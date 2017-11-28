Year in Architecture: Renovation & Renewal

By on

The renovated children’s area at the Oak Bend Branch of the St. Louis County Library displays a fondness for purple and orange accents with kid-size shelving, special seating, and a family restroom. Bond Architects, architect; CREDITS: Alise O’Brien Photography, photo.



Condensing collections and offices in the renovated Lincolnwood Public Library District, IL, allows for a larger lobby and café, a youth program room, small study rooms, and a large meeting room. The quiet adult area can accommodate active teens after school. CREDITS: Product Architecture + Design, architect; McShane Fleming Studios, photo.



Double bands of windows at the Baldwin Public Library, Birmingham, MI, let in more natural light, showcasing the updated finishes and fixtures. Journey Home, by David Oppenheim, a sculpture on loan to the city and previously on the lawn in front of city hall, now welcomes Baldwin’s visitors.CREDITS: Luckenbach Ziegelman Gardner Associates, Karen Swanson Design, architects; Laszlo Regos, photo.



A complete renovation of the historic wing of the Lithgow Public Library, Augusta, ME—the culmination of a 20-year effort—restored 40 stained glass windows, quartered oak woodwork, plaster ornamentation, and gas insert fireplaces. The new addition features two restored glass ceilings from the original building and a monumental stair. CREDITS: Johnson Roberts Associates, architect; ©Matt Wargo, photo.



The $53.4 million urban renewal project updating the Tulsa City-County Library Central Library “contributes to the revitalization of a second-tier city’s struggling downtown core by transforming a dilapidated central library and inhospitable civic plaza into a prized community destination for active learning and creative engagement.” CREDITS: MSR, architect; Lara Swimmer, photo.

