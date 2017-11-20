Beyond Desktops: 10 Ways to Make Your Automated Device Checkout Program One-of-A-Kind

Presented by: LaptopsAnytime & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
Librarians only have so much time, and patrons bring an increasingly wide array of needs. Your library, centered around desktop labs and circulation counters, can boost efficiency and transform itself by turning to self-service mobile devices via automated kiosks.
Specially-Constructed LaptopsAnytime Kiosks that dispense laptops, tablets and/or new 110V portable power chargers have been transforming the library scene for some time. In this informative webcast, learn how to customize a kiosk to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to your patrons (and/or students). Find out how the self-service methodology can transform your facility, empower your end users and unburden your staff.
Panelists
- Deb Sica – Deputy Director, Alameda County Library (CA) and Project Manager of “Tech It Out” Program
- John Baldwin – Director of Technology Delivery, Barry University (FL)
- Michael Shaw – Creative Director, LaptopsAnytime (TX)
Moderator
- Matthew Buscher – President, LaptopsAnytime (CA)
