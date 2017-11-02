How Collection Weeding Makes a Better World

By on

Presented by: Ingram & Library Journal

Event Date & Time: Thursday, December 7th, 2017, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PT

It’s not just your library that can benefit from adding more sustainability to your weeding process.

While collections constantly grow, shelf space doesn’t. Join us for a discussion on how Better World Books solves weeding issues and reduces operational costs all while giving new life to your old books, empowering worldwide literacy, and supporting the environment.

Panelists

David Ebrite – Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, Better World Books

Carrie A. Herrmann – Director, Boone County Public Library

– Director, Boone County Public Library Michael Perry – County Librarian, Siskiyou California

Moderator

Tricia Racke Bengel – Library Sales and Services Manager, Ingram Library Services

