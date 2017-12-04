Find Your Library | LJ Index 2017

By on

Whether or not your library has been given a Star rating, you can benefit from finding peers in your expenditure category and comparing statistics. For the scores for all libraries included in this round of the LJ Index, use the links below to download a spreadsheet of all libraries with LJ Index scores. There is a separate worksheet for each expenditure category, including each library’s state, population of legal service area, LJ Index score, Star rating (if any), and the per-capita statistics on which the scores and ratings are based.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The spreadsheet is an MS Excel file, so you’ll need a program capable of opening these to view this file. Also, since web browsers are notoriously bad at handling Excel files directly, you should right-click and save the file to your computer’s hard drive before opening it. We’ve included both an XLSX (for those with a newer version of Excel) and an XLS (for those with an older version of Excel), as well as a ZIP file with both versions, for your convenience.



» Download XLSX Version (for those with a newer version of Excel)

» Download XLS Version (for those with an older version of Excel)

» Download ZIP File (includes both versions)

If you cannot find your library, please review the criteria for inclusion in the LJ Index.

Excluded libraries should (a) read the Instructions tab and (b) check the Search_Index tabs in the spreadsheet to see if/why their library was excluded.

If your library subscribes to Bibliostat Connect, you can search all of the included library data there.

