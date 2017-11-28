November 28, 2017

Six-Year Cost Summary, Funding Sources | Year in Architecture 2017

Six-Year Cost Summary

Symbol Code: ARR—Additions, Renovations, and Remodels

Fiscal 2012 Fiscal 2013 Fiscal 2014 Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017
Number of new buildings 34 27 29 38 33 26
Number of ARRs1 73 47 55 54 59 44
Sq. ft. new buildings 898,865 470,167 717,973 896,195 831,110 616,436
Sq. ft. ARRs 1,375,307 715,380 1,164,535 1,222,795 1,297,229 1,090,370
NEW BUILDINGS
Construction cost $263,313,088 $139,136,298 $212,257,074 $274,900,907 $257,213,872 $207,532,385
Equipment cost 30,533,085 16,184,831 34,002,671 26,895,130 37,522,113 21,316,125
Site cost 14,215,747 28,272,719 18,929,131 12,031,896 19,242,482 6,968,634
Other cost 53,113,752 29,983,512 49,676,815 68,193,630 73,601,931 41,281,588
Total—Project cost 361,175,672 212,079,360 314,866,191 360,746,279 397,152,182 309,498,732
ARRs—Project cost 241,643,154 145,668,398 260,983,928 311,990,635 237,347,021 299,877,478
NEW & ARR PROJECT COST $602,818,826 $357,747,758 $575,850,119 $672,736,914 $634,499,203 $609,376,210

 

Funding Sources

Fiscal 2012 Fiscal 2013 Fiscal 2014 Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017
Federal, new buildings $38,465,599 $1,000,000 $25,617,538 $475,000 $350,000 $25,260,000
Federal, ARRs 18,882,075 1,684,211 6,239,463 1,500,000 2,423,000 0
Federal, total $57,347,674 $2,684,211 $31,857,001 $1,975,000 $2,773,000 $25,260,000
State, new buildings $19,558,708 $9,570,111 $64,563,247 $15,169,766 $15,025,234 $3,994,000
State, ARRs 9,286,208 2,017,590 19,563,872 5,251,244 2,787,038 18,570,711
State, total $28,844,916 $11,587,701 $84,127,119 $20,421,010 $17,812,272 $22,564,711
Local, new buildings $284,164,989 $192,466,192 $215,147,978 $331,311,400 $371,719,254 $271,148,486
Local, ARRs 184,662,609 133,692,708 188,446,449 244,614,937 199,559,402 237,888,791
Local, total $468,827,598 $326,158,900 $403,594,427 $575,926,337 $571,278,656 $509,037,277
Gift, new buildings $19,573,952 $12,366,431 $13,312,404 $24,430,676 14,388,312 10,626,623
Gift, ARRs 29,367,511 8,996,727 50,361,901 63,353,240 32,636,393 43,448,173
Gift, total $48,941,463 $21,363,158 $63,674,305 $87,783,916 $47,024,705 $54,074,796
TOTAL—FUNDS USED $603,961,651 $361,793,970 $583,252,852 $686,106,263 $638,888,633 $610,936,784

