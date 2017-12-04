December 5, 2017

All the Stars, State by State | LJ Index 2017

Tennessee

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2017

States with Most and Fewest Stars

The 2017 Star Libraries are found in 40 states scattered across the country geographically. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York (31), Ohio (25), Illinois (22), and California (13). There is a tie for fifth place between Kansas and Massachusetts (12 each). The Top Ten Star Library states are rounded out by Nebraska and Texas (11 each), Alabama (10), and Colorado (8). Like these Top Ten states, the remaining 30 Star Library states traverse the nation and are in every major geographical region.

There are no 2017 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Of those ten states, four are the Southern states of Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. Two other Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—and also Delaware and Hawaii.

In addition to the above-mentioned states, there were no Star Libraries from Maryland or Vermont, because circulation of electronic materials or e-circulation was unreported for all libraries in those states. Consequently, no libraries in these states were scored on the 2017 LJ Index.

Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score.  Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.

All Star Libraries 2017, State by State

CategoryStarsLibraryCityStateCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
$100K-$199.9K*****Craig Public LibraryCraigAK26.54.915.63.93.9
$200K-$399.9K*****Delta Community LibraryDelta JunctionAK45.11.543.43.47.5
$400K-$999.9K****Haines Borough Public LibraryHainesAK40.70.935.53.510.1
$400K-$999.9K***Homer Public LibraryHomerAK25.32.325.21.55.6
$200K-$399.9K***Petersburg Public LibraryPetersburgAK29.31.221.31.32.2
$400K-$999.9K***Seward Community Library & MuseumSewardAK17.61.4311.95.5
$10M-$29.9M***Birmingham Public LibraryBirminghamAL4.10.39.60.32.5
$400K-$999.9K****Brewton Public LibraryBrewtonAL25.411.811.40.73.4
$200K-$399.9K***Columbiana Public LibraryColumbianaAL14.53.213.11.32.1
$50K-$99.9K*****Double Springs Public LibraryDouble SpringsAL138.76.812.3
$100K-$199.9K*****Flomaton Public LibraryFlomatonAL1010.333.90.622.9
$400K-$999.9K*****Foley Public LibraryFoleyAL52.71735.51.21.9
$10K-$49.9K***Loxley Public LibraryLoxleyAL6.81.314.703.6
$100K-$199.9K****Rogersville Public LibraryRogersvilleAL36.20.317.93.43.4
$10K-$49.9K*****Lallouise F. McGraw LibraryVincentAL2523.73.502.2
$10K-$49.9K***Vernice Stoudenmire LibraryWilsonvilleAL9.16.93.10.10.6
$50K-$99.9K*****Huachuca City Public LibraryHuachuca CityAZ9.80.116.72.610
$10K-$49.9K***Mammoth Public LibraryMammothAZ10.90.116.40.91.6
$200K-$399.9K*****Parker Public LibraryParkerAZ22.37.716.30.75
$100K-$199.9K****Quartzsite Public LibraryQuartzsiteAZ16.7610.51.92.8
$1M-$4.9M***Sedona Public LibrarySedonaAZ281.519.61.74.4
$50K-$99.9K****Tonto Basin Public LibraryTontoAZ18.4016.61.94.3
$10M-$29.9M****Berkeley Public LibraryBerkeleyCA15.81.69.20.51.5
$10M-$29.9M*****Beverly Hills Public LibraryBeverly HillsCA17.40.321.70.82.3
$30M+****Santa Clara County LibraryCampbellCA20.80.67.50.51.6
$1M-$4.9M***Harrison Memorial LibraryCarmelCA37.61.825.712.7
$5M-$9.9M****Cerritos Public LibraryCerritosCA11.20.331.90.44.2
$200K-$399.9K****Alpine County Library/ArchivesMarkleevilleCA22.40.327.23.12.8
$5M-$9.9M***Newport Beach Public LibraryNewport BeachCA18.51.214.40.71.3
$5M-$9.9M****Palo Alto City LibraryPalo AltoCA22.41.812.10.71.6
$5M-$9.9M****Redwood City Public LibraryRedwoodCA15.90.711.12.51.8
$30M+****San Francisco Public LibrarySan FranciscoCA12.51.58.10.61.4
$10M-$29.9M****San Mateo County LibrarySan MateoCA12.40.87.811.4
$10M-$29.9M*****Santa Monica Public LibrarySanta MonicaCA17.10.813.50.82
$1M-$4.9M***St. Helena Public LibrarySt. HelenaCA490.919.61.72.5
$10M-$29.9M***Pikes Peak Library DistrictColorado SpringsCO131.85.80.41.8
$30M+***Denver Public LibraryDenverCO13.71.36.30.61.4
$10M-$29.9M***Arapahoe Library DistrictEnglewoodCO16.62.67.50.51.1
$200K-$399.9K***Woodruff Memorial LibraryLa JuntaCO15.50.817.11.17.3
$100K-$199.9K****La Veta Regional Library DistrictLa VetaCO26.30.837.32.64.9
$5M-$9.9M****Pueblo City-County Library DistrictPueblo CityCO181.5101.33.8
$200K-$399.9K***Ridgway Public Library DistrictRidgwayCO18.212314.3
$1M-$4.9M*****San Miguel Library District #1TellurideCO36.91.643.68.17.2
$100K-$199.9K***Cornwall Library AssociationCornwallCT13.20.312.92.87.2
$1M-$4.9M****Darien LibraryDarienCT30.21.416.22.77.6
$5M-$9.9M*****Greenwich LibraryGreenwichCT19.62.210.50.87.4
$10M-$29.9M***Hartford Public LibraryHartfordCT3.90.15.81.31.5
$5M-$9.9M*****Westport LibraryWestportCT21.61.414.32.41.7
$200K-$399.9K***Lake Park Public LibraryLake ParkFL3.10.332.51.26.7
$400K-$999.9K****New Port Richey Public LibraryNew Port RicheyFL47.80.1327.52.6
$1M-$4.9M****Sanibel Public LibrarySanibelFL35.22.219.26.93.1
$100K-$199.9K***Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public LibraryAldenIA10.70.619.72.26.7
$200K-$399.9K****James Kennedy Public LibraryDyersvilleIA34.60.6192.81.2
$10K-$49.9K*****Elgin Public LibraryElginIA17.70.76.33.61.4
$10K-$49.9K***Elk Horn Public LibraryElk HornIA12.30.47.12.41.2
$50K-$99.9K****Hubbard Public LibraryHubbardIA18.70.515.72.73.6
$10K-$49.9K****Swea City Public LibrarySwea CityIA10.6010.90.35.4
$50K-$99.9K****Wellsburg Public LibraryWellsburgIA14.10.616.31.16.5
$200K-$399.9K****Stinson Memorial Public Library DistrictAnnaIL11.17.71.60.20.6
$10M-$29.9M*****Arlington Heights Memorial LibraryArlington HeightsIL32.61.913.81.11.8
$10K-$49.9K***Ashley Public Library DistrictAshleyIL9.27.11.60.20.7
$5M-$9.9M***Barrington Public Library DistrictBarringtonIL23.52.380.80.9
$5M-$9.9M***Champaign Public LibraryChampaignIL25.40.510.90.51.4
$1M-$4.9M***Coal City Public Library DistrictCoal CityIL19.32.57.26.11.2
$5M-$9.9M*****Elmhurst Public LibraryElmhurstIL29.71.112.20.86.2
$5M-$9.9M***Glenview Public LibraryGlenviewIL19.20.9100.81.7
$1M-$4.9M****Lake Forest LibraryLake ForestIL21.21.222.50.89.5
$5M-$9.9M****Ela Area Public Library DistrictLake ZurichIL26.63.310.40.92.9
$10K-$49.9K****Lanark Public LibraryLanarkIL130.118.40.81.4
$5M-$9.9M****Cook Memorial Public Library DistrictLibertyvilleIL25.72.19.80.71.1
$5M-$9.9M***Vernon Area Public Library DistrictLincolnshireIL21.92.47.20.90.8
$10M-$29.9M*****Naperville Public LibraryNapervilleIL30.32.3110.62.8
$5M-$9.9M***Niles Public Library DistrictNilesIL17.70.96.91.31.7
$5M-$9.9M***Northbrook Public LibraryNorthbrookIL24.51.1120.61
$5M-$9.9M*****Oak Park Public LibraryOak ParkIL25.42.414.913.1
$50K-$99.9K*****Pembroke Public Library DistrictPembroke Twp.IL3.604.39.15.3
$200K-$399.9K****Roxana Public Library DistrictRoxanaIL9.30.825.40.89.7
$5M-$9.9M***Saint Charles Public Library DistrictSaint CharlesIL25.62.48.70.51
$10M-$29.9M****Schaumburg Township District LibrarySchaumburgIL23.3111.80.81.3
$10M-$29.9M*****Skokie Public LibrarySkokieIL331.112.50.91.9
$5M-$9.9M****Carmel Clay Public LibraryCarmelIN25.31.86.80.83.3
$10M-$29.9M***Evansville-Vanderburgh Public LibraryEvansvilleIN12.91.88.90.31.6
$10M-$29.9M*****Allen County Public LibraryFort WayneIN38.824.66.90.61.4
$100K-$199.9K***Oxford Public LibraryOxfordIN19.40.711.953.5
$10K-$49.9K*****Arma City LibraryArmaKS6.63.214.60.13.3
$10K-$49.9K****Chetopa City LibraryChetopaKS10.508.50.27.5
$10K-$49.9K*****Ellinwood School Community LibraryEllinwoodKS10.10.212.43.91
$10K-$49.9K****Inman Public LibraryInmanKS26.70.18.10.22.3
$200K-$399.9K****Library District #2, Linn CountyLacygneKS170.1202.910.7
$50K-$99.9K****Marion City LibraryMarionKS18.40.622.42.53.9
$50K-$99.9K****Moundridge Public LibraryMoundridgeKS34.3115.41.30.6
$100K-$199.9K***W.A. Rankin MemorialNeodeshaKS13.30.1371.44.9
$100K-$199.9K***Oakley Public LibraryOakleyKS13.34.29.91.40.9
$100K-$199.9K***Overbrook Public LibraryOverbrookKS28.20.316.30.95.7
$10K-$49.9K*****Ida Long Goodman Memorial LibrarySt.JohnKS18.70.721.411.40.8
$10M-$29.9M****Topeka & Shawnee County Public LibraryTopekaKS13.42.84.60.71.9
$100K-$199.9K****Todd County Public LibraryElktonKY11.69.21.60.10.5
$10M-$29.9M****Kenton County Public LibraryFt. MitchellKY141.75.71.11.7
$400K-$999.9K****Leslie County Public LibraryHydenKY36.911.36.21.27.6
$30M+*****East Baton Rouge ParishBaton RougeLA6.20.98.41.11.6
$400K-$999.9K***Eldredge Public LibraryChathamMA17.81.627.12.25.6
$200K-$399.9K***Cotuit LibraryCotuitMA17214.32.73.4
$100K-$199.9K***Dennis Memorial Library AssociationDennisMA22.32.118.22.13.5
$400K-$999.9K***Dennis Public LibraryDennisportMA28.91.735.81.43.7
$400K-$999.9K*****Dover Town LibraryDoverMA44.716.215.56.45
$10K-$49.9K***Gilbertville Public LibraryGilbertvilleMA8.7060.86.1
$200K-$399.9K*****Truro Public LibraryNorth TruroMA42.32.354.93.86.3
$400K-$999.9K***Snow LibraryOrleansMA27.71.726.62.73.3
$400K-$999.9K***Osterville Village LibraryOstervilleMA301.429.52.81.4
$400K-$999.9K*****Provincetown Public LibraryProvincetownMA20.20.8114.21.715.8
$400K-$999.9K*****Wellfleet Public LibraryWellfleetMA55.83.738.868.1
$400K-$999.9K*****West Tisbury Free Public LibraryWest TisburyMA60.71.146.33.314.5
$400K-$999.9K*****Camden Public LibraryCamdenME56.92.846.15.413.6
$10K-$49.9K***Guilford Memorial LibraryGuilfordME7.90.76.10.55.1
$10K-$49.9K*****Milbridge Public LibraryMilbridgeME6.30.415.50.49.9
$400K-$999.9K***Northeast Harbor LibraryNortheast HarborME18.70.735.13.91.9
$200K-$399.9K*****Southwest Harbor Public LibrarySouthwest HarborME292.337.14.713.6
$10M-$29.9M*****Ann Arbor District LibraryAnn ArborMI48.81.99.70.51.1
$5M-$9.9M***Genesee District LibraryFlintMI10.35.43.70.20.7
$400K-$999.9K****Richland Community LibraryRichlandMI25.413.94.70.70.3
$1M-$4.9M****West Bloomfield Township Public LibraryWest BloomfieldMI39.31.217.30.711.7
$50K-$99.9K***Baudette Public LibraryBaudetteMN12.22.314.60.72.9
$50K-$99.9K***Edgerton Public LibraryEdgertonMN38.70.511.20.60.6
$200K-$399.9K****Ely Public LibraryElyMN20.61.9220.55.6
$200K-$399.9K*****Grand Marais Public LibraryGrand MaraisMN57.15.9521.67.6
$10M-$29.9M***Ramsey County LibraryShoreviewMN19.81.56.90.31.3
$100K-$199.9K***Carrollton Public LibraryCarrolltonMO14.61.510.14.83.2
$10M-$29.9M*****Kansas City Public LibraryKansas CityMO9.92.510.20.93.3
$400K-$999.9K****North Kansas City Public LibraryNorth Kansas CityMO40.21.245.929.2
$30M+****Saint Louis County LibrarySaint LouisMO17.41.16.80.81.6
$10M-$29.9M***SpringfieldGreene County Library DistrictSpringfieldMO13.10.57.30.51.6
$100K-$199.9K****Gentry County LibraryStanberryMO14.13101.27.4
$100K-$199.9K*****Madison Valley Public LibraryEnnisMT41.93.662.54.45.3
$10K-$49.9K*****Velva Public & School LibraryVelvaND14.204.68.92
$100K-$199.9K*****Atkinson Public LibraryAtkinsonNE261.425.34.15.8
$200K-$399.9K****Central City Public LibraryCentral CityNE26.10.823.95.26.2
$50K-$99.9K***Creighton Public LibraryCreightonNE29.10.56.71.92.7
$50K-$99.9K****Hastings Memorial LibraryGrantNE15.6218.31.31.5
$50K-$99.9K*****Hartington Public LibraryHartingtonNE28.81.730.42.316
$10K-$49.9K***Louisville Public LibraryLouisvilleNE9.40.78.70.74
$100K-$199.9K*****Neligh Public LibraryNelighNE38.31.615.76.88.5
$50K-$99.9K****Saint Paul Public LibrarySaint PaulNE22.11.816.30.44.3
$50K-$99.9K***Gardner Public LibraryWakefieldNE5.70.67.34.73.2
$10K-$49.9K***Weeping Water Public LibraryWeeping WaterNE12.20.97.621.6
$200K-$399.9K***John A. Stahl LibraryWest PointNE23.71.915.41.23.7
$10K-$49.9K*****Lincoln Public LibraryLincolnNH11.80.734.94.64.8
$1M-$4.9M*****Avalon Free Public LibraryAvalonNJ116.725.173.58.37.8
$1M-$4.9M****Bernardsville Public LibraryBernardsvilleNJ28.10.722.42.78.4
$10M-$29.9M****Somerset County LibraryBridgewaterNJ16.31.59.30.51.2
$10M-$29.9M*****Mercer County LibraryLawrencevilleNJ11.50.78.80.74.4
$1M-$4.9M***Ocean City Free Public LibraryOcean CityNJ21.91.824.51.64.5
$5M-$9.9M*****Princeton Public LibraryPrincetonNJ192.229.82.72.7
$200K-$399.9K*****Pueblo of Isleta Public LibraryAlbuquerqueNM5.9063.515.95.5
$50K-$99.9K***Columbus Village LibraryColumbusNM4.8014.319.5
$50K-$99.9K*****Estancia Public LibraryEstanciaNM9.90.316.80.315.2
$10K-$49.9K*****Fred Macaron LibrarySpringerNM12.5013.50.35.8
$10K-$49.9K*****Tularosa Public LibraryTularosaNM11.7010.71.611.1
$400K-$999.9K****Smoky Valley Library DistrictRound MountainNV39.50.231.35.13.3
$100K-$199.9K***MacSherry LibraryAlexandria BayNY21.61.317.71.85.1
$100K-$199.9K****Altamont Free LibraryAltamountNY18.95.78.72.71.8
$400K-$999.9K*****Amagansett Free LibraryAmagansettNY71.3230.15.34.8
$50K-$99.9K***Bolton Free LibraryBolton LandingNY9.10.515.80.98.2
$400K-$999.9K*****Hampton Library in BridgehamptonBridgehamptonNY42.88.242.57.73.4
$1M-$4.9M***Bronxville Public LibraryBronxvilleNY21.40.222.43.12.4
$50K-$99.9K****Cambridge Public LibraryCambridgeNY15.91.517.60.96.4
$1M-$4.9M*****Center Moriches Free Public LibraryCenter MorichesNY34.13.235.25.62.9
$10M-$29.9M*****Middle Country Public LibraryCentereachNY15.80.97.51.23.4
$100K-$199.9K*****Smith Memorial LibraryChautauquaNY23.52.858.21.714.2
$400K-$999.9K*****Julia L. Butterfield Memorial LibraryCold SpringNY17.20.831.64.820.2
$1M-$4.9M*****Cutchogue New Suffolk Free LibraryCutchogueNY131.998.526.63.63.2
$5M-$9.9M****Half Hollow Hills Community LibraryDix HillsNY14.67.66.40.80.5
$100K-$199.9K*****Southworth Library AssociationDrydenNY411.922.842.7
$50K-$99.9K*****Elbridge Free LibraryElbridgeNY19.32.2173.41.8
$100K-$199.9K****Falconer Public LibraryFalconerNY23.20.330.34.55.1
$1M-$4.9M*****Fayetteville Free LibraryFayettevilleNY30.65.846.83.67.3
$1M-$4.9M****Mattituck-Laurel LibraryMattituckNY14.32.256.70.64.4
$50K-$99.9K*****Powers Library AssociationMoraviaNY17.50.933.21.39.6
$5M-$9.9M****Northport Public LibraryNorthportNY14.21.113.60.73.2
$50K-$99.9K*****Philmont Public LibraryPhilmontNY20.30.623.83.12.8
$5M-$9.9M****PlainviewOld Bethpage Public LibraryPlainviewNY15.1113.21.75.6
$1M-$4.9M****Port Jefferson Free LibraryPort JeffersonNY32.82.127.641.5
$5M-$9.9M***Port Washington Public LibraryPort WashingtonNY12.40.811.31.51.9
$400K-$999.9K*****Quogue LibraryQuogueNY36.34.852.66.24.3
$200K-$399.9K*****Red Hook Public LibraryRed HookNY42.81.965.45.14.5
$10M-$29.9M****Rochester Public LibraryRochesterNY6.60.38.111.5
$400K-$999.9K****Shelter Island Public Library SocietyShelter IslandNY21.3228.52.94
$100K-$199.9K*****Tivoli Free LibraryTivoliNY20.80.61858.8
$1M-$4.9M*****Westhampton Free LibraryWesthampton BeachNY37.12.428.57.72.9
$50K-$99.9K****Windham Public LibraryWindhamNY12.60.817.32.24.9
$400K-$999.9K***Harbor-Topky Memorial LibraryAshtabula HarborOH39.90.317.23.82.6
$1M-$4.9M***Bexley Public LibraryBexleyOH51.62.717.21.63.1
$10M-$29.9M***Stark County District LibraryCantonOH160.960.71.1
$5M-$9.9M*****Washington-Centerville Public LibraryCentervilleOH37.63.711.14.11.4
$30M+*****PL of Cincinnati & Hamilton CountyCincinnatiOH23.43.98.10.51.9
$30M+*****Cleveland Public LibraryClevelandOH14.61.17.70.62.8
$5M-$9.9M*****Cleveland Heights-University Heights PLCleveland Hts.OH29.31.717.21.24.8
$30M+***Columbus Metropolitan LibraryColumbusOH20.31.75.90.31.8
$200K-$399.9K****Fairport Harbor Public LibraryFairportOH23.52.516.30.517.4
$1M-$4.9M*****Grandview Heights Public LibraryGrandview HeightsOH87.914.581.94.24.5
$1M-$4.9M*****Hudson Library & Historical SocietyHudsonOH51.2442.226.9
$1M-$4.9M****Lakewood Public LibraryLakewoodOH30.4117.42.38.8
$200K-$399.9K*****Wagnalls Memorial LibraryLithopolisOH108.55.131.62.13.1
$400K-$999.9K***Loudonville Public LibraryLoudonvilleOH18.21.114.81.511.7
$1M-$4.9M***Wright Memorial Public LibraryOakwoodOH46.7317.31.81.8
$30M+*****Cuyahoga County Public LibraryParmaOH31.83.1120.52.5
$100K-$199.9K*****Rock Creek Public LibraryRock CreekOH21.31.223.15.17
$30M+***ToledoLucas County Public LibraryToledoOH13.91.46.80.51.8
$1M-$4.9M****Twinsburg Public LibraryTwinsburgOH47.32.915.11.45.3
$5M-$9.9M*****Upper Arlington Public LibraryUpper ArlingtonOH56.63.415.11.12.3
$1M-$4.9M****Brumback LibraryVan WertOH35.12.524.35.23.5
$5M-$9.9M*****Westerville Public LibraryWestervilleOH22.33.89.50.718.4
$1M-$4.9M*****Porter Public LibraryWestlakeOH36.31.413.81.234.9
$1M-$4.9M***Wickliffe Public LibraryWickliffeOH35.12.114.52.93.1
$5M-$9.9M*****Worthington Public LibraryWorthingtonOH53.97.122.11.25.5
$10K-$49.9K****Mounds Public LibraryMoundsOK8.8010.40.95
$100K-$199.9K***Port Orford Public LibraryPort OrfordOR15.70.513.81.57.5
$200K-$399.9K***Garden Home Community LibraryPortlandOR34.51.316.90.91.9
$30M+****Multnomah County LibraryPortlandOR26.51.66.10.41.2
$50K-$99.9K***Baden Memorial LibraryBadenPA9.46.12.90.40.5
$200K-$399.9K*****Corry Public LibraryCorryPA6.8080.635.5
$5M-$9.9M***Chester County LibraryExtonPA21.927.40.60.9
$1M-$4.9M*****Lancaster System Admin UnitLancasterPA8.60.216.815.50
$30M+***Carnegie Library of PittsburghPittsburghPA9.70.770.61.3
$400K-$999.9K****Island Free LibraryNew ShorehamRI311.454.24.77.6
$10M-$29.9M***Richland County Public LibraryColumbiaSC15.3370.21.9
$200K-$399.9K****Beresford Public LibraryBeresfordSD26.91.923.81.95.9
$50K-$99.9K*****Centerville Community LibraryCentervilleSD15.90.6418.23.7
$50K-$99.9K***Hazel L. Meyer Memorial LibraryDe SmetSD36.12.13.60.41.4
$100K-$199.9K****Freeman Public LibraryFreemanSD212.616.41.87.5
$200K-$399.9K***Hot Springs Public LibraryHot SpringsSD19.11.316.50.65.9
$10K-$49.9K****Lemmon Public LibraryLemmonSD18.12.27.80.21.5
$10K-$49.9K***Parsons Public LibraryParsonsTN14.317.20.52.2
$200K-$399.9K***Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley LibraryDenver CityTX7.10.37.66.82.9
$50K-$99.9K*****Springlake-Earth Community LibraryEarthTX20.14.916.70.60
$50K-$99.9K***Electra Public LibraryElectraTX19.42.811.20.61.9
$200K-$399.9K*****Haslet Public LibraryHasletTX503.523.442.1
$100K-$199.9K****Bertha Voyer Memorial LibraryHoney GroveTX21.30.820.13.54.4
$10K-$49.9K***Hughes Springs Area Public LibraryHughes SpringsTX9.1063.41.7
$200K-$399.9K****Fayette Public LibraryLa GrangeTX18.55.218.30.31.5
$50K-$99.9K***Upton County Public LibraryMcCameyTX11.9025.20.26.1
$100K-$199.9K*****Claud H Gilmer Memorial LibraryRockspringsTX13.30.926.8613.2
$10K-$49.9K****Saint Jo Public LibrarySaint JoTX9.46.51.60.51.3
$100K-$199.9K****Library at Cedar Creek LakeSeven PointsTX15.20.7284.14.4
$1M-$4.9M***Murray Public LibraryMurrayUT12.50.78.77.11
$10M-$29.9M****Salt Lake City Public LibrarySalt Lake CityUT17.21.59.60.61.9
$30M+***Salt Lake County Library SystemWest JordanUT182.34.90.50.8
$1M-$4.9M***Mary Riley Styles Public LibraryFalls ChurchVA36.24.225.12.21.8
$10M-$29.9M****Central Rappahannock Regional LibraryFredericksburgVA350.49.70.41
$10M-$29.9M***Loudoun County Public LibraryLeesburgVA17.61.25.20.71.1
$30M+****King County Library SystemIssaquahWA14.42.270.41.9
$400K-$999.9K****Lopez Island Library DistrictLopez IslandWA413.228.51.84.7
$30M+*****Seattle Public LibrarySeattleWA17.43.49.10.51.7
$10K-$49.9K****Lettie W. Jensen Public LibraryAmherstWI18.118.31.11.2
$5M-$9.9M***La Crosse Public LibraryLa CrosseWI19.11.110.50.71.7
$10M-$29.9M****Madison Public LibraryMadisonWI14.80.97.90.42.7
$50K-$99.9K****North Freedom Public LibraryNorth FreedomWI15.10.47.41.211.8
$10K-$49.9K****Ogema Public LibraryOgemaWI9.20.17.24.10.9
$400K-$999.9K***Bridgeport Public LibraryBridgeportWV24.98.56.81.11.5
$10K-$49.9K****Piedmont Public LibraryPiedmontWV3.509.10.78.1

Keith Curry Lance About Keith Curry Lance

Keith Curry Lance (keithlance@comcast.net) is an independent consultant
based in suburban Denver. He also consults with the Colorado-based
RSL Research Group. In both capacities, he conducts research on libraries
of all types for state library agencies, state library associations, and
other library-related organizations. For more information,
visit www.KeithCurryLance.com.

