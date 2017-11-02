How Collection Weeding Makes a Better World

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, December 7th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT
It’s not just your library that can benefit from adding more sustainability to your weeding process.
While collections constantly grow, shelf space doesn’t. Join us for a discussion on how Better World Books solves weeding issues and reduces operational costs all while giving new life to your old books, empowering worldwide literacy, and supporting the environment.
Panelists
- David Ebrite – Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, Better World Books
- Carrie A. Herrmann – Director, Boone County Public Library
- Michael Perry – County Librarian, Siskiyou California
Moderator
- Tricia Racke Bengel – Library Sales and Services Manager, Ingram Library Services
Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJIngram #TheLibraryLife
Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.
Comments
Very interesting information! Thank you!! I can’t wait to share this with our management.