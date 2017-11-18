Designing High-Participation Summer and Winter Reading Programs

Presented by: Zoobean & Library Journal
Event Date & Time: Thursday, November 30th, 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
Aggregating the results of over 2,000 summer reading programs, and looking deeper at the libraries which have run the highest participation summer programs, our data shows that seemingly small decisions can have a measurable impact. Registration, logging, incentives – all play a hand in readers’ engagement and program success. This webcast provides an overview of key insights and recommends some “best practices” that are enabling top-performing libraries to get the most out of their reading programs.
Panelists
- Rebekah Anderson – Digital Services Librarian, York County Libraries
- Amanda Foulk – K-12 Specialist, Sacramento Public Library
- Lindsey Hill – Educator-in Residence, Zoobean
- Ashley Johnson – Program Coordinator, Wauconda Area Library
- Josia Lamberto-Egan – Data Analyst, Zoobean
Moderator
- Felix Lloyd – Co-Founder, Zoobean
Can’t make the date? No problem! Register now and you will receive an email from Library Journal with the URL to access the archive for this event.
Follow us on Twitter! @LibraryJournal #LJBeanstack
Need help getting registered? Send us an email describing your problem.
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.