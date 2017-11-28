Year in Architecture 2017: Terraces & Shores

By on

Multnomah County Library’s Rockwood Library Makerspace, Portland, OR, offers a transformative, hands-on learning experience to underserved middle and high school students through modern laptops, 3-D printers, laser cutters, and extensive software, among other tools. CREDITS: Hennebery Eddy Architects, architect; Andrew Pogue, photo.

The Jamaica Plain Branch, Boston Public Library, remodeled at a cost of $10 million, now provides locals with a 700 square foot community reading lounge; a terrace where residents can read and mingle; multiple meeting spaces; more flexible areas for children, teens, and adults; an elevator; and a refreshed collection of 30,000 items—plus, parking for over 20 bikes! CREDITS: Utile Design, architect; Aram Boghosian, photo.

The textured red-brick façade of the Shoreview Library, Ramsey County Library, MN, bears abstract patterns representing book stacks, while full-height windows display an active interior of community rooms, a fireplace, artwork, and broad views of the outdoors. CREDITS: HGA (Hammel, Green & Abrahamson) Architects & Engineers, LLC, architect; Paul Crosby Photography, photo.

The Imperial Beach Library, CA, part of the San Diego County Library, goes all out with its beach and surf theme, illustrated by the facility’s lobby. The wave-shaped roof runs the length of the building, carpeting emulates a native beachscape, and computer stations are shaped like surfboards. CREDITS: JKA Jeff Katz Architecture; domusstudio; and Delawie, architects; Stephen Whalen Photography, photo.

