Learning Spaces Transformed | Year in Architecture 2017

Sorrells Engineering and Science Library at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, transformed a Brutalist space into something completely different. The remodeled concrete envelope includes bamboo “interventions” that define zones of active and collaborative engagement. The “cabana” establishes open nooks where students can work together or independently. CREDITS: GBBN Architects, architect; ©Ed Massery, photo.

The 24,000 square foot, two-story Heaton Family Learning Commons, Butler County Community College, PA, the former John A. Beck Jr. Library, has multimedia booths, a digital media room, a café, a conference room, and a videoconferencing classroom. CREDITS: Renaissance 3 Architects, architect; Renaissance 3 Architects and Rombout Photography, photo.

What more could one ask for in a Ringing building than the modern design, bright colors, and M.C. Escher–like black spiral staircase of the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library, Ringling College of Art & Design, Sarasota, FL. Reaching through all three stories is “Momentum,” a mural by grad Julie Kanapaux. CREDITS: Shepley Bulfinch, architect; Ryan Gamma, photo.

