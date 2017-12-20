Micromanaging Library Leaders Rarely Know the Damage They Do | Leading from the Library

By on

Leaders are advised to relinquish control in favor of empowering staff. Giving up that control can be hard for some, especially when they are apt to micromanage workers. The key is to recognize it and then work on behavior change.

When librarians get together to talk about their organizations and how they are managed, the discussion often turns to the plague of the micromanaging supervisor. Library workers all too willingly express their disdain for leaders who constantly meddle in their work, telling them how to do their job and showing little respect for their talent. This behavior, in addition to insulting workers, undermines their commitment to the organization and likely lowers their confidence levels. It’s little coincidence that micromanaging bosses lack the basic self-awareness to know the damage they’re doing to staff morale, because they are often completely unaware of their own micromanaging behavior. The good news is that it may be possible for the habitual micromanager to do something about it, but recognizing it must the first step to change.

You’ve probably been micromanaged

In a previous position I was responsible for the access services operation. Things ran well enough except for the occasional and unexpected glitch that resulted in a disrupted workflow or a disgruntled community member. Whatever it was, the team dealt with and corrected the issue soon enough. That rarely kept the library director from stepping into the situation with some variation of “here’s how I used to handle that” or “why aren’t we doing X instead of Y?” These issues typically mattered so little to the overall success of the library, I wondered why the director even bothered to pay attention rather than trust my judgment and ability in leading the team to deliver a great service experience. Good leaders should ask questions, but the type of question and its intent makes a difference. Is it within the purview of a high-level library leader? If it’s substantively connected to strategic matters, then ask away, and get involved as needed. However, if the stakes are low and clearly of little consequence to the overall operation, let alone the future of the library, it sounds more like micromanagement.

It’s a control thing

Why do leaders do it? Pick a reason. No one knows how to do the work as well as they do. Jobs will fail to get done without their direct involvement. Fear of delegation. Needing to oversee every team. Getting ego boosts by diving in to save the day. In her article “Signs That You’re a Micromanager,” Muriel Maignan Wilkins shares a list for leaders. It includes:

Rarely satisfied with the work of employees

Desire to step in and tell subordinates how to do their job

Enjoy pointing out the need for corrections in a work process

Demand to get constant updates from employees on their projects

Paying attention to details when outcomes are of minor consequence

The reasons are myriad but in the end, micromanaging is largely about leaders being unable to relinquish control. They feel an undeniable urge to oversee every operation and the people in their portfolio, no matter how minor. Of course, leaders need to know what’s happening across the scope of the entire organization. But maintaining awareness and an irrational need for control are two different things. Leaders need to know when to relinquish control and allow their subordinates to do their jobs. They need to resist the urge to impact the outcomes—or even influence how tasks are ultimately accomplished—and instead accept that staff will do their jobs well and make the right decisions. When the outcomes are less than satisfactory, good leaders effectively provide guidance and support for better results in the future. Put simply, they treat staff like responsible, trusted adults.

Time to change

Library workers who have experience with a micromanaging boss can tell leaders everything they need to know about its dangers. Start with the destruction of trust. If leaders fail to demonstrate trust in their staff by constantly second guessing their work, how can they expect to gain trust? Rather than apply themselves earnestly to projects, staff will make a half-hearted effort waiting for their micromanaging boss to take over and tell them what to do and how to do it. Leaders whose followers have no trust in them need to change. It can be done, and Wilkins offers four strategies:

Get over yourself. Micromanagers want to believe they are the organizational linchpin, that nothing gets accomplished without them. Recognizing and overcoming one’s own narcissism is a difficult first step, but instead of taking control, consider looking at the potential positive outcomes of relinquishing control to others.

Let the “micro” go. Start with a basic to-do list and identify anything that’s below a strategic activity where your leadership is of less value and importance. Let direct reports know when they need your direct involvement, but that they are otherwise trusted to make the right decisions.

Give the “what,” not the “how.” Leaders can certainly direct subordinates about expectations for outcomes and deliverables. It becomes micromanagement when leaders dictate how to get the results. If there are concerns about those results, leaders should ask staff how they plan to go about getting the job done, share thoughts if appropriate, then step back and allow them to go about their work.

Anticipate something positive. Fear of failure underlies micromanaging. Taking control is the micromanager’s way to ensure success, even if a toxic workplace is the price to pay. Instead of being driven by failure, focus on a positive outcome based on leadership support rather than control.

Is it possible that something will go wrong? Absolutely. Stopping micromanagement behavior requires the ability to both relinquish control and accept that something may go differently than it would if the leader did it. Even in the worst-case scenario of project failure, I am unable to imagine anything much worse than the damage a micromanaging boss does to the culture of a team or entire organization. In the short run, micromanagers may get the desired results. Over time, though, micromanagement leads to a dysfunctional organization where there is no trust and the product suffers because staff take no pride or joy in their work. If this column’s depictions of a micromanager sound vaguely similar to your own leadership style, take time to ask serious questions about your inclination to exert control over people and projects. If you’re an aspiring leader who works for a micromanager, learn what not to do and make a personal commitment to do better with those you’ll be leading in the future.