All the Stars, State by State | LJ Index 2017

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2017
Click a state above, or use the drop-down below to jump to the Star libraries in that state.
States with Most and Fewest Stars
The 2017 Star Libraries are found in 40 states scattered across the country geographically. The top four states, ranked by their numbers of Star Libraries, are New York (31), Ohio (25), Illinois (22), and California (13). There is a tie for fifth place between Kansas and Massachusetts (12 each). The Top Ten Star Library states are rounded out by Nebraska and Texas (11 each), Alabama (10), and Colorado (8). Like these Top Ten states, the remaining 30 Star Library states traverse the nation and are in every major geographical region.
There are no 2017 Star winners in the District of Columbia or ten states. Of those ten states, four are the Southern states of Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. Two other Star-less states are in the Rocky Mountain West—Idaho and Wyoming—and also Delaware and Hawaii.
In addition to the above-mentioned states, there were no Star Libraries from Maryland or Vermont, because circulation of electronic materials or e-circulation was unreported for all libraries in those states. Consequently, no libraries in these states were scored on the 2017 LJ Index.
Star libraries are listed alphabetically below by state abbreviation, then ranked by stars and score. Please note that expenditure category peer comparisons are the critical ones; for the Star Libraries by expenditure category please go to The Star Libraries page.
To sort the table, select the desired column by clicking the cell in the head row of the table. To sort the table by two criteria, first click the header column you’d like to be the initial sort factor. Then add a secondary sort by holding shift while selecting another column.
You can also use the search box at the top right corner of the table to search for text in the table.
