually and by design marries the attributes and traditions of an academic library with active-learning classrooms.” It houses the data Visualization Experience Lab of Purdue for exploration of tools that turn data into knowledge. CREDITS: BSA LifeStructures, architect: Teresa Brown, photo.

A “visionary Maker space dedicated to community learning, gathering, creating, and celebration,” the $15 million Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library, Ont., appears ever-changing, with its reflective façade, as well as a roofline and form inspired by a local roller coaster. CREDITS: ZAS Architects + Interiors, architect; Doublespace Photography, photo.

Filed Under: Architecture and Buildings
