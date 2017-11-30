Library People News: Hires, Promotions, Retirements, and Obituaries

By on

The Association of Research Libraries (ARL) awarded the 2017 Julia C. Blixrud Scholarship to Giao Luong Baker, Strategic Digital Initiatives Librarian, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, enabling her to attend the ARL Fall Forum in Washington, DC, in October.

On August 23, Kathryn K. Matthew, Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), announced the appointment of Robin Dale, previously Acting Deputy Director of Library Services, to the position of Deputy Director, Office of Library Services.

The University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Library has announced the retirement of Deputy University Librarian Carol Hunter, effective October 1. From January to August, Hunter held the position of Interim University Librarian and Vice Provost for University Libraries.

The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) announced on August 24 that Patrick Losinski, CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH, has been elected to the institution’s governing board. Losinski’s term will run through 2019.

On August 16 the Cranston Public Library, RI, announced the hiring of Sue McClintock, previously Director of Vost Library, Union, ME, as Cataloging ­Librarian.