December 4, 2017

You are here: Home / Every Star Library Ever Named | LJ Index 2017

Every Star Library Ever Named | LJ Index 2017

By on December 4, 2017 Leave a Comment

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2017

This year we are again posting a detailed spreadsheet (link below) listing every Star Library award given since the inaugural edition of the LJ Index in February 2009. We have rated U.S. public libraries annually since then, and twice in that initial year due to scheduling of the release of the 2006 data. That year the responsibility for releasing the Public Libraries in the United States Survey had transferred from the National Center for Educational Statistics to the Institute of Museum and Library Service (IMLS).

The spreadsheet contains two worksheets labeled EveryStarLib and EveryStarLib_Working Copy. The second worksheet is intended for you to use to reformat, rearrange, and sort, as needed. Both the  EveryStarLib and the EveryStarLib_Working Copy worksheets list every library that earned any number of Star awards in any LJI edition. The sheets include each library’s LJ index score, star count, nine-year summary statistics, and per capita measures for all LJI editions.

Complete instructions for the worksheets appear on the spreadsheet’s Instructions tab.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The spreadsheet is an MS Excel file, so you’ll need a program capable of opening these to view this file. Also, since web browsers are notoriously bad at handling Excel files directly, you should right-click and save the file to your computer’s hard drive before opening it. We’ve included both an XLSX (for those with a newer version of Excel) and an XLS (for those with an older version of Excel), as well as a ZIP file with both versions, for your convenience.

spreadsheet 128x128 Find a Library
» Download XLSX Version (for those with a newer version of Excel)
» Download XLS Version (for those with an older version of Excel)
» Download ZIP File (includes both versions)

» Next page: “LJ Index FAQ”

» Next page: “Stars by Expenditure Category”

This article was published in Library Journal. Subscribe today and save up to 35% off the regular subscription rate.

Keith Curry Lance About Keith Curry Lance

Keith Curry Lance (keithlance@comcast.net) is an independent consultant
based in suburban Denver. He also consults with the Colorado-based
RSL Research Group. In both capacities, he conducts research on libraries
of all types for state library agencies, state library associations, and
other library-related organizations. For more information,
visit www.KeithCurryLance.com.

Filed Under: Class of 2017, Library Services, LJ in Print, Managing Libraries Tagged With: , Discussion: Leave a Comment
Share
What is Design Thinking?
From space planning, redesigning services and staffing, to developing more user-centric approaches, design thinking can help you problem-solve through ingenuity and creativity, and better understand and serve your patrons. Our introductory online workshop, Demystifying Design Thinking is designed for library professionals who want to take a fresh approach to tackling their library’s challenges through human-centered design.
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*