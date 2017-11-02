December 8, 2017

How Collection Weeding Makes a Better World

By on November 2, 2017 1 Comment

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, December 7th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

It’s not just your library that can benefit from adding more sustainability to your weeding process.

While collections constantly grow, shelf space doesn’t. Join us for a discussion on how Better World Books solves weeding issues and reduces operational costs all while giving new life to your old books, empowering worldwide literacy, and supporting the environment.

Panelists

  • David Ebrite – Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, Better World Books
  • Carrie A. Herrmann – Director, Boone County Public Library
  • Michael Perry – County Librarian, Siskiyou California

Moderator

  • Tricia Racke Bengel – Library Sales and Services Manager, Ingram Library Services

Comments

  1. Jennifer says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Very interesting information! Thank you!! I can’t wait to share this with our management.

