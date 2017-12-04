All the Stars, State by State | LJ Index 2017

By on

States with Most and Fewest Stars

The 2017 Star Libraries are found in 40 states scattered across the country geographically. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York (31), Ohio (25), Illinois (22), and California (13). There is a tie for fifth place between Kansas and Massachusetts (12 each). The Top Ten Star Library states are rounded out by Nebraska and Texas (11 each), Alabama (10), and Colorado (8). Like these Top Ten states, the remaining 30 Star Library states traverse the nation and are in every major geographical region.

There are no 2017 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Of those ten states, four are the Southern states of Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. Two other Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—and also Delaware and Hawaii.

In addition to the above-mentioned states, there were no Star Libraries from Maryland or Vermont, because circulation of electronic materials or e-circulation was unreported for all libraries in those states. Consequently, no libraries in these states were scored on the 2017 LJ Index.

Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score. Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.

All Star Libraries 2017, State by State

Category Stars Library City State Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) $100K-$199.9K ***** Craig Public Library Craig AK 26.5 4.9 15.6 3.9 3.9 $200K-$399.9K ***** Delta Community Library Delta Junction AK 45.1 1.5 43.4 3.4 7.5 $400K-$999.9K **** Haines Borough Public Library Haines AK 40.7 0.9 35.5 3.5 10.1 $400K-$999.9K *** Homer Public Library Homer AK 25.3 2.3 25.2 1.5 5.6 $200K-$399.9K *** Petersburg Public Library Petersburg AK 29.3 1.2 21.3 1.3 2.2 $400K-$999.9K *** Seward Community Library & Museum Seward AK 17.6 1.4 31 1.9 5.5 $10M-$29.9M *** Birmingham Public Library Birmingham AL 4.1 0.3 9.6 0.3 2.5 $400K-$999.9K **** Brewton Public Library Brewton AL 25.4 11.8 11.4 0.7 3.4 $200K-$399.9K *** Columbiana Public Library Columbiana AL 14.5 3.2 13.1 1.3 2.1 $50K-$99.9K ***** Double Springs Public Library Double Springs AL 13 8.7 6.8 1 2.3 $100K-$199.9K ***** Flomaton Public Library Flomaton AL 101 0.3 33.9 0.6 22.9 $400K-$999.9K ***** Foley Public Library Foley AL 52.7 17 35.5 1.2 1.9 $10K-$49.9K *** Loxley Public Library Loxley AL 6.8 1.3 14.7 0 3.6 $100K-$199.9K **** Rogersville Public Library Rogersville AL 36.2 0.3 17.9 3.4 3.4 $10K-$49.9K ***** Lallouise F. McGraw Library Vincent AL 25 23.7 3.5 0 2.2 $10K-$49.9K *** Vernice Stoudenmire Library Wilsonville AL 9.1 6.9 3.1 0.1 0.6 $50K-$99.9K ***** Huachuca City Public Library Huachuca City AZ 9.8 0.1 16.7 2.6 10 $10K-$49.9K *** Mammoth Public Library Mammoth AZ 10.9 0.1 16.4 0.9 1.6 $200K-$399.9K ***** Parker Public Library Parker AZ 22.3 7.7 16.3 0.7 5 $100K-$199.9K **** Quartzsite Public Library Quartzsite AZ 16.7 6 10.5 1.9 2.8 $1M-$4.9M *** Sedona Public Library Sedona AZ 28 1.5 19.6 1.7 4.4 $50K-$99.9K **** Tonto Basin Public Library Tonto AZ 18.4 0 16.6 1.9 4.3 $10M-$29.9M **** Berkeley Public Library Berkeley CA 15.8 1.6 9.2 0.5 1.5 $10M-$29.9M ***** Beverly Hills Public Library Beverly Hills CA 17.4 0.3 21.7 0.8 2.3 $30M+ **** Santa Clara County Library Campbell CA 20.8 0.6 7.5 0.5 1.6 $1M-$4.9M *** Harrison Memorial Library Carmel CA 37.6 1.8 25.7 1 2.7 $5M-$9.9M **** Cerritos Public Library Cerritos CA 11.2 0.3 31.9 0.4 4.2 $200K-$399.9K **** Alpine County Library/Archives Markleeville CA 22.4 0.3 27.2 3.1 2.8 $5M-$9.9M *** Newport Beach Public Library Newport Beach CA 18.5 1.2 14.4 0.7 1.3 $5M-$9.9M **** Palo Alto City Library Palo Alto CA 22.4 1.8 12.1 0.7 1.6 $5M-$9.9M **** Redwood City Public Library Redwood CA 15.9 0.7 11.1 2.5 1.8 $30M+ **** San Francisco Public Library San Francisco CA 12.5 1.5 8.1 0.6 1.4 $10M-$29.9M **** San Mateo County Library San Mateo CA 12.4 0.8 7.8 1 1.4 $10M-$29.9M ***** Santa Monica Public Library Santa Monica CA 17.1 0.8 13.5 0.8 2 $1M-$4.9M *** St. Helena Public Library St. Helena CA 49 0.9 19.6 1.7 2.5 $10M-$29.9M *** Pikes Peak Library District Colorado Springs CO 13 1.8 5.8 0.4 1.8 $30M+ *** Denver Public Library Denver CO 13.7 1.3 6.3 0.6 1.4 $10M-$29.9M *** Arapahoe Library District Englewood CO 16.6 2.6 7.5 0.5 1.1 $200K-$399.9K *** Woodruff Memorial Library La Junta CO 15.5 0.8 17.1 1.1 7.3 $100K-$199.9K **** La Veta Regional Library District La Veta CO 26.3 0.8 37.3 2.6 4.9 $5M-$9.9M **** Pueblo City-County Library District Pueblo City CO 18 1.5 10 1.3 3.8 $200K-$399.9K *** Ridgway Public Library District Ridgway CO 18.2 1 23 1 4.3 $1M-$4.9M ***** San Miguel Library District #1 Telluride CO 36.9 1.6 43.6 8.1 7.2 $100K-$199.9K *** Cornwall Library Association Cornwall CT 13.2 0.3 12.9 2.8 7.2 $1M-$4.9M **** Darien Library Darien CT 30.2 1.4 16.2 2.7 7.6 $5M-$9.9M ***** Greenwich Library Greenwich CT 19.6 2.2 10.5 0.8 7.4 $10M-$29.9M *** Hartford Public Library Hartford CT 3.9 0.1 5.8 1.3 1.5 $5M-$9.9M ***** Westport Library Westport CT 21.6 1.4 14.3 2.4 1.7 $200K-$399.9K *** Lake Park Public Library Lake Park FL 3.1 0.3 32.5 1.2 6.7 $400K-$999.9K **** New Port Richey Public Library New Port Richey FL 47.8 0.1 32 7.5 2.6 $1M-$4.9M **** Sanibel Public Library Sanibel FL 35.2 2.2 19.2 6.9 3.1 $100K-$199.9K *** Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library Alden IA 10.7 0.6 19.7 2.2 6.7 $200K-$399.9K **** James Kennedy Public Library Dyersville IA 34.6 0.6 19 2.8 1.2 $10K-$49.9K ***** Elgin Public Library Elgin IA 17.7 0.7 6.3 3.6 1.4 $10K-$49.9K *** Elk Horn Public Library Elk Horn IA 12.3 0.4 7.1 2.4 1.2 $50K-$99.9K **** Hubbard Public Library Hubbard IA 18.7 0.5 15.7 2.7 3.6 $10K-$49.9K **** Swea City Public Library Swea City IA 10.6 0 10.9 0.3 5.4 $50K-$99.9K **** Wellsburg Public Library Wellsburg IA 14.1 0.6 16.3 1.1 6.5 $200K-$399.9K **** Stinson Memorial Public Library District Anna IL 11.1 7.7 1.6 0.2 0.6 $10M-$29.9M ***** Arlington Heights Memorial Library Arlington Heights IL 32.6 1.9 13.8 1.1 1.8 $10K-$49.9K *** Ashley Public Library District Ashley IL 9.2 7.1 1.6 0.2 0.7 $5M-$9.9M *** Barrington Public Library District Barrington IL 23.5 2.3 8 0.8 0.9 $5M-$9.9M *** Champaign Public Library Champaign IL 25.4 0.5 10.9 0.5 1.4 $1M-$4.9M *** Coal City Public Library District Coal City IL 19.3 2.5 7.2 6.1 1.2 $5M-$9.9M ***** Elmhurst Public Library Elmhurst IL 29.7 1.1 12.2 0.8 6.2 $5M-$9.9M *** Glenview Public Library Glenview IL 19.2 0.9 10 0.8 1.7 $1M-$4.9M **** Lake Forest Library Lake Forest IL 21.2 1.2 22.5 0.8 9.5 $5M-$9.9M **** Ela Area Public Library District Lake Zurich IL 26.6 3.3 10.4 0.9 2.9 $10K-$49.9K **** Lanark Public Library Lanark IL 13 0.1 18.4 0.8 1.4 $5M-$9.9M **** Cook Memorial Public Library District Libertyville IL 25.7 2.1 9.8 0.7 1.1 $5M-$9.9M *** Vernon Area Public Library District Lincolnshire IL 21.9 2.4 7.2 0.9 0.8 $10M-$29.9M ***** Naperville Public Library Naperville IL 30.3 2.3 11 0.6 2.8 $5M-$9.9M *** Niles Public Library District Niles IL 17.7 0.9 6.9 1.3 1.7 $5M-$9.9M *** Northbrook Public Library Northbrook IL 24.5 1.1 12 0.6 1 $5M-$9.9M ***** Oak Park Public Library Oak Park IL 25.4 2.4 14.9 1 3.1 $50K-$99.9K ***** Pembroke Public Library District Pembroke Twp. IL 3.6 0 4.3 9.1 5.3 $200K-$399.9K **** Roxana Public Library District Roxana IL 9.3 0.8 25.4 0.8 9.7 $5M-$9.9M *** Saint Charles Public Library District Saint Charles IL 25.6 2.4 8.7 0.5 1 $10M-$29.9M **** Schaumburg Township District Library Schaumburg IL 23.3 1 11.8 0.8 1.3 $10M-$29.9M ***** Skokie Public Library Skokie IL 33 1.1 12.5 0.9 1.9 $5M-$9.9M **** Carmel Clay Public Library Carmel IN 25.3 1.8 6.8 0.8 3.3 $10M-$29.9M *** Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Evansville IN 12.9 1.8 8.9 0.3 1.6 $10M-$29.9M ***** Allen County Public Library Fort Wayne IN 38.8 24.6 6.9 0.6 1.4 $100K-$199.9K *** Oxford Public Library Oxford IN 19.4 0.7 11.9 5 3.5 $10K-$49.9K ***** Arma City Library Arma KS 6.6 3.2 14.6 0.1 3.3 $10K-$49.9K **** Chetopa City Library Chetopa KS 10.5 0 8.5 0.2 7.5 $10K-$49.9K ***** Ellinwood School Community Library Ellinwood KS 10.1 0.2 12.4 3.9 1 $10K-$49.9K **** Inman Public Library Inman KS 26.7 0.1 8.1 0.2 2.3 $200K-$399.9K **** Library District #2, Linn County Lacygne KS 17 0.1 20 2.9 10.7 $50K-$99.9K **** Marion City Library Marion KS 18.4 0.6 22.4 2.5 3.9 $50K-$99.9K **** Moundridge Public Library Moundridge KS 34.3 1 15.4 1.3 0.6 $100K-$199.9K *** W.A. Rankin Memorial Neodesha KS 13.3 0.1 37 1.4 4.9 $100K-$199.9K *** Oakley Public Library Oakley KS 13.3 4.2 9.9 1.4 0.9 $100K-$199.9K *** Overbrook Public Library Overbrook KS 28.2 0.3 16.3 0.9 5.7 $10K-$49.9K ***** Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library St.John KS 18.7 0.7 21.4 11.4 0.8 $10M-$29.9M **** Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Topeka KS 13.4 2.8 4.6 0.7 1.9 $100K-$199.9K **** Todd County Public Library Elkton KY 11.6 9.2 1.6 0.1 0.5 $10M-$29.9M **** Kenton County Public Library Ft. Mitchell KY 14 1.7 5.7 1.1 1.7 $400K-$999.9K **** Leslie County Public Library Hyden KY 36.9 11.3 6.2 1.2 7.6 $30M+ ***** East Baton Rouge Parish Baton Rouge LA 6.2 0.9 8.4 1.1 1.6 $400K-$999.9K *** Eldredge Public Library Chatham MA 17.8 1.6 27.1 2.2 5.6 $200K-$399.9K *** Cotuit Library Cotuit MA 17 2 14.3 2.7 3.4 $100K-$199.9K *** Dennis Memorial Library Association Dennis MA 22.3 2.1 18.2 2.1 3.5 $400K-$999.9K *** Dennis Public Library Dennisport MA 28.9 1.7 35.8 1.4 3.7 $400K-$999.9K ***** Dover Town Library Dover MA 44.7 16.2 15.5 6.4 5 $10K-$49.9K *** Gilbertville Public Library Gilbertville MA 8.7 0 6 0.8 6.1 $200K-$399.9K ***** Truro Public Library North Truro MA 42.3 2.3 54.9 3.8 6.3 $400K-$999.9K *** Snow Library Orleans MA 27.7 1.7 26.6 2.7 3.3 $400K-$999.9K *** Osterville Village Library Osterville MA 30 1.4 29.5 2.8 1.4 $400K-$999.9K ***** Provincetown Public Library Provincetown MA 20.2 0.8 114.2 1.7 15.8 $400K-$999.9K ***** Wellfleet Public Library Wellfleet MA 55.8 3.7 38.8 6 8.1 $400K-$999.9K ***** West Tisbury Free Public Library West Tisbury MA 60.7 1.1 46.3 3.3 14.5 $400K-$999.9K ***** Camden Public Library Camden ME 56.9 2.8 46.1 5.4 13.6 $10K-$49.9K *** Guilford Memorial Library Guilford ME 7.9 0.7 6.1 0.5 5.1 $10K-$49.9K ***** Milbridge Public Library Milbridge ME 6.3 0.4 15.5 0.4 9.9 $400K-$999.9K *** Northeast Harbor Library Northeast Harbor ME 18.7 0.7 35.1 3.9 1.9 $200K-$399.9K ***** Southwest Harbor Public Library Southwest Harbor ME 29 2.3 37.1 4.7 13.6 $10M-$29.9M ***** Ann Arbor District Library Ann Arbor MI 48.8 1.9 9.7 0.5 1.1 $5M-$9.9M *** Genesee District Library Flint MI 10.3 5.4 3.7 0.2 0.7 $400K-$999.9K **** Richland Community Library Richland MI 25.4 13.9 4.7 0.7 0.3 $1M-$4.9M **** West Bloomfield Township Public Library West Bloomfield MI 39.3 1.2 17.3 0.7 11.7 $50K-$99.9K *** Baudette Public Library Baudette MN 12.2 2.3 14.6 0.7 2.9 $50K-$99.9K *** Edgerton Public Library Edgerton MN 38.7 0.5 11.2 0.6 0.6 $200K-$399.9K **** Ely Public Library Ely MN 20.6 1.9 22 0.5 5.6 $200K-$399.9K ***** Grand Marais Public Library Grand Marais MN 57.1 5.9 52 1.6 7.6 $10M-$29.9M *** Ramsey County Library Shoreview MN 19.8 1.5 6.9 0.3 1.3 $100K-$199.9K *** Carrollton Public Library Carrollton MO 14.6 1.5 10.1 4.8 3.2 $10M-$29.9M ***** Kansas City Public Library Kansas City MO 9.9 2.5 10.2 0.9 3.3 $400K-$999.9K **** North Kansas City Public Library North Kansas City MO 40.2 1.2 45.9 2 9.2 $30M+ **** Saint Louis County Library Saint Louis MO 17.4 1.1 6.8 0.8 1.6 $10M-$29.9M *** SpringfieldGreene County Library District Springfield MO 13.1 0.5 7.3 0.5 1.6 $100K-$199.9K **** Gentry County Library Stanberry MO 14.1 3 10 1.2 7.4 $100K-$199.9K ***** Madison Valley Public Library Ennis MT 41.9 3.6 62.5 4.4 5.3 $10K-$49.9K ***** Velva Public & School Library Velva ND 14.2 0 4.6 8.9 2 $100K-$199.9K ***** Atkinson Public Library Atkinson NE 26 1.4 25.3 4.1 5.8 $200K-$399.9K **** Central City Public Library Central City NE 26.1 0.8 23.9 5.2 6.2 $50K-$99.9K *** Creighton Public Library Creighton NE 29.1 0.5 6.7 1.9 2.7 $50K-$99.9K **** Hastings Memorial Library Grant NE 15.6 2 18.3 1.3 1.5 $50K-$99.9K ***** Hartington Public Library Hartington NE 28.8 1.7 30.4 2.3 16 $10K-$49.9K *** Louisville Public Library Louisville NE 9.4 0.7 8.7 0.7 4 $100K-$199.9K ***** Neligh Public Library Neligh NE 38.3 1.6 15.7 6.8 8.5 $50K-$99.9K **** Saint Paul Public Library Saint Paul NE 22.1 1.8 16.3 0.4 4.3 $50K-$99.9K *** Gardner Public Library Wakefield NE 5.7 0.6 7.3 4.7 3.2 $10K-$49.9K *** Weeping Water Public Library Weeping Water NE 12.2 0.9 7.6 2 1.6 $200K-$399.9K *** John A. Stahl Library West Point NE 23.7 1.9 15.4 1.2 3.7 $10K-$49.9K ***** Lincoln Public Library Lincoln NH 11.8 0.7 34.9 4.6 4.8 $1M-$4.9M ***** Avalon Free Public Library Avalon NJ 116.7 25.1 73.5 8.3 7.8 $1M-$4.9M **** Bernardsville Public Library Bernardsville NJ 28.1 0.7 22.4 2.7 8.4 $10M-$29.9M **** Somerset County Library Bridgewater NJ 16.3 1.5 9.3 0.5 1.2 $10M-$29.9M ***** Mercer County Library Lawrenceville NJ 11.5 0.7 8.8 0.7 4.4 $1M-$4.9M *** Ocean City Free Public Library Ocean City NJ 21.9 1.8 24.5 1.6 4.5 $5M-$9.9M ***** Princeton Public Library Princeton NJ 19 2.2 29.8 2.7 2.7 $200K-$399.9K ***** Pueblo of Isleta Public Library Albuquerque NM 5.9 0 63.5 15.9 5.5 $50K-$99.9K *** Columbus Village Library Columbus NM 4.8 0 14.3 1 9.5 $50K-$99.9K ***** Estancia Public Library Estancia NM 9.9 0.3 16.8 0.3 15.2 $10K-$49.9K ***** Fred Macaron Library Springer NM 12.5 0 13.5 0.3 5.8 $10K-$49.9K ***** Tularosa Public Library Tularosa NM 11.7 0 10.7 1.6 11.1 $400K-$999.9K **** Smoky Valley Library District Round Mountain NV 39.5 0.2 31.3 5.1 3.3 $100K-$199.9K *** MacSherry Library Alexandria Bay NY 21.6 1.3 17.7 1.8 5.1 $100K-$199.9K **** Altamont Free Library Altamount NY 18.9 5.7 8.7 2.7 1.8 $400K-$999.9K ***** Amagansett Free Library Amagansett NY 71.3 2 30.1 5.3 4.8 $50K-$99.9K *** Bolton Free Library Bolton Landing NY 9.1 0.5 15.8 0.9 8.2 $400K-$999.9K ***** Hampton Library in Bridgehampton Bridgehampton NY 42.8 8.2 42.5 7.7 3.4 $1M-$4.9M *** Bronxville Public Library Bronxville NY 21.4 0.2 22.4 3.1 2.4 $50K-$99.9K **** Cambridge Public Library Cambridge NY 15.9 1.5 17.6 0.9 6.4 $1M-$4.9M ***** Center Moriches Free Public Library Center Moriches NY 34.1 3.2 35.2 5.6 2.9 $10M-$29.9M ***** Middle Country Public Library Centereach NY 15.8 0.9 7.5 1.2 3.4 $100K-$199.9K ***** Smith Memorial Library Chautauqua NY 23.5 2.8 58.2 1.7 14.2 $400K-$999.9K ***** Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library Cold Spring NY 17.2 0.8 31.6 4.8 20.2 $1M-$4.9M ***** Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library Cutchogue NY 131.9 98.5 26.6 3.6 3.2 $5M-$9.9M **** Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills NY 14.6 7.6 6.4 0.8 0.5 $100K-$199.9K ***** Southworth Library Association Dryden NY 41 1.9 22.8 4 2.7 $50K-$99.9K ***** Elbridge Free Library Elbridge NY 19.3 2.2 17 3.4 1.8 $100K-$199.9K **** Falconer Public Library Falconer NY 23.2 0.3 30.3 4.5 5.1 $1M-$4.9M ***** Fayetteville Free Library Fayetteville NY 30.6 5.8 46.8 3.6 7.3 $1M-$4.9M **** Mattituck-Laurel Library Mattituck NY 14.3 2.2 56.7 0.6 4.4 $50K-$99.9K ***** Powers Library Association Moravia NY 17.5 0.9 33.2 1.3 9.6 $5M-$9.9M **** Northport Public Library Northport NY 14.2 1.1 13.6 0.7 3.2 $50K-$99.9K ***** Philmont Public Library Philmont NY 20.3 0.6 23.8 3.1 2.8 $5M-$9.9M **** PlainviewOld Bethpage Public Library Plainview NY 15.1 1 13.2 1.7 5.6 $1M-$4.9M **** Port Jefferson Free Library Port Jefferson NY 32.8 2.1 27.6 4 1.5 $5M-$9.9M *** Port Washington Public Library Port Washington NY 12.4 0.8 11.3 1.5 1.9 $400K-$999.9K ***** Quogue Library Quogue NY 36.3 4.8 52.6 6.2 4.3 $200K-$399.9K ***** Red Hook Public Library Red Hook NY 42.8 1.9 65.4 5.1 4.5 $10M-$29.9M **** Rochester Public Library Rochester NY 6.6 0.3 8.1 1 1.5 $400K-$999.9K **** Shelter Island Public Library Society Shelter Island NY 21.3 2 28.5 2.9 4 $100K-$199.9K ***** Tivoli Free Library Tivoli NY 20.8 0.6 18 5 8.8 $1M-$4.9M ***** Westhampton Free Library Westhampton Beach NY 37.1 2.4 28.5 7.7 2.9 $50K-$99.9K **** Windham Public Library Windham NY 12.6 0.8 17.3 2.2 4.9 $400K-$999.9K *** Harbor-Topky Memorial Library Ashtabula Harbor OH 39.9 0.3 17.2 3.8 2.6 $1M-$4.9M *** Bexley Public Library Bexley OH 51.6 2.7 17.2 1.6 3.1 $10M-$29.9M *** Stark County District Library Canton OH 16 0.9 6 0.7 1.1 $5M-$9.9M ***** Washington-Centerville Public Library Centerville OH 37.6 3.7 11.1 4.1 1.4 $30M+ ***** PL of Cincinnati & Hamilton County Cincinnati OH 23.4 3.9 8.1 0.5 1.9 $30M+ ***** Cleveland Public Library Cleveland OH 14.6 1.1 7.7 0.6 2.8 $5M-$9.9M ***** Cleveland Heights-University Heights PL Cleveland Hts. OH 29.3 1.7 17.2 1.2 4.8 $30M+ *** Columbus Metropolitan Library Columbus OH 20.3 1.7 5.9 0.3 1.8 $200K-$399.9K **** Fairport Harbor Public Library Fairport OH 23.5 2.5 16.3 0.5 17.4 $1M-$4.9M ***** Grandview Heights Public Library Grandview Heights OH 87.9 14.5 81.9 4.2 4.5 $1M-$4.9M ***** Hudson Library & Historical Society Hudson OH 51.2 4 42.2 2 6.9 $1M-$4.9M **** Lakewood Public Library Lakewood OH 30.4 1 17.4 2.3 8.8 $200K-$399.9K ***** Wagnalls Memorial Library Lithopolis OH 108.5 5.1 31.6 2.1 3.1 $400K-$999.9K *** Loudonville Public Library Loudonville OH 18.2 1.1 14.8 1.5 11.7 $1M-$4.9M *** Wright Memorial Public Library Oakwood OH 46.7 3 17.3 1.8 1.8 $30M+ ***** Cuyahoga County Public Library Parma OH 31.8 3.1 12 0.5 2.5 $100K-$199.9K ***** Rock Creek Public Library Rock Creek OH 21.3 1.2 23.1 5.1 7 $30M+ *** ToledoLucas County Public Library Toledo OH 13.9 1.4 6.8 0.5 1.8 $1M-$4.9M **** Twinsburg Public Library Twinsburg OH 47.3 2.9 15.1 1.4 5.3 $5M-$9.9M ***** Upper Arlington Public Library Upper Arlington OH 56.6 3.4 15.1 1.1 2.3 $1M-$4.9M **** Brumback Library Van Wert OH 35.1 2.5 24.3 5.2 3.5 $5M-$9.9M ***** Westerville Public Library Westerville OH 22.3 3.8 9.5 0.7 18.4 $1M-$4.9M ***** Porter Public Library Westlake OH 36.3 1.4 13.8 1.2 34.9 $1M-$4.9M *** Wickliffe Public Library Wickliffe OH 35.1 2.1 14.5 2.9 3.1 $5M-$9.9M ***** Worthington Public Library Worthington OH 53.9 7.1 22.1 1.2 5.5 $10K-$49.9K **** Mounds Public Library Mounds OK 8.8 0 10.4 0.9 5 $100K-$199.9K *** Port Orford Public Library Port Orford OR 15.7 0.5 13.8 1.5 7.5 $200K-$399.9K *** Garden Home Community Library Portland OR 34.5 1.3 16.9 0.9 1.9 $30M+ **** Multnomah County Library Portland OR 26.5 1.6 6.1 0.4 1.2 $50K-$99.9K *** Baden Memorial Library Baden PA 9.4 6.1 2.9 0.4 0.5 $200K-$399.9K ***** Corry Public Library Corry PA 6.8 0 8 0.6 35.5 $5M-$9.9M *** Chester County Library Exton PA 21.9 2 7.4 0.6 0.9 $1M-$4.9M ***** Lancaster System Admin Unit Lancaster PA 8.6 0.2 16.8 15.5 0 $30M+ *** Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA 9.7 0.7 7 0.6 1.3 $400K-$999.9K **** Island Free Library New Shoreham RI 31 1.4 54.2 4.7 7.6 $10M-$29.9M *** Richland County Public Library Columbia SC 15.3 3 7 0.2 1.9 $200K-$399.9K **** Beresford Public Library Beresford SD 26.9 1.9 23.8 1.9 5.9 $50K-$99.9K ***** Centerville Community Library Centerville SD 15.9 0.6 41 8.2 3.7 $50K-$99.9K *** Hazel L. Meyer Memorial Library De Smet SD 36.1 2.1 3.6 0.4 1.4 $100K-$199.9K **** Freeman Public Library Freeman SD 21 2.6 16.4 1.8 7.5 $200K-$399.9K *** Hot Springs Public Library Hot Springs SD 19.1 1.3 16.5 0.6 5.9 $10K-$49.9K **** Lemmon Public Library Lemmon SD 18.1 2.2 7.8 0.2 1.5 $10K-$49.9K *** Parsons Public Library Parsons TN 14.3 1 7.2 0.5 2.2 $200K-$399.9K *** Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley Library Denver City TX 7.1 0.3 7.6 6.8 2.9 $50K-$99.9K ***** Springlake-Earth Community Library Earth TX 20.1 4.9 16.7 0.6 0 $50K-$99.9K *** Electra Public Library Electra TX 19.4 2.8 11.2 0.6 1.9 $200K-$399.9K ***** Haslet Public Library Haslet TX 50 3.5 23.4 4 2.1 $100K-$199.9K **** Bertha Voyer Memorial Library Honey Grove TX 21.3 0.8 20.1 3.5 4.4 $10K-$49.9K *** Hughes Springs Area Public Library Hughes Springs TX 9.1 0 6 3.4 1.7 $200K-$399.9K **** Fayette Public Library La Grange TX 18.5 5.2 18.3 0.3 1.5 $50K-$99.9K *** Upton County Public Library McCamey TX 11.9 0 25.2 0.2 6.1 $100K-$199.9K ***** Claud H Gilmer Memorial Library Rocksprings TX 13.3 0.9 26.8 6 13.2 $10K-$49.9K **** Saint Jo Public Library Saint Jo TX 9.4 6.5 1.6 0.5 1.3 $100K-$199.9K **** Library at Cedar Creek Lake Seven Points TX 15.2 0.7 28 4.1 4.4 $1M-$4.9M *** Murray Public Library Murray UT 12.5 0.7 8.7 7.1 1 $10M-$29.9M **** Salt Lake City Public Library Salt Lake City UT 17.2 1.5 9.6 0.6 1.9 $30M+ *** Salt Lake County Library System West Jordan UT 18 2.3 4.9 0.5 0.8 $1M-$4.9M *** Mary Riley Styles Public Library Falls Church VA 36.2 4.2 25.1 2.2 1.8 $10M-$29.9M **** Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg VA 35 0.4 9.7 0.4 1 $10M-$29.9M *** Loudoun County Public Library Leesburg VA 17.6 1.2 5.2 0.7 1.1 $30M+ **** King County Library System Issaquah WA 14.4 2.2 7 0.4 1.9 $400K-$999.9K **** Lopez Island Library District Lopez Island WA 41 3.2 28.5 1.8 4.7 $30M+ ***** Seattle Public Library Seattle WA 17.4 3.4 9.1 0.5 1.7 $10K-$49.9K **** Lettie W. Jensen Public Library Amherst WI 18.1 1 8.3 1.1 1.2 $5M-$9.9M *** La Crosse Public Library La Crosse WI 19.1 1.1 10.5 0.7 1.7 $10M-$29.9M **** Madison Public Library Madison WI 14.8 0.9 7.9 0.4 2.7 $50K-$99.9K **** North Freedom Public Library North Freedom WI 15.1 0.4 7.4 1.2 11.8 $10K-$49.9K **** Ogema Public Library Ogema WI 9.2 0.1 7.2 4.1 0.9 $400K-$999.9K *** Bridgeport Public Library Bridgeport WV 24.9 8.5 6.8 1.1 1.5 $10K-$49.9K **** Piedmont Public Library Piedmont WV 3.5 0 9.1 0.7 8.1

