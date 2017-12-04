The Star Libraries by Expenditure Category | LJ Index 2017

By on

The LJ Index is based on five types of per capita use generated by public libraries: visits, circulation, ecirculation, public access computer use, and program attendance. Star Library ratings of five, four, and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers. For details about how the LJ Index is calculated and for whom, see the project’s FAQ. This year, there are 259 Star Libraries.

Expenditure Range $30,000,000+

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Cuyahoga County Public Library, Parma OH 616,527 31.8 3.1 12 0.5 2.5 1912 ***** PL of Cincinnati & Hamilton County OH 802,374 23.4 3.9 8.1 0.5 1.9 1563 ***** Seattle Public Library WA 662,400 17.4 3.4 9.1 0.5 1.7 1410 ***** Cleveland Public Library OH 398,453 14.6 1.1 7.7 0.6 2.8 1297 ***** East Baton Rouge Parish, Baton Rouge LA 446,753 6.2 0.9 8.4 1.1 1.6 1224 **** Saint Louis County Library MO 859,148 17.4 1.1 6.8 0.8 1.6 1184 **** King County Library System, Issaquah WA 1,414,855 14.4 2.2 7 0.4 1.9 1129 **** Multnomah County Library, Portland OR 765,775 26.5 1.6 6.1 0.4 1.2 1071 **** Santa Clara County Library, Campbell CA 428,807 20.8 0.6 7.5 0.5 1.6 1056 **** San Francisco Public Library CA 845,602 12.5 1.5 8.1 0.6 1.4 1053 *** ToledoLucas County Public Library OH 441,815 13.9 1.4 6.8 0.5 1.8 1039 *** Columbus Metropolitan Library OH 850,548 20.3 1.7 5.9 0.3 1.8 1018 *** Denver Public Library CO 664,220 13.7 1.3 6.3 0.6 1.4 1006 *** Salt Lake County Library System, West Jordan UT 852,036 18 2.3 4.9 0.5 0.8 906 *** Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh PA 402,422 9.7 0.7 7 0.6 1.3 900

Expenditure Range $10,000,000–$29,999,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Allen County Public Library, Fort Wayne IN 355,329 38.8 24.6 6.9 0.6 1.4 2221 ***** Arlington Heights Memorial Library IL 75,101 32.6 1.9 13.8 1.1 1.8 1664 ***** Beverly Hills Public Library CA 34,833 17.4 0.3 21.7 0.8 2.3 1613 ***** Naperville Public Library IL 141,853 30.3 2.3 11 0.6 2.8 1528 ***** Skokie Public Library IL 64,784 33 1.1 12.5 0.9 1.9 1526 ***** Middle Country Public Library, Centereach NY 62,562 15.8 0.9 7.5 1.2 3.4 1479 ***** Mercer County Library, Lawrenceville NJ 160,057 11.5 0.7 8.8 0.7 4.4 1410 ***** Kansas City Public Library MO 218,765 9.9 2.5 10.2 0.9 3.3 1409 ***** Ann Arbor District Library MI 163,590 48.8 1.9 9.7 0.5 1.1 1392 ***** Santa Monica Public Library CA 93,283 17.1 0.8 13.5 0.8 2 1309 **** Schaumburg Township District Library IL 126,849 23.3 1 11.8 0.8 1.3 1235 **** Salt Lake City Public Library UT 190,884 17.2 1.5 9.6 0.6 1.9 1136 **** Kenton County Public Library, Ft. Mitchell KY 163,929 14 1.7 5.7 1.1 1.7 1105 **** Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg VA 300,972 35 0.4 9.7 0.4 1 1090 **** Madison Public Library WI 264,922 14.8 0.9 7.9 0.4 2.7 1059 **** San Mateo County Library CA 278,861 12.4 0.8 7.8 1 1.4 1035 **** Berkeley Public Library CA 118,780 15.8 1.6 9.2 0.5 1.5 1010 **** Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library KS 174,480 13.4 2.8 4.6 0.7 1.9 977 **** Somerset County Library, Bridgewater NJ 188,378 16.3 1.5 9.3 0.5 1.2 975 **** Rochester Public Library NY 210,565 6.6 0.3 8.1 1 1.5 958 *** Hartford Public Library CT 124,705 3.9 0.1 5.8 1.3 1.5 957 *** Arapahoe Library District, Englewood CO 257,305 16.6 2.6 7.5 0.5 1.1 931 *** Richland County Public Library, Columbia SC 384,504 15.3 3 7 0.2 1.9 929 *** Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, Evansville IN 179,703 12.9 1.8 8.9 0.3 1.6 891 *** Stark County District Library, Canton OH 240,131 16 0.9 6 0.7 1.1 885 *** Loudoun County Public Library, Leesburg VA 333,253 17.6 1.2 5.2 0.7 1.1 884 *** SpringfieldGreene County Library District MO 275,174 13.1 0.5 7.3 0.5 1.6 874 *** Birmingham Public Library AL 212,113 4.1 0.3 9.6 0.3 2.5 866 *** Ramsey County Library, Shoreview MN 231,811 19.8 1.5 6.9 0.3 1.3 863 *** Pikes Peak Library District, Colorado Springs CO 616,089 13 1.8 5.8 0.4 1.8 859

Expenditure Range $5,000,000–$9,999,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Washington County Cooperative Library Services OR 14327 47.84 20.88 8.52 0.41 0.69 2286 ***** Westerville Public Library OH 90764 24.42 3.13 12.42 0.72 20.67 2244 ***** Worthington Public Library OH 59689 47.99 5.26 24.22 1.13 3.00 2043 ***** Princeton Public Library NJ 28572 18.83 1.81 29.44 2.54 2.86 1951 ***** Upper Arlington Public Library OH 34150 50.02 2.66 26.99 0.99 2.40 1908 ***** Redwood City Public Library CA 80768 20.91 0.50 12.83 2.49 10.31 1900 ***** Cleveland Heights-University Heights Pl OH 57867 30.75 1.29 18.09 1.21 5.03 1571 ***** Westport Library CT 27308 24.29 0.96 15.01 2.60 1.57 1545 ***** Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library NY 28676 16.09 0.83 14.03 1.57 5.02 1349 ***** Greenwich Library CT 62396 20.38 1.38 10.77 0.83 7.46 1307 **** Washington-Centerville Public Library OH 56628 38.81 2.86 11.63 0.76 1.85 1305 **** Oak Park Public Library IL 51878 26.52 1.11 15.07 0.92 3.58 1275 **** Port Washington Public Library NY 31071 12.42 0.66 12.53 1.75 4.43 1267 **** Ela Area Public Library District IL 34462 27.37 1.68 10.52 0.85 4.10 1218 **** Brentwood Public Library NY 87253 15.16 8.20 9.73 0.37 0.74 1127 **** Half Hollow Hills Community Public Library NY 48558 15.19 7.64 7.48 0.76 0.48 1121 **** Northbrook Public Library IL 33170 25.16 0.89 12.66 1.19 1.10 1108 **** Northport Public Library NY 36113 15.08 0.89 14.22 0.89 3.61 1092 **** Vernon Area Public Library District IL 41055 21.53 1.70 7.97 1.55 0.91 1074 **** Patchogue-Medford Library NY 52929 16.58 0.39 10.76 1.00 4.50 1072 *** Newport Beach Public Library CA 86874 19.45 1.05 16.11 0.64 1.40 1012 *** Pueblo City-County Library District CO 161258 15.41 1.20 8.83 1.13 3.11 1011 *** Cerritos Public Library CA 49741 11.16 0.23 18.81 0.42 3.67 1002 *** Carmel Clay Public Library IN 83293 25.26 1.52 6.84 0.79 2.83 1000 *** Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library NY 20356 16.51 0.85 10.86 0.98 2.29 968 *** Comsewogue Public Library NY 23752 20.12 1.53 11.73 0.82 0.59 938 *** Cook Memorial Public Library District IL 59842 26.38 1.42 9.67 0.60 1.11 931 *** Niles Public Library District IL 57284 17.76 0.87 7.34 1.05 2.43 923 *** Champaign Public Library IL 81055 25.17 0.59 11.76 0.50 1.56 918 *** Fountaindale Public Library District IL 67683 16.28 0.55 7.41 1.23 1.64 886

Expenditure Range $1,000,000–$4,999,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Avalon Free Public Library NJ 1334 123.68 14.34 68.34 8.36 9.75 6692 ***** Grandview Heights Public Library OH 7392 84.51 16.71 78.48 3.51 5.21 5606 ***** Hudson Library And Historical Society OH 22262 56.09 10.25 42.04 1.81 6.69 3676 ***** San Miguel Library District # 1 (Telluride) CO 6121 37.06 1.50 43.01 7.69 7.59 3284 ***** Lakewood Public Library OH 51983 31.91 0.61 17.26 2.01 17.19 2680 ***** Westhampton Free Library NY 5571 39.29 1.80 30.79 7.06 2.95 2631 ***** Fayetteville Free Library NY 10314 28.48 2.11 46.08 3.48 5.21 2519 ***** Bernardsville Public Library NJ 7707 26.51 0.40 23.02 3.03 11.64 2354 ***** Center Moriches Free Public Library NY 7546 30.67 2.19 34.83 4.93 2.88 2344 ***** Lancaster Sys Admin Unit PA 4231 10.28 0.18 2.73 14.05 0.00 2250 **** West Bloomfield Township Public Library MI 71755 39.65 1.05 17.65 0.81 11.17 2153 **** Mattituck-Laurel Library NY 5613 16.17 1.83 57.55 0.60 4.69 2101 **** Twinsburg Public Library OH 24453 50.14 2.36 15.71 1.27 6.20 2041 **** Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library NY 3684 34.65 1.12 25.73 4.41 2.76 2014 **** Brumback Library OH 23964 35.51 1.99 22.80 4.05 2.42 1997 **** Lake Forest Library IL 19375 23.27 1.17 24.00 0.69 10.11 1967 **** St. Helena Public Library CA 5943 52.67 1.27 20.19 2.86 2.79 1948 **** Sanibel Public Library FL 6490 29.50 1.84 18.51 3.60 4.55 1944 **** Darien Library CT 21330 31.06 1.01 16.96 2.43 7.33 1916 **** Mary Riley Styles Public Library VA 12567 36.71 3.34 25.18 1.86 2.16 1895 *** Port Jefferson Free Library NY 7570 31.78 1.66 26.96 3.42 1.68 1837 *** Manlius Library NY 11226 27.97 1.22 18.64 2.07 6.65 1823 *** Harrison Memorial Library CA 3722 42.27 1.11 34.29 1.05 2.65 1798 *** Mountain Brook - Emmet O'Neal Library AL 20369 20.67 6.28 9.85 2.09 2.17 1791 *** Ocean City Free Public Library NJ 11701 21.85 1.25 25.98 1.65 4.77 1665 *** Wickliffe Public Library OH 12753 37.63 1.30 15.25 2.30 3.40 1642 *** Shaker Heights Public Library OH 32311 34.19 1.37 14.56 0.81 6.26 1638 *** Belvedere-Tiburon Library CA 11184 28.59 2.88 14.48 2.45 1.63 1571 *** Sedona Public Library AZ 10176 28.19 1.25 19.87 1.41 4.36 1564 *** Coal City Public Library District IL 11257 19.34 1.08 8.09 5.81 1.24 1547

Expenditure Range $400,000–$999,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Foley Public Library AL 15402 53.39 17.49 38.53 1.22 1.96 3721 ***** Provincetown Public Library MA 2968 33.89 0.02 116.13 1.59 15.33 3670 ***** Camden Public Library ME 4838 58.48 1.72 46.70 5.12 14.52 3607 ***** Quogue Library NY 1080 36.75 3.38 60.19 6.04 9.50 3480 ***** The Hampton Library In Bridgehampton NY 1827 45.89 4.25 43.18 8.11 3.38 3335 ***** Island Free Library RI 1051 33.74 1.32 47.98 6.49 7.63 2964 ***** Wellfleet Public Library MA 2742 43.44 0.06 37.62 5.74 8.36 2747 ***** New Port Richey Public Library FL 15107 43.17 1.03 31.22 7.55 2.34 2609 ***** Leslie County Public Library KY 11019 34.42 10.21 6.07 1.54 7.73 2592 ***** Amagansett Free Library NY 1365 30.84 1.89 30.23 5.84 4.74 2424 **** West Tisbury Free Public Library MA 2828 51.09 0.71 34.95 1.31 11.03 2419 **** Hewitt Public Library TX 22000 24.12 10.19 12.50 3.12 2.45 2416 **** Page Public Library AZ 7582 18.64 0.31 21.18 2.72 18.23 2395 **** North Kansas City Public Library MO 4208 40.92 1.08 44.85 1.79 8.84 2387 **** Osterville Village Library MA 3012 34.38 0.00 30.94 4.76 8.55 2379 **** Haines Borough Public Library AK 2537 40.81 0.58 34.66 2.86 7.64 2251 **** Brewton Public Library AL 5347 22.04 11.66 11.60 0.56 3.45 2227 **** Unalaska Public Library AK 4689 45.38 0.02 24.14 1.41 10.76 2094 **** Dover Town Library MA 5722 33.35 4.81 13.66 3.20 3.31 2046 **** Smoky Valley Library District NV 1831 40.75 0.27 32.45 3.61 3.19 1993 *** Lopez Island Library District WA 2442 39.94 2.57 29.96 1.54 4.48 1979 *** Loudonville Public Library OH 7677 18.72 0.94 17.56 2.55 11.93 1958 *** Harbor-Topky Memorial Library OH 3841 40.53 0.69 18.03 3.73 2.56 1789 *** Dennis Public Library MA 2831 28.59 1.56 35.62 1.42 4.59 1783 *** Shelter Island Public Library Society NY 2392 21.07 1.59 28.11 3.06 3.58 1735 *** Oak Bluffs Public Library MA 4642 40.78 0.56 15.97 2.46 4.60 1700 *** Henderson Memorial Public Library Association OH 5252 30.31 1.52 22.83 2.24 4.11 1696 *** Homer Public Library AK 5099 23.17 2.09 24.34 1.24 5.71 1640 *** Orrville Public Library OH 10862 47.20 2.30 10.73 1.59 2.03 1601 *** Bridgeport Public Library WV 8149 24.12 7.06 6.47 0.90 1.43 1587

Expenditure Range $200,000–$399,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Red Hook Public Library NY 1961 42.02 1.50 119.82 5.89 4.55 4208 ***** Wagnalls Memorial Library OH 1074 92.08 4.19 35.15 2.95 6.05 3588 ***** Grand Marais Public Library MN 1355 55.84 4.55 49.70 0.85 9.59 3174 ***** Corry Public Library PA 11963 6.99 0.00 7.11 0.59 46.00 2963 ***** Southwest Harbor Public Library ME 1771 30.44 2.13 35.53 4.19 13.61 2909 ***** Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library NY 2641 17.38 0.74 31.41 4.72 19.06 2813 ***** Delta Community Library AK 1089 45.09 1.11 42.25 4.25 7.10 2782 ***** Columbiana Public Library AL 4203 23.58 13.21 10.76 1.16 1.84 2781 ***** Pueblo Of Isleta Public Library NM 3537 5.57 0.00 32.65 11.16 5.09 2746 ***** Richland Community Library MI 7580 25.25 13.47 4.62 0.72 0.24 2588 **** Central City Public Library NE 2921 26.19 0.78 23.99 5.28 6.25 2229 **** Truro Public Library MA 2009 32.60 0.06 38.42 3.46 3.24 2050 **** Alpine County Library/Archives CA 1079 22.84 0.32 28.31 3.39 5.69 1877 **** Beresford Public Library SD 2033 27.55 1.68 24.55 1.64 6.15 1838 **** Library District #2 , Linn County KS 1698 19.30 0.02 19.82 2.41 10.31 1737 **** Skidompha Public Library ME 5573 15.77 0.38 31.38 3.53 3.61 1733 **** Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley Library TX 4359 9.51 0.22 6.64 6.23 4.96 1662 **** Meekins Public Library MA 2476 36.72 1.02 18.21 2.39 0.88 1618 **** James Kennedy Public Library IA 4058 35.71 0.70 19.14 2.47 0.98 1592 **** North Wales Area Library PA 3229 27.09 0.96 19.85 2.46 2.08 1556 *** John A Stahl Library NE 3310 26.15 2.13 15.48 1.23 3.76 1531 *** Sargent Memorial Library MA 5105 25.91 1.20 18.27 1.32 4.19 1487 *** Roxana Public Library District IL 1542 13.79 0.21 25.24 0.93 8.45 1447 *** Stinson Memorial Public Library District IL 14068 11.03 7.41 2.06 0.18 0.66 1445 *** Falls City Library And Arts Center NE 4216 32.22 0.47 9.93 1.46 5.20 1426 *** Ak-Chin Indian Community Library AZ 1419 2.74 0.05 24.85 1.95 9.04 1423 *** Kalkaska County Library MI 17153 9.30 7.29 2.29 0.24 0.74 1418 *** Cordova District Library IL 1020 20.61 0.00 16.25 3.36 2.12 1398 *** Garden Home Community Library OR 5454 35.63 0.85 18.25 0.78 1.87 1393 *** Lake Park Public Library FL 8477 3.23 0.35 32.97 1.11 7.09 1380

Expenditure Range $100,000–$199,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Flomaton Public Library AL 1427 92.50 0.18 31.99 0.59 18.10 3420 ***** Madison Valley Public Library MT 1177 37.89 2.84 42.41 4.21 12.86 3415 ***** Smith Memorial Library NY 1125 23.62 2.07 60.26 1.53 14.66 3178 ***** Craig Public Library AK 1198 30.24 8.05 15.33 2.77 4.06 2948 ***** Claud H Gilmer Memorial Library TX 1884 17.16 0.85 33.07 6.19 14.72 2909 ***** Whitefish Community Library MT 6357 17.68 0.55 10.37 0.45 35.99 2813 ***** Hartington Public Library NE 1528 28.97 1.49 28.88 2.70 15.13 2683 ***** Neligh Public Library NE 1542 38.51 1.41 16.53 5.72 7.60 2541 ***** Parker Public Library AZ 3199 21.73 6.79 18.21 1.06 3.76 2414 ***** Falconer Public Library NY 2420 39.52 0.04 30.25 4.43 5.33 2313 **** La Veta Regional Library District CO 1271 30.23 0.69 40.65 2.46 6.14 2281 **** Haslet Public Library TX 1641 43.87 2.32 21.14 3.53 1.81 2271 **** The Southworth Library Association NY 1889 38.65 1.42 23.95 4.06 3.00 2226 **** Montevallo - Parnell Memorial Library AL 6452 15.12 8.60 6.05 0.78 1.53 2205 **** Rock Creek Public Library OH 2746 22.12 0.41 23.25 5.30 6.59 2137 **** Atkinson Public Library NE 1258 25.61 1.95 23.96 2.77 6.38 2130 **** Ava Ich Asiit Tribal Library AZ 1028 1.47 0.00 8.28 12.49 1.77 2102 **** Tivoli Free Library NY 1118 21.22 0.73 18.10 4.75 8.25 2089 **** Quartzsite Public Library AZ 3801 12.86 6.04 10.65 1.01 2.81 1925 **** Bertha Voyer Memorial Library TX 1674 20.84 0.83 19.64 3.51 4.46 1760 *** Neodesha/W.A. Rankin Memorial KS 2421 16.55 0.00 36.84 1.41 5.08 1668 *** Macsherry Library NY 1078 23.60 1.03 17.77 1.65 6.27 1653 *** Oxford Public Library IN 1581 18.20 0.69 11.84 4.56 3.29 1603 *** Carrollton Public Library MO 3784 13.93 1.19 9.83 4.42 3.57 1577 *** Rogersville Public Library AL 1250 35.51 0.00 17.23 1.96 3.47 1540 *** Witherle Memorial Library ME 1358 17.90 0.52 15.20 3.78 3.32 1538 *** Pentwater Township Library MI 1939 30.03 1.41 12.48 1.24 3.01 1477 *** Cornwall Library Association CT 1412 15.25 0.31 12.32 2.45 7.80 1474 *** The Library At Cedar Creek Lake TX 5584 12.16 0.33 21.15 3.14 3.59 1471 *** Mountain View Public Library MO 2719 22.15 0.04 27.69 0.23 5.08 1416

Expenditure Range $50,000–$99,999

Stars Library State Population Circ (per Capita) eCirc (per Capita) Visits (per Capita) Program Attendance (per Capita) Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita) Score ***** Real County Public Library TX 1801 49.48 44.46 11.82 1.98 3.66 5003 ***** Centerville Community Library SD 1484 15.43 0.55 39.75 8.12 4.20 3042 ***** Cambridge Public Library NY 1870 16.64 0.97 36.54 0.89 17.22 2877 ***** Estancia Public Library NM 1655 12.92 8.71 16.01 0.25 13.53 2440 ***** Powers Library Association NY 1282 15.86 0.76 36.93 1.19 9.03 2301 ***** Lincoln Public Library NH 1660 10.98 0.53 33.73 3.49 3.19 2027 ***** Philmont Public Library NY 1379 20.59 0.49 23.53 3.80 2.78 1976 ***** Pelham Library MA 1321 30.48 0.00 10.64 4.88 2.17 1937 ***** Overbrook Public Library KS 1042 28.44 0.05 15.11 0.84 7.68 1807 ***** North Freedom Public Library WI 1413 14.68 0.25 7.15 1.11 12.72 1754 **** Elbridge Free Library NY 1058 22.01 1.57 17.06 2.95 2.15 1741 **** Freeman Public Library SD 1262 23.17 2.58 12.57 0.89 6.69 1741 **** Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library IA 1184 10.65 0.42 22.75 2.38 5.27 1721 **** Gardner Public Library NE 1416 5.75 0.92 6.75 6.71 2.39 1697 **** Bancroft Public Library IA 1268 15.80 0.25 24.36 1.30 4.58 1640 **** Windham Public Library NY 1703 13.27 0.63 16.31 2.44 4.79 1600 **** Erie City Public Library KS 1121 6.00 0.00 13.56 1.04 11.15 1598 **** Limon Memorial Library CO 1857 21.43 0.49 18.56 0.21 6.31 1587 **** Huachuca City Public Library AZ 1810 9.30 0.14 16.75 2.70 5.05 1557 **** Creighton Public Library NE 1120 34.77 0.63 6.52 1.80 2.88 1550 **** Wellsburg Public Library IA 1144 16.32 0.76 17.07 0.92 6.01 1550 **** Konawa - Kennedy Library Of Konawa OK 1286 16.44 0.00 10.50 4.85 0.75 1543 *** Upton County Public Library TX 1520 12.13 0.00 25.60 0.24 6.17 1537 *** Edgerton Public Library MN 1879 39.82 0.49 14.81 0.50 0.84 1504 *** Ainsworth Public Library NE 1609 12.05 1.30 21.15 1.68 2.83 1483 *** Tonto Basin Public Library AZ 1424 18.61 0.00 17.13 1.26 4.42 1480 *** Bolton Free Library NY 2326 9.43 0.58 15.58 0.86 7.74 1480 *** Readlyn Community Library IA 1133 9.16 0.81 22.57 1.88 2.43 1429 *** Jordan Bramley Library NY 1368 19.52 1.05 12.96 2.42 1.35 1414 *** Hubbard Public Library IA 1549 12.48 0.29 13.69 1.96 4.44 1397 *** Buhler Public Library KS 1332 18.68 0.00 9.37 1.85 4.68 1395 *** Springfield Memorial Library NE 1615 15.57 0.92 16.98 1.43 2.81 1385 *** Saint Paul Public Library NE 2322 22.44 1.50 15.07 0.27 3.36 1378

