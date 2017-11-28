Six-Year Cost Summary, Funding Sources | Year in Architecture 2017

Six-Year Cost Summary
Symbol Code: ARR—Additions, Renovations, and Remodels
|Fiscal 2012
|Fiscal 2013
|Fiscal 2014
|Fiscal 2015
|Fiscal 2016
|Fiscal 2017
|Number of new buildings
|34
|27
|29
|38
|33
|26
|Number of ARRs1
|73
|47
|55
|54
|59
|44
|Sq. ft. new buildings
|898,865
|470,167
|717,973
|896,195
|831,110
|616,436
|Sq. ft. ARRs
|1,375,307
|715,380
|1,164,535
|1,222,795
|1,297,229
|1,090,370
|NEW BUILDINGS
|Construction cost
|$263,313,088
|$139,136,298
|$212,257,074
|$274,900,907
|$257,213,872
|$207,532,385
|Equipment cost
|30,533,085
|16,184,831
|34,002,671
|26,895,130
|37,522,113
|21,316,125
|Site cost
|14,215,747
|28,272,719
|18,929,131
|12,031,896
|19,242,482
|6,968,634
|Other cost
|53,113,752
|29,983,512
|49,676,815
|68,193,630
|73,601,931
|41,281,588
|Total—Project cost
|361,175,672
|212,079,360
|314,866,191
|360,746,279
|397,152,182
|309,498,732
|ARRs—Project cost
|241,643,154
|145,668,398
|260,983,928
|311,990,635
|237,347,021
|299,877,478
|NEW & ARR PROJECT COST
|$602,818,826
|$357,747,758
|$575,850,119
|$672,736,914
|$634,499,203
|$609,376,210
Funding Sources
Symbol Code: ARR—Additions, Renovations, and Remodels
|Fiscal 2012
|Fiscal 2013
|Fiscal 2014
|Fiscal 2015
|Fiscal 2016
|Fiscal 2017
|Federal, new buildings
|$38,465,599
|$1,000,000
|$25,617,538
|$475,000
|$350,000
|$25,260,000
|Federal, ARRs
|18,882,075
|1,684,211
|6,239,463
|1,500,000
|2,423,000
|0
|Federal, total
|$57,347,674
|$2,684,211
|$31,857,001
|$1,975,000
|$2,773,000
|$25,260,000
|State, new buildings
|$19,558,708
|$9,570,111
|$64,563,247
|$15,169,766
|$15,025,234
|$3,994,000
|State, ARRs
|9,286,208
|2,017,590
|19,563,872
|5,251,244
|2,787,038
|18,570,711
|State, total
|$28,844,916
|$11,587,701
|$84,127,119
|$20,421,010
|$17,812,272
|$22,564,711
|Local, new buildings
|$284,164,989
|$192,466,192
|$215,147,978
|$331,311,400
|$371,719,254
|$271,148,486
|Local, ARRs
|184,662,609
|133,692,708
|188,446,449
|244,614,937
|199,559,402
|237,888,791
|Local, total
|$468,827,598
|$326,158,900
|$403,594,427
|$575,926,337
|$571,278,656
|$509,037,277
|Gift, new buildings
|$19,573,952
|$12,366,431
|$13,312,404
|$24,430,676
|14,388,312
|10,626,623
|Gift, ARRs
|29,367,511
|8,996,727
|50,361,901
|63,353,240
|32,636,393
|43,448,173
|Gift, total
|$48,941,463
|$21,363,158
|$63,674,305
|$87,783,916
|$47,024,705
|$54,074,796
|TOTAL—FUNDS USED
|$603,961,651
|$361,793,970
|$583,252,852
|$686,106,263
|$638,888,633
|$610,936,784
