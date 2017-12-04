The Star Libraries by Expenditure Category | LJ Index 2017

LJ Index of Public Library Service 2017
The LJ Index is based on five types of per capita use generated by public libraries: visits, circulation, ecirculation, public access computer use, and program attendance. Star Library ratings of five, four, and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers. For details about how the LJ Index is calculated and for whom, see the project’s FAQ. This year, there are 259 Star Libraries.
To see the scores of all libraries included, go to Find a Library.
Notes about the tables:
- Data in these tables are sorted initially by number of stars and score.
- All of the tables are resortable. For example, to sort within an expenditure range by circulation per capita, click the “Circ (per Capita)” cell in the head row of the table.
- The first sort will be descending, another click will switch to ascending.
- To sort by another criterion, select another cell in the head row of the table.
- To sort the table by two criteria at the same time, first click the header column you’d like to be the initial sort factor. Then add a secondary sort by holding shift while selecting a another column.
- You can also use the search box at the top right corner of the table to search for and filter text in the table.
Expenditure Range $30,000,000+
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Cuyahoga County Public Library, Parma
|OH
|616,527
|31.8
|3.1
|12
|0.5
|2.5
|1912
|*****
|PL of Cincinnati & Hamilton County
|OH
|802,374
|23.4
|3.9
|8.1
|0.5
|1.9
|1563
|*****
|Seattle Public Library
|WA
|662,400
|17.4
|3.4
|9.1
|0.5
|1.7
|1410
|*****
|Cleveland Public Library
|OH
|398,453
|14.6
|1.1
|7.7
|0.6
|2.8
|1297
|*****
|East Baton Rouge Parish, Baton Rouge
|LA
|446,753
|6.2
|0.9
|8.4
|1.1
|1.6
|1224
|****
|Saint Louis County Library
|MO
|859,148
|17.4
|1.1
|6.8
|0.8
|1.6
|1184
|****
|King County Library System, Issaquah
|WA
|1,414,855
|14.4
|2.2
|7
|0.4
|1.9
|1129
|****
|Multnomah County Library, Portland
|OR
|765,775
|26.5
|1.6
|6.1
|0.4
|1.2
|1071
|****
|Santa Clara County Library, Campbell
|CA
|428,807
|20.8
|0.6
|7.5
|0.5
|1.6
|1056
|****
|San Francisco Public Library
|CA
|845,602
|12.5
|1.5
|8.1
|0.6
|1.4
|1053
|***
|ToledoLucas County Public Library
|OH
|441,815
|13.9
|1.4
|6.8
|0.5
|1.8
|1039
|***
|Columbus Metropolitan Library
|OH
|850,548
|20.3
|1.7
|5.9
|0.3
|1.8
|1018
|***
|Denver Public Library
|CO
|664,220
|13.7
|1.3
|6.3
|0.6
|1.4
|1006
|***
|Salt Lake County Library System, West Jordan
|UT
|852,036
|18
|2.3
|4.9
|0.5
|0.8
|906
|***
|Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
|PA
|402,422
|9.7
|0.7
|7
|0.6
|1.3
|900
Expenditure Range $10,000,000–$29,999,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Allen County Public Library, Fort Wayne
|IN
|355,329
|38.8
|24.6
|6.9
|0.6
|1.4
|2221
|*****
|Arlington Heights Memorial Library
|IL
|75,101
|32.6
|1.9
|13.8
|1.1
|1.8
|1664
|*****
|Beverly Hills Public Library
|CA
|34,833
|17.4
|0.3
|21.7
|0.8
|2.3
|1613
|*****
|Naperville Public Library
|IL
|141,853
|30.3
|2.3
|11
|0.6
|2.8
|1528
|*****
|Skokie Public Library
|IL
|64,784
|33
|1.1
|12.5
|0.9
|1.9
|1526
|*****
|Middle Country Public Library, Centereach
|NY
|62,562
|15.8
|0.9
|7.5
|1.2
|3.4
|1479
|*****
|Mercer County Library, Lawrenceville
|NJ
|160,057
|11.5
|0.7
|8.8
|0.7
|4.4
|1410
|*****
|Kansas City Public Library
|MO
|218,765
|9.9
|2.5
|10.2
|0.9
|3.3
|1409
|*****
|Ann Arbor District Library
|MI
|163,590
|48.8
|1.9
|9.7
|0.5
|1.1
|1392
|*****
|Santa Monica Public Library
|CA
|93,283
|17.1
|0.8
|13.5
|0.8
|2
|1309
|****
|Schaumburg Township District Library
|IL
|126,849
|23.3
|1
|11.8
|0.8
|1.3
|1235
|****
|Salt Lake City Public Library
|UT
|190,884
|17.2
|1.5
|9.6
|0.6
|1.9
|1136
|****
|Kenton County Public Library, Ft. Mitchell
|KY
|163,929
|14
|1.7
|5.7
|1.1
|1.7
|1105
|****
|Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg
|VA
|300,972
|35
|0.4
|9.7
|0.4
|1
|1090
|****
|Madison Public Library
|WI
|264,922
|14.8
|0.9
|7.9
|0.4
|2.7
|1059
|****
|San Mateo County Library
|CA
|278,861
|12.4
|0.8
|7.8
|1
|1.4
|1035
|****
|Berkeley Public Library
|CA
|118,780
|15.8
|1.6
|9.2
|0.5
|1.5
|1010
|****
|Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
|KS
|174,480
|13.4
|2.8
|4.6
|0.7
|1.9
|977
|****
|Somerset County Library, Bridgewater
|NJ
|188,378
|16.3
|1.5
|9.3
|0.5
|1.2
|975
|****
|Rochester Public Library
|NY
|210,565
|6.6
|0.3
|8.1
|1
|1.5
|958
|***
|Hartford Public Library
|CT
|124,705
|3.9
|0.1
|5.8
|1.3
|1.5
|957
|***
|Arapahoe Library District, Englewood
|CO
|257,305
|16.6
|2.6
|7.5
|0.5
|1.1
|931
|***
|Richland County Public Library, Columbia
|SC
|384,504
|15.3
|3
|7
|0.2
|1.9
|929
|***
|Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, Evansville
|IN
|179,703
|12.9
|1.8
|8.9
|0.3
|1.6
|891
|***
|Stark County District Library, Canton
|OH
|240,131
|16
|0.9
|6
|0.7
|1.1
|885
|***
|Loudoun County Public Library, Leesburg
|VA
|333,253
|17.6
|1.2
|5.2
|0.7
|1.1
|884
|***
|SpringfieldGreene County Library District
|MO
|275,174
|13.1
|0.5
|7.3
|0.5
|1.6
|874
|***
|Birmingham Public Library
|AL
|212,113
|4.1
|0.3
|9.6
|0.3
|2.5
|866
|***
|Ramsey County Library, Shoreview
|MN
|231,811
|19.8
|1.5
|6.9
|0.3
|1.3
|863
|***
|Pikes Peak Library District, Colorado Springs
|CO
|616,089
|13
|1.8
|5.8
|0.4
|1.8
|859
Expenditure Range $5,000,000–$9,999,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Washington County Cooperative Library Services
|OR
|14327
|47.84
|20.88
|8.52
|0.41
|0.69
|2286
|*****
|Westerville Public Library
|OH
|90764
|24.42
|3.13
|12.42
|0.72
|20.67
|2244
|*****
|Worthington Public Library
|OH
|59689
|47.99
|5.26
|24.22
|1.13
|3.00
|2043
|*****
|Princeton Public Library
|NJ
|28572
|18.83
|1.81
|29.44
|2.54
|2.86
|1951
|*****
|Upper Arlington Public Library
|OH
|34150
|50.02
|2.66
|26.99
|0.99
|2.40
|1908
|*****
|Redwood City Public Library
|CA
|80768
|20.91
|0.50
|12.83
|2.49
|10.31
|1900
|*****
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights Pl
|OH
|57867
|30.75
|1.29
|18.09
|1.21
|5.03
|1571
|*****
|Westport Library
|CT
|27308
|24.29
|0.96
|15.01
|2.60
|1.57
|1545
|*****
|Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library
|NY
|28676
|16.09
|0.83
|14.03
|1.57
|5.02
|1349
|*****
|Greenwich Library
|CT
|62396
|20.38
|1.38
|10.77
|0.83
|7.46
|1307
|****
|Washington-Centerville Public Library
|OH
|56628
|38.81
|2.86
|11.63
|0.76
|1.85
|1305
|****
|Oak Park Public Library
|IL
|51878
|26.52
|1.11
|15.07
|0.92
|3.58
|1275
|****
|Port Washington Public Library
|NY
|31071
|12.42
|0.66
|12.53
|1.75
|4.43
|1267
|****
|Ela Area Public Library District
|IL
|34462
|27.37
|1.68
|10.52
|0.85
|4.10
|1218
|****
|Brentwood Public Library
|NY
|87253
|15.16
|8.20
|9.73
|0.37
|0.74
|1127
|****
|Half Hollow Hills Community Public Library
|NY
|48558
|15.19
|7.64
|7.48
|0.76
|0.48
|1121
|****
|Northbrook Public Library
|IL
|33170
|25.16
|0.89
|12.66
|1.19
|1.10
|1108
|****
|Northport Public Library
|NY
|36113
|15.08
|0.89
|14.22
|0.89
|3.61
|1092
|****
|Vernon Area Public Library District
|IL
|41055
|21.53
|1.70
|7.97
|1.55
|0.91
|1074
|****
|Patchogue-Medford Library
|NY
|52929
|16.58
|0.39
|10.76
|1.00
|4.50
|1072
|***
|Newport Beach Public Library
|CA
|86874
|19.45
|1.05
|16.11
|0.64
|1.40
|1012
|***
|Pueblo City-County Library District
|CO
|161258
|15.41
|1.20
|8.83
|1.13
|3.11
|1011
|***
|Cerritos Public Library
|CA
|49741
|11.16
|0.23
|18.81
|0.42
|3.67
|1002
|***
|Carmel Clay Public Library
|IN
|83293
|25.26
|1.52
|6.84
|0.79
|2.83
|1000
|***
|Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library
|NY
|20356
|16.51
|0.85
|10.86
|0.98
|2.29
|968
|***
|Comsewogue Public Library
|NY
|23752
|20.12
|1.53
|11.73
|0.82
|0.59
|938
|***
|Cook Memorial Public Library District
|IL
|59842
|26.38
|1.42
|9.67
|0.60
|1.11
|931
|***
|Niles Public Library District
|IL
|57284
|17.76
|0.87
|7.34
|1.05
|2.43
|923
|***
|Champaign Public Library
|IL
|81055
|25.17
|0.59
|11.76
|0.50
|1.56
|918
|***
|Fountaindale Public Library District
|IL
|67683
|16.28
|0.55
|7.41
|1.23
|1.64
|886
Expenditure Range $1,000,000–$4,999,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Avalon Free Public Library
|NJ
|1334
|123.68
|14.34
|68.34
|8.36
|9.75
|6692
|*****
|Grandview Heights Public Library
|OH
|7392
|84.51
|16.71
|78.48
|3.51
|5.21
|5606
|*****
|Hudson Library And Historical Society
|OH
|22262
|56.09
|10.25
|42.04
|1.81
|6.69
|3676
|*****
|San Miguel Library District # 1 (Telluride)
|CO
|6121
|37.06
|1.50
|43.01
|7.69
|7.59
|3284
|*****
|Lakewood Public Library
|OH
|51983
|31.91
|0.61
|17.26
|2.01
|17.19
|2680
|*****
|Westhampton Free Library
|NY
|5571
|39.29
|1.80
|30.79
|7.06
|2.95
|2631
|*****
|Fayetteville Free Library
|NY
|10314
|28.48
|2.11
|46.08
|3.48
|5.21
|2519
|*****
|Bernardsville Public Library
|NJ
|7707
|26.51
|0.40
|23.02
|3.03
|11.64
|2354
|*****
|Center Moriches Free Public Library
|NY
|7546
|30.67
|2.19
|34.83
|4.93
|2.88
|2344
|*****
|Lancaster Sys Admin Unit
|PA
|4231
|10.28
|0.18
|2.73
|14.05
|0.00
|2250
|****
|West Bloomfield Township Public Library
|MI
|71755
|39.65
|1.05
|17.65
|0.81
|11.17
|2153
|****
|Mattituck-Laurel Library
|NY
|5613
|16.17
|1.83
|57.55
|0.60
|4.69
|2101
|****
|Twinsburg Public Library
|OH
|24453
|50.14
|2.36
|15.71
|1.27
|6.20
|2041
|****
|Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
|NY
|3684
|34.65
|1.12
|25.73
|4.41
|2.76
|2014
|****
|Brumback Library
|OH
|23964
|35.51
|1.99
|22.80
|4.05
|2.42
|1997
|****
|Lake Forest Library
|IL
|19375
|23.27
|1.17
|24.00
|0.69
|10.11
|1967
|****
|St. Helena Public Library
|CA
|5943
|52.67
|1.27
|20.19
|2.86
|2.79
|1948
|****
|Sanibel Public Library
|FL
|6490
|29.50
|1.84
|18.51
|3.60
|4.55
|1944
|****
|Darien Library
|CT
|21330
|31.06
|1.01
|16.96
|2.43
|7.33
|1916
|****
|Mary Riley Styles Public Library
|VA
|12567
|36.71
|3.34
|25.18
|1.86
|2.16
|1895
|***
|Port Jefferson Free Library
|NY
|7570
|31.78
|1.66
|26.96
|3.42
|1.68
|1837
|***
|Manlius Library
|NY
|11226
|27.97
|1.22
|18.64
|2.07
|6.65
|1823
|***
|Harrison Memorial Library
|CA
|3722
|42.27
|1.11
|34.29
|1.05
|2.65
|1798
|***
|Mountain Brook - Emmet O'Neal Library
|AL
|20369
|20.67
|6.28
|9.85
|2.09
|2.17
|1791
|***
|Ocean City Free Public Library
|NJ
|11701
|21.85
|1.25
|25.98
|1.65
|4.77
|1665
|***
|Wickliffe Public Library
|OH
|12753
|37.63
|1.30
|15.25
|2.30
|3.40
|1642
|***
|Shaker Heights Public Library
|OH
|32311
|34.19
|1.37
|14.56
|0.81
|6.26
|1638
|***
|Belvedere-Tiburon Library
|CA
|11184
|28.59
|2.88
|14.48
|2.45
|1.63
|1571
|***
|Sedona Public Library
|AZ
|10176
|28.19
|1.25
|19.87
|1.41
|4.36
|1564
|***
|Coal City Public Library District
|IL
|11257
|19.34
|1.08
|8.09
|5.81
|1.24
|1547
Expenditure Range $400,000–$999,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Foley Public Library
|AL
|15402
|53.39
|17.49
|38.53
|1.22
|1.96
|3721
|*****
|Provincetown Public Library
|MA
|2968
|33.89
|0.02
|116.13
|1.59
|15.33
|3670
|*****
|Camden Public Library
|ME
|4838
|58.48
|1.72
|46.70
|5.12
|14.52
|3607
|*****
|Quogue Library
|NY
|1080
|36.75
|3.38
|60.19
|6.04
|9.50
|3480
|*****
|The Hampton Library In Bridgehampton
|NY
|1827
|45.89
|4.25
|43.18
|8.11
|3.38
|3335
|*****
|Island Free Library
|RI
|1051
|33.74
|1.32
|47.98
|6.49
|7.63
|2964
|*****
|Wellfleet Public Library
|MA
|2742
|43.44
|0.06
|37.62
|5.74
|8.36
|2747
|*****
|New Port Richey Public Library
|FL
|15107
|43.17
|1.03
|31.22
|7.55
|2.34
|2609
|*****
|Leslie County Public Library
|KY
|11019
|34.42
|10.21
|6.07
|1.54
|7.73
|2592
|*****
|Amagansett Free Library
|NY
|1365
|30.84
|1.89
|30.23
|5.84
|4.74
|2424
|****
|West Tisbury Free Public Library
|MA
|2828
|51.09
|0.71
|34.95
|1.31
|11.03
|2419
|****
|Hewitt Public Library
|TX
|22000
|24.12
|10.19
|12.50
|3.12
|2.45
|2416
|****
|Page Public Library
|AZ
|7582
|18.64
|0.31
|21.18
|2.72
|18.23
|2395
|****
|North Kansas City Public Library
|MO
|4208
|40.92
|1.08
|44.85
|1.79
|8.84
|2387
|****
|Osterville Village Library
|MA
|3012
|34.38
|0.00
|30.94
|4.76
|8.55
|2379
|****
|Haines Borough Public Library
|AK
|2537
|40.81
|0.58
|34.66
|2.86
|7.64
|2251
|****
|Brewton Public Library
|AL
|5347
|22.04
|11.66
|11.60
|0.56
|3.45
|2227
|****
|Unalaska Public Library
|AK
|4689
|45.38
|0.02
|24.14
|1.41
|10.76
|2094
|****
|Dover Town Library
|MA
|5722
|33.35
|4.81
|13.66
|3.20
|3.31
|2046
|****
|Smoky Valley Library District
|NV
|1831
|40.75
|0.27
|32.45
|3.61
|3.19
|1993
|***
|Lopez Island Library District
|WA
|2442
|39.94
|2.57
|29.96
|1.54
|4.48
|1979
|***
|Loudonville Public Library
|OH
|7677
|18.72
|0.94
|17.56
|2.55
|11.93
|1958
|***
|Harbor-Topky Memorial Library
|OH
|3841
|40.53
|0.69
|18.03
|3.73
|2.56
|1789
|***
|Dennis Public Library
|MA
|2831
|28.59
|1.56
|35.62
|1.42
|4.59
|1783
|***
|Shelter Island Public Library Society
|NY
|2392
|21.07
|1.59
|28.11
|3.06
|3.58
|1735
|***
|Oak Bluffs Public Library
|MA
|4642
|40.78
|0.56
|15.97
|2.46
|4.60
|1700
|***
|Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
|OH
|5252
|30.31
|1.52
|22.83
|2.24
|4.11
|1696
|***
|Homer Public Library
|AK
|5099
|23.17
|2.09
|24.34
|1.24
|5.71
|1640
|***
|Orrville Public Library
|OH
|10862
|47.20
|2.30
|10.73
|1.59
|2.03
|1601
|***
|Bridgeport Public Library
|WV
|8149
|24.12
|7.06
|6.47
|0.90
|1.43
|1587
Expenditure Range $200,000–$399,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Red Hook Public Library
|NY
|1961
|42.02
|1.50
|119.82
|5.89
|4.55
|4208
|*****
|Wagnalls Memorial Library
|OH
|1074
|92.08
|4.19
|35.15
|2.95
|6.05
|3588
|*****
|Grand Marais Public Library
|MN
|1355
|55.84
|4.55
|49.70
|0.85
|9.59
|3174
|*****
|Corry Public Library
|PA
|11963
|6.99
|0.00
|7.11
|0.59
|46.00
|2963
|*****
|Southwest Harbor Public Library
|ME
|1771
|30.44
|2.13
|35.53
|4.19
|13.61
|2909
|*****
|Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library
|NY
|2641
|17.38
|0.74
|31.41
|4.72
|19.06
|2813
|*****
|Delta Community Library
|AK
|1089
|45.09
|1.11
|42.25
|4.25
|7.10
|2782
|*****
|Columbiana Public Library
|AL
|4203
|23.58
|13.21
|10.76
|1.16
|1.84
|2781
|*****
|Pueblo Of Isleta Public Library
|NM
|3537
|5.57
|0.00
|32.65
|11.16
|5.09
|2746
|*****
|Richland Community Library
|MI
|7580
|25.25
|13.47
|4.62
|0.72
|0.24
|2588
|****
|Central City Public Library
|NE
|2921
|26.19
|0.78
|23.99
|5.28
|6.25
|2229
|****
|Truro Public Library
|MA
|2009
|32.60
|0.06
|38.42
|3.46
|3.24
|2050
|****
|Alpine County Library/Archives
|CA
|1079
|22.84
|0.32
|28.31
|3.39
|5.69
|1877
|****
|Beresford Public Library
|SD
|2033
|27.55
|1.68
|24.55
|1.64
|6.15
|1838
|****
|Library District #2 , Linn County
|KS
|1698
|19.30
|0.02
|19.82
|2.41
|10.31
|1737
|****
|Skidompha Public Library
|ME
|5573
|15.77
|0.38
|31.38
|3.53
|3.61
|1733
|****
|Yoakum County/Cecil Bickley Library
|TX
|4359
|9.51
|0.22
|6.64
|6.23
|4.96
|1662
|****
|Meekins Public Library
|MA
|2476
|36.72
|1.02
|18.21
|2.39
|0.88
|1618
|****
|James Kennedy Public Library
|IA
|4058
|35.71
|0.70
|19.14
|2.47
|0.98
|1592
|****
|North Wales Area Library
|PA
|3229
|27.09
|0.96
|19.85
|2.46
|2.08
|1556
|***
|John A Stahl Library
|NE
|3310
|26.15
|2.13
|15.48
|1.23
|3.76
|1531
|***
|Sargent Memorial Library
|MA
|5105
|25.91
|1.20
|18.27
|1.32
|4.19
|1487
|***
|Roxana Public Library District
|IL
|1542
|13.79
|0.21
|25.24
|0.93
|8.45
|1447
|***
|Stinson Memorial Public Library District
|IL
|14068
|11.03
|7.41
|2.06
|0.18
|0.66
|1445
|***
|Falls City Library And Arts Center
|NE
|4216
|32.22
|0.47
|9.93
|1.46
|5.20
|1426
|***
|Ak-Chin Indian Community Library
|AZ
|1419
|2.74
|0.05
|24.85
|1.95
|9.04
|1423
|***
|Kalkaska County Library
|MI
|17153
|9.30
|7.29
|2.29
|0.24
|0.74
|1418
|***
|Cordova District Library
|IL
|1020
|20.61
|0.00
|16.25
|3.36
|2.12
|1398
|***
|Garden Home Community Library
|OR
|5454
|35.63
|0.85
|18.25
|0.78
|1.87
|1393
|***
|Lake Park Public Library
|FL
|8477
|3.23
|0.35
|32.97
|1.11
|7.09
|1380
Expenditure Range $100,000–$199,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Flomaton Public Library
|AL
|1427
|92.50
|0.18
|31.99
|0.59
|18.10
|3420
|*****
|Madison Valley Public Library
|MT
|1177
|37.89
|2.84
|42.41
|4.21
|12.86
|3415
|*****
|Smith Memorial Library
|NY
|1125
|23.62
|2.07
|60.26
|1.53
|14.66
|3178
|*****
|Craig Public Library
|AK
|1198
|30.24
|8.05
|15.33
|2.77
|4.06
|2948
|*****
|Claud H Gilmer Memorial Library
|TX
|1884
|17.16
|0.85
|33.07
|6.19
|14.72
|2909
|*****
|Whitefish Community Library
|MT
|6357
|17.68
|0.55
|10.37
|0.45
|35.99
|2813
|*****
|Hartington Public Library
|NE
|1528
|28.97
|1.49
|28.88
|2.70
|15.13
|2683
|*****
|Neligh Public Library
|NE
|1542
|38.51
|1.41
|16.53
|5.72
|7.60
|2541
|*****
|Parker Public Library
|AZ
|3199
|21.73
|6.79
|18.21
|1.06
|3.76
|2414
|*****
|Falconer Public Library
|NY
|2420
|39.52
|0.04
|30.25
|4.43
|5.33
|2313
|****
|La Veta Regional Library District
|CO
|1271
|30.23
|0.69
|40.65
|2.46
|6.14
|2281
|****
|Haslet Public Library
|TX
|1641
|43.87
|2.32
|21.14
|3.53
|1.81
|2271
|****
|The Southworth Library Association
|NY
|1889
|38.65
|1.42
|23.95
|4.06
|3.00
|2226
|****
|Montevallo - Parnell Memorial Library
|AL
|6452
|15.12
|8.60
|6.05
|0.78
|1.53
|2205
|****
|Rock Creek Public Library
|OH
|2746
|22.12
|0.41
|23.25
|5.30
|6.59
|2137
|****
|Atkinson Public Library
|NE
|1258
|25.61
|1.95
|23.96
|2.77
|6.38
|2130
|****
|Ava Ich Asiit Tribal Library
|AZ
|1028
|1.47
|0.00
|8.28
|12.49
|1.77
|2102
|****
|Tivoli Free Library
|NY
|1118
|21.22
|0.73
|18.10
|4.75
|8.25
|2089
|****
|Quartzsite Public Library
|AZ
|3801
|12.86
|6.04
|10.65
|1.01
|2.81
|1925
|****
|Bertha Voyer Memorial Library
|TX
|1674
|20.84
|0.83
|19.64
|3.51
|4.46
|1760
|***
|Neodesha/W.A. Rankin Memorial
|KS
|2421
|16.55
|0.00
|36.84
|1.41
|5.08
|1668
|***
|Macsherry Library
|NY
|1078
|23.60
|1.03
|17.77
|1.65
|6.27
|1653
|***
|Oxford Public Library
|IN
|1581
|18.20
|0.69
|11.84
|4.56
|3.29
|1603
|***
|Carrollton Public Library
|MO
|3784
|13.93
|1.19
|9.83
|4.42
|3.57
|1577
|***
|Rogersville Public Library
|AL
|1250
|35.51
|0.00
|17.23
|1.96
|3.47
|1540
|***
|Witherle Memorial Library
|ME
|1358
|17.90
|0.52
|15.20
|3.78
|3.32
|1538
|***
|Pentwater Township Library
|MI
|1939
|30.03
|1.41
|12.48
|1.24
|3.01
|1477
|***
|Cornwall Library Association
|CT
|1412
|15.25
|0.31
|12.32
|2.45
|7.80
|1474
|***
|The Library At Cedar Creek Lake
|TX
|5584
|12.16
|0.33
|21.15
|3.14
|3.59
|1471
|***
|Mountain View Public Library
|MO
|2719
|22.15
|0.04
|27.69
|0.23
|5.08
|1416
Expenditure Range $50,000–$99,999
|Stars
|Library
|State
|Population
|Circ (per Capita)
|eCirc (per Capita)
|Visits (per Capita)
|Program Attendance (per Capita)
|Public Internet Computer Use (per Capita)
|Score
|*****
|Real County Public Library
|TX
|1801
|49.48
|44.46
|11.82
|1.98
|3.66
|5003
|*****
|Centerville Community Library
|SD
|1484
|15.43
|0.55
|39.75
|8.12
|4.20
|3042
|*****
|Cambridge Public Library
|NY
|1870
|16.64
|0.97
|36.54
|0.89
|17.22
|2877
|*****
|Estancia Public Library
|NM
|1655
|12.92
|8.71
|16.01
|0.25
|13.53
|2440
|*****
|Powers Library Association
|NY
|1282
|15.86
|0.76
|36.93
|1.19
|9.03
|2301
|*****
|Lincoln Public Library
|NH
|1660
|10.98
|0.53
|33.73
|3.49
|3.19
|2027
|*****
|Philmont Public Library
|NY
|1379
|20.59
|0.49
|23.53
|3.80
|2.78
|1976
|*****
|Pelham Library
|MA
|1321
|30.48
|0.00
|10.64
|4.88
|2.17
|1937
|*****
|Overbrook Public Library
|KS
|1042
|28.44
|0.05
|15.11
|0.84
|7.68
|1807
|*****
|North Freedom Public Library
|WI
|1413
|14.68
|0.25
|7.15
|1.11
|12.72
|1754
|****
|Elbridge Free Library
|NY
|1058
|22.01
|1.57
|17.06
|2.95
|2.15
|1741
|****
|Freeman Public Library
|SD
|1262
|23.17
|2.58
|12.57
|0.89
|6.69
|1741
|****
|Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library
|IA
|1184
|10.65
|0.42
|22.75
|2.38
|5.27
|1721
|****
|Gardner Public Library
|NE
|1416
|5.75
|0.92
|6.75
|6.71
|2.39
|1697
|****
|Bancroft Public Library
|IA
|1268
|15.80
|0.25
|24.36
|1.30
|4.58
|1640
|****
|Windham Public Library
|NY
|1703
|13.27
|0.63
|16.31
|2.44
|4.79
|1600
|****
|Erie City Public Library
|KS
|1121
|6.00
|0.00
|13.56
|1.04
|11.15
|1598
|****
|Limon Memorial Library
|CO
|1857
|21.43
|0.49
|18.56
|0.21
|6.31
|1587
|****
|Huachuca City Public Library
|AZ
|1810
|9.30
|0.14
|16.75
|2.70
|5.05
|1557
|****
|Creighton Public Library
|NE
|1120
|34.77
|0.63
|6.52
|1.80
|2.88
|1550
|****
|Wellsburg Public Library
|IA
|1144
|16.32
|0.76
|17.07
|0.92
|6.01
|1550
|****
|Konawa - Kennedy Library Of Konawa
|OK
|1286
|16.44
|0.00
|10.50
|4.85
|0.75
|1543
|***
|Upton County Public Library
|TX
|1520
|12.13
|0.00
|25.60
|0.24
|6.17
|1537
|***
|Edgerton Public Library
|MN
|1879
|39.82
|0.49
|14.81
|0.50
|0.84
|1504
|***
|Ainsworth Public Library
|NE
|1609
|12.05
|1.30
|21.15
|1.68
|2.83
|1483
|***
|Tonto Basin Public Library
|AZ
|1424
|18.61
|0.00
|17.13
|1.26
|4.42
|1480
|***
|Bolton Free Library
|NY
|2326
|9.43
|0.58
|15.58
|0.86
|7.74
|1480
|***
|Readlyn Community Library
|IA
|1133
|9.16
|0.81
|22.57
|1.88
|2.43
|1429
|***
|Jordan Bramley Library
|NY
|1368
|19.52
|1.05
|12.96
|2.42
|1.35
|1414
|***
|Hubbard Public Library
|IA
|1549
|12.48
|0.29
|13.69
|1.96
|4.44
|1397
|***
|Buhler Public Library
|KS
|1332
|18.68
|0.00
|9.37
|1.85
|4.68
|1395
|***
|Springfield Memorial Library
|NE
|1615
|15.57
|0.92
|16.98
|1.43
|2.81
|1385
|***
|Saint Paul Public Library
|NE
|2322
|22.44
|1.50
|15.07
|0.27
|3.36
|1378
