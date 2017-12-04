The Star Libraries by Expenditure Category | LJ Index 2017

December 4, 2017

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2017

The LJ Index is based on five types of per capita use generated by public libraries: visits, circulation, ecirculation, public access computer use, and program attendance. Star Library ratings of five, four, and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers. For details about how the LJ Index is calculated and for whom, see the project’s FAQ. This year, there are 259 Star Libraries.

To see the scores of all libraries included, go to Find a Library.

Notes about the tables:

  • Data in these tables are sorted initially by number of stars and score.
  • All of the tables are resortable. For example, to sort within an expenditure range by circulation per capita, click the “Circ (per Capita)” cell in the head row of the table.
  • The first sort will be descending, another click will switch to ascending.
  • To sort by another criterion, select another cell in the head row of the table.
  • To sort the table by two criteria at the same time, first click the header column you’d like to be the initial sort factor. Then add a secondary sort by holding shift while selecting a another column.
  • You can also use the search box at the top right corner of the table to search for and filter text in the table.

Expenditure Range $30,000,000+

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Cuyahoga County Public Library, ParmaOH616,52731.83.1120.52.51912
*****PL of Cincinnati & Hamilton CountyOH802,37423.43.98.10.51.91563
*****Seattle Public LibraryWA662,40017.43.49.10.51.71410
*****Cleveland Public LibraryOH398,45314.61.17.70.62.81297
*****East Baton Rouge Parish, Baton RougeLA446,7536.20.98.41.11.61224
****Saint Louis County LibraryMO859,14817.41.16.80.81.61184
****King County Library System, IssaquahWA1,414,85514.42.270.41.91129
****Multnomah County Library, PortlandOR765,77526.51.66.10.41.21071
****Santa Clara County Library, CampbellCA428,80720.80.67.50.51.61056
****San Francisco Public LibraryCA845,60212.51.58.10.61.41053
***ToledoLucas County Public LibraryOH441,81513.91.46.80.51.81039
***Columbus Metropolitan LibraryOH850,54820.31.75.90.31.81018
***Denver Public LibraryCO664,22013.71.36.30.61.41006
***Salt Lake County Library System, West JordanUT852,036182.34.90.50.8906
***Carnegie Library of PittsburghPA402,4229.70.770.61.3900

Expenditure Range $10,000,000–$29,999,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Allen County Public Library, Fort WayneIN355,32938.824.66.90.61.42221
*****Arlington Heights Memorial LibraryIL75,10132.61.913.81.11.81664
*****Beverly Hills Public LibraryCA34,83317.40.321.70.82.31613
*****Naperville Public LibraryIL141,85330.32.3110.62.81528
*****Skokie Public LibraryIL64,784331.112.50.91.91526
*****Middle Country Public Library, CentereachNY62,56215.80.97.51.23.41479
*****Mercer County Library, LawrencevilleNJ160,05711.50.78.80.74.41410
*****Kansas City Public LibraryMO218,7659.92.510.20.93.31409
*****Ann Arbor District LibraryMI163,59048.81.99.70.51.11392
*****Santa Monica Public LibraryCA93,28317.10.813.50.821309
****Schaumburg Township District LibraryIL126,84923.3111.80.81.31235
****Salt Lake City Public LibraryUT190,88417.21.59.60.61.91136
****Kenton County Public Library, Ft. MitchellKY163,929141.75.71.11.71105
****Central Rappahannock Regional Library, FredericksburgVA300,972350.49.70.411090
****Madison Public LibraryWI264,92214.80.97.90.42.71059
****San Mateo County LibraryCA278,86112.40.87.811.41035
****Berkeley Public LibraryCA118,78015.81.69.20.51.51010
****Topeka & Shawnee County Public LibraryKS174,48013.42.84.60.71.9977
****Somerset County Library, BridgewaterNJ188,37816.31.59.30.51.2975
****Rochester Public LibraryNY210,5656.60.38.111.5958
***Hartford Public LibraryCT124,7053.90.15.81.31.5957
***Arapahoe Library District, EnglewoodCO257,30516.62.67.50.51.1931
***Richland County Public Library, ColumbiaSC384,50415.3370.21.9929
***Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, EvansvilleIN179,70312.91.88.90.31.6891
***Stark County District Library, CantonOH240,131160.960.71.1885
***Loudoun County Public Library, LeesburgVA333,25317.61.25.20.71.1884
***SpringfieldGreene County Library DistrictMO275,17413.10.57.30.51.6874
***Birmingham Public LibraryAL212,1134.10.39.60.32.5866
***Ramsey County Library, ShoreviewMN231,81119.81.56.90.31.3863
***Pikes Peak Library District, Colorado SpringsCO616,089131.85.80.41.8859

*****Allen County Public LibraryIN35532935.0219.636.700.461.351887
*****Beverly Hills Public LibraryCA3467718.590.2722.570.852.321552
*****Arlington Heights Memorial LibraryIL7510134.161.3912.131.081.771467
*****Ann Arbor District LibraryMI16359054.352.229.740.511.221353
*****Naperville Public LibraryIL14185328.821.0311.810.642.771342
*****Skokie Public LibraryIL6478431.660.7712.430.891.771337
*****Middle Country Public LibraryNY6256216.980.637.931.222.991325
*****Mercer County LibraryNJ16005711.920.529.000.684.681320
*****Kansas City Public LibraryMO2187659.481.4710.480.733.821280
*****Santa Monica Public LibraryCA9218517.290.5013.730.662.341180
****Schaumburg Township District LibraryIL12684919.830.7312.140.861.291095
****Central Rappahannock Regional LibraryVA29800736.550.4010.150.461.051014
****Salt Lake City Public LibraryUT19118017.031.0110.890.511.87976
****Madison Public LibraryWI26318415.370.788.180.422.82958
****Tulsa City-County Library SystemOK6138199.287.185.380.491.58954
****Kenton County Public LibraryKY16314513.781.105.900.971.72944
****Somerset County LibraryNJ18837817.191.818.090.761.23933
****Berkeley Public LibraryCA11737216.821.2411.380.431.50910
****Arapahoe Library DistrictCO25389617.763.427.850.481.21888
****Rochester Public LibraryNY2105657.090.228.780.871.69866
***Evansville-Vanderburgh Public LibraryIN17970313.701.409.690.321.96846
***Akron-Summit Cnty Public LibraryOH37758813.880.677.380.651.65827
***Ramsey County LibraryMN23181125.761.256.910.361.33819
***San Mateo County LibraryCA27646911.990.527.360.771.44816
***Pikes Peak Library DistrictCO60745713.891.405.930.611.66800
***Douglas County LibrariesCO30603325.581.766.340.540.48766
***Springfield-Greene County Library DistrictMO27517413.200.476.820.511.82758
***Loudoun County Public LibraryVA32433717.540.925.380.701.04748
***Stark County District LibraryOH24013114.620.806.130.711.12748
***Central Arkansas Library SystemAR3112509.011.077.230.751.11743
***Charleston County Public Library SystemSC3502099.431.005.240.601.76715

Expenditure Range $5,000,000–$9,999,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Washington County Cooperative Library ServicesOR1432747.8420.888.520.410.692286
*****Westerville Public LibraryOH9076424.423.1312.420.7220.672244
*****Worthington Public LibraryOH5968947.995.2624.221.133.002043
*****Princeton Public LibraryNJ2857218.831.8129.442.542.861951
*****Upper Arlington Public LibraryOH3415050.022.6626.990.992.401908
*****Redwood City Public LibraryCA8076820.910.5012.832.4910.311900
*****Cleveland Heights-University Heights PlOH5786730.751.2918.091.215.031571
*****Westport LibraryCT2730824.290.9615.012.601.571545
*****Plainview-Old Bethpage Public LibraryNY2867616.090.8314.031.575.021349
*****Greenwich LibraryCT6239620.381.3810.770.837.461307
****Washington-Centerville Public LibraryOH5662838.812.8611.630.761.851305
****Oak Park Public LibraryIL5187826.521.1115.070.923.581275
****Port Washington Public LibraryNY3107112.420.6612.531.754.431267
****Ela Area Public Library DistrictIL3446227.371.6810.520.854.101218
****Brentwood Public LibraryNY8725315.168.209.730.370.741127
****Half Hollow Hills Community Public LibraryNY4855815.197.647.480.760.481121
****Northbrook Public LibraryIL3317025.160.8912.661.191.101108
****Northport Public LibraryNY3611315.080.8914.220.893.611092
****Vernon Area Public Library DistrictIL4105521.531.707.971.550.911074
****Patchogue-Medford LibraryNY5292916.580.3910.761.004.501072
***Newport Beach Public LibraryCA8687419.451.0516.110.641.401012
***Pueblo City-County Library DistrictCO16125815.411.208.831.133.111011
***Cerritos Public LibraryCA4974111.160.2318.810.423.671002
***Carmel Clay Public LibraryIN8329325.261.526.840.792.831000
***Hewlett-Woodmere Public LibraryNY2035616.510.8510.860.982.29968
***Comsewogue Public LibraryNY2375220.121.5311.730.820.59938
***Cook Memorial Public Library DistrictIL5984226.381.429.670.601.11931
***Niles Public Library DistrictIL5728417.760.877.341.052.43923
***Champaign Public LibraryIL8105525.170.5911.760.501.56918
***Fountaindale Public Library DistrictIL6768316.280.557.411.231.64886

Expenditure Range $1,000,000–$4,999,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Avalon Free Public LibraryNJ1334123.6814.3468.348.369.756692
*****Grandview Heights Public LibraryOH739284.5116.7178.483.515.215606
*****Hudson Library And Historical SocietyOH2226256.0910.2542.041.816.693676
*****San Miguel Library District # 1 (Telluride)CO612137.061.5043.017.697.593284
*****Lakewood Public LibraryOH5198331.910.6117.262.0117.192680
*****Westhampton Free LibraryNY557139.291.8030.797.062.952631
*****Fayetteville Free LibraryNY1031428.482.1146.083.485.212519
*****Bernardsville Public LibraryNJ770726.510.4023.023.0311.642354
*****Center Moriches Free Public LibraryNY754630.672.1934.834.932.882344
*****Lancaster Sys Admin UnitPA423110.280.182.7314.050.002250
****West Bloomfield Township Public LibraryMI7175539.651.0517.650.8111.172153
****Mattituck-Laurel LibraryNY561316.171.8357.550.604.692101
****Twinsburg Public LibraryOH2445350.142.3615.711.276.202041
****Cutchogue New Suffolk Free LibraryNY368434.651.1225.734.412.762014
****Brumback LibraryOH2396435.511.9922.804.052.421997
****Lake Forest LibraryIL1937523.271.1724.000.6910.111967
****St. Helena Public LibraryCA594352.671.2720.192.862.791948
****Sanibel Public LibraryFL649029.501.8418.513.604.551944
****Darien LibraryCT2133031.061.0116.962.437.331916
****Mary Riley Styles Public LibraryVA1256736.713.3425.181.862.161895
***Port Jefferson Free LibraryNY757031.781.6626.963.421.681837
***Manlius LibraryNY1122627.971.2218.642.076.651823
***Harrison Memorial LibraryCA372242.271.1134.291.052.651798
***Mountain Brook - Emmet O'Neal LibraryAL2036920.676.289.852.092.171791
***Ocean City Free Public LibraryNJ1170121.851.2525.981.654.771665
***Wickliffe Public LibraryOH1275337.631.3015.252.303.401642
***Shaker Heights Public LibraryOH3231134.191.3714.560.816.261638
***Belvedere-Tiburon LibraryCA1118428.592.8814.482.451.631571
***Sedona Public LibraryAZ1017628.191.2519.871.414.361564
***Coal City Public Library DistrictIL1125719.341.088.095.811.241547

Expenditure Range $400,000–$999,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Foley Public LibraryAL1540253.3917.4938.531.221.963721
*****Provincetown Public LibraryMA296833.890.02116.131.5915.333670
*****Camden Public LibraryME483858.481.7246.705.1214.523607
*****Quogue LibraryNY108036.753.3860.196.049.503480
*****The Hampton Library In BridgehamptonNY182745.894.2543.188.113.383335
*****Island Free LibraryRI105133.741.3247.986.497.632964
*****Wellfleet Public LibraryMA274243.440.0637.625.748.362747
*****New Port Richey Public LibraryFL1510743.171.0331.227.552.342609
*****Leslie County Public LibraryKY1101934.4210.216.071.547.732592
*****Amagansett Free LibraryNY136530.841.8930.235.844.742424
****West Tisbury Free Public LibraryMA282851.090.7134.951.3111.032419
****Hewitt Public LibraryTX2200024.1210.1912.503.122.452416
****Page Public LibraryAZ758218.640.3121.182.7218.232395
****North Kansas City Public LibraryMO420840.921.0844.851.798.842387
****Osterville Village LibraryMA301234.380.0030.944.768.552379
****Haines Borough Public LibraryAK253740.810.5834.662.867.642251
****Brewton Public LibraryAL534722.0411.6611.600.563.452227
****Unalaska Public LibraryAK468945.380.0224.141.4110.762094
****Dover Town LibraryMA572233.354.8113.663.203.312046
****Smoky Valley Library DistrictNV183140.750.2732.453.613.191993
***Lopez Island Library DistrictWA244239.942.5729.961.544.481979
***Loudonville Public LibraryOH767718.720.9417.562.5511.931958
***Harbor-Topky Memorial LibraryOH384140.530.6918.033.732.561789
***Dennis Public LibraryMA283128.591.5635.621.424.591783
***Shelter Island Public Library SocietyNY239221.071.5928.113.063.581735
***Oak Bluffs Public LibraryMA464240.780.5615.972.464.601700
***Henderson Memorial Public Library AssociationOH525230.311.5222.832.244.111696
***Homer Public LibraryAK509923.172.0924.341.245.711640
***Orrville Public LibraryOH1086247.202.3010.731.592.031601
***Bridgeport Public LibraryWV814924.127.066.470.901.431587

Expenditure Range $200,000–$399,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Red Hook Public LibraryNY196142.021.50119.825.894.554208
*****Wagnalls Memorial LibraryOH107492.084.1935.152.956.053588
*****Grand Marais Public LibraryMN135555.844.5549.700.859.593174
*****Corry Public LibraryPA119636.990.007.110.5946.002963
*****Southwest Harbor Public LibraryME177130.442.1335.534.1913.612909
*****Julia L. Butterfield Memorial LibraryNY264117.380.7431.414.7219.062813
*****Delta Community LibraryAK108945.091.1142.254.257.102782
*****Columbiana Public LibraryAL420323.5813.2110.761.161.842781
*****Pueblo Of Isleta Public LibraryNM35375.570.0032.6511.165.092746
*****Richland Community LibraryMI758025.2513.474.620.720.242588
****Central City Public LibraryNE292126.190.7823.995.286.252229
****Truro Public LibraryMA200932.600.0638.423.463.242050
****Alpine County Library/ArchivesCA107922.840.3228.313.395.691877
****Beresford Public LibrarySD203327.551.6824.551.646.151838
****Library District #2 , Linn CountyKS169819.300.0219.822.4110.311737
****Skidompha Public LibraryME557315.770.3831.383.533.611733
****Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley LibraryTX43599.510.226.646.234.961662
****Meekins Public LibraryMA247636.721.0218.212.390.881618
****James Kennedy Public LibraryIA405835.710.7019.142.470.981592
****North Wales Area LibraryPA322927.090.9619.852.462.081556
***John A Stahl LibraryNE331026.152.1315.481.233.761531
***Sargent Memorial LibraryMA510525.911.2018.271.324.191487
***Roxana Public Library DistrictIL154213.790.2125.240.938.451447
***Stinson Memorial Public Library DistrictIL1406811.037.412.060.180.661445
***Falls City Library And Arts CenterNE421632.220.479.931.465.201426
***Ak-Chin Indian Community LibraryAZ14192.740.0524.851.959.041423
***Kalkaska County LibraryMI171539.307.292.290.240.741418
***Cordova District LibraryIL102020.610.0016.253.362.121398
***Garden Home Community LibraryOR545435.630.8518.250.781.871393
***Lake Park Public LibraryFL84773.230.3532.971.117.091380

Expenditure Range $100,000–$199,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Flomaton Public LibraryAL142792.500.1831.990.5918.103420
*****Madison Valley Public LibraryMT117737.892.8442.414.2112.863415
*****Smith Memorial LibraryNY112523.622.0760.261.5314.663178
*****Craig Public LibraryAK119830.248.0515.332.774.062948
*****Claud H Gilmer Memorial LibraryTX188417.160.8533.076.1914.722909
*****Whitefish Community LibraryMT635717.680.5510.370.4535.992813
*****Hartington Public LibraryNE152828.971.4928.882.7015.132683
*****Neligh Public LibraryNE154238.511.4116.535.727.602541
*****Parker Public LibraryAZ319921.736.7918.211.063.762414
*****Falconer Public LibraryNY242039.520.0430.254.435.332313
****La Veta Regional Library DistrictCO127130.230.6940.652.466.142281
****Haslet Public LibraryTX164143.872.3221.143.531.812271
****The Southworth Library AssociationNY188938.651.4223.954.063.002226
****Montevallo - Parnell Memorial LibraryAL645215.128.606.050.781.532205
****Rock Creek Public LibraryOH274622.120.4123.255.306.592137
****Atkinson Public LibraryNE125825.611.9523.962.776.382130
****Ava Ich Asiit Tribal LibraryAZ10281.470.008.2812.491.772102
****Tivoli Free LibraryNY111821.220.7318.104.758.252089
****Quartzsite Public LibraryAZ380112.866.0410.651.012.811925
****Bertha Voyer Memorial LibraryTX167420.840.8319.643.514.461760
***Neodesha/W.A. Rankin MemorialKS242116.550.0036.841.415.081668
***Macsherry LibraryNY107823.601.0317.771.656.271653
***Oxford Public LibraryIN158118.200.6911.844.563.291603
***Carrollton Public LibraryMO378413.931.199.834.423.571577
***Rogersville Public LibraryAL125035.510.0017.231.963.471540
***Witherle Memorial LibraryME135817.900.5215.203.783.321538
***Pentwater Township LibraryMI193930.031.4112.481.243.011477
***Cornwall Library AssociationCT141215.250.3112.322.457.801474
***The Library At Cedar Creek LakeTX558412.160.3321.153.143.591471
***Mountain View Public LibraryMO271922.150.0427.690.235.081416

Expenditure Range $50,000–$99,999

StarsLibraryStatePopulationCirc (per Capita)eCirc (per Capita)Visits (per Capita)Program Attendance (per Capita)Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)Score
*****Real County Public LibraryTX180149.4844.4611.821.983.665003
*****Centerville Community LibrarySD148415.430.5539.758.124.203042
*****Cambridge Public LibraryNY187016.640.9736.540.8917.222877
*****Estancia Public LibraryNM165512.928.7116.010.2513.532440
*****Powers Library AssociationNY128215.860.7636.931.199.032301
*****Lincoln Public LibraryNH166010.980.5333.733.493.192027
*****Philmont Public LibraryNY137920.590.4923.533.802.781976
*****Pelham LibraryMA132130.480.0010.644.882.171937
*****Overbrook Public LibraryKS104228.440.0515.110.847.681807
*****North Freedom Public LibraryWI141314.680.257.151.1112.721754
****Elbridge Free LibraryNY105822.011.5717.062.952.151741
****Freeman Public LibrarySD126223.172.5812.570.896.691741
****Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public LibraryIA118410.650.4222.752.385.271721
****Gardner Public LibraryNE14165.750.926.756.712.391697
****Bancroft Public LibraryIA126815.800.2524.361.304.581640
****Windham Public LibraryNY170313.270.6316.312.444.791600
****Erie City Public LibraryKS11216.000.0013.561.0411.151598
****Limon Memorial LibraryCO185721.430.4918.560.216.311587
****Huachuca City Public LibraryAZ18109.300.1416.752.705.051557
****Creighton Public LibraryNE112034.770.636.521.802.881550
****Wellsburg Public LibraryIA114416.320.7617.070.926.011550
****Konawa - Kennedy Library Of KonawaOK128616.440.0010.504.850.751543
***Upton County Public LibraryTX152012.130.0025.600.246.171537
***Edgerton Public LibraryMN187939.820.4914.810.500.841504
***Ainsworth Public LibraryNE160912.051.3021.151.682.831483
***Tonto Basin Public LibraryAZ142418.610.0017.131.264.421480
***Bolton Free LibraryNY23269.430.5815.580.867.741480
***Readlyn Community LibraryIA11339.160.8122.571.882.431429
***Jordan Bramley LibraryNY136819.521.0512.962.421.351414
***Hubbard Public LibraryIA154912.480.2913.691.964.441397
***Buhler Public LibraryKS133218.680.009.371.854.681395
***Springfield Memorial LibraryNE161515.570.9216.981.432.811385
***Saint Paul Public LibraryNE232222.441.5015.070.273.361378

