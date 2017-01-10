July 3, 2017

Past Winners

LibraryAware Community Award | Paralibrarian of the Year
Library of the Year | Library Marketer of the Year Award | LJ / ALISE Excellence in Teaching Award | Best Small Library in America
Librarian of the Year | Politician of the Year

LibraryAware Community Award
2016     Louisville, KY, Louisville Free Public Library, KY
2015     Dothan, AL, Houston County Library System, AL
2014     Wichita, KS, Wichita Public Library, KS
2013     Canton Township, MI, Canton Public Library, MI

 

Paralibrarian* of the Year Winners

*In 2011, the Paraprofessional of the Year award title changed to Paralibrarian of the Year.
2017     Patricia Pacheco, Sterling Library, Loudoun County Public Library, VA
2016     Brown Biggers, University of North Carolina, Greensboro
2015     Tamara Faulkner Kraus, Hickory Public Library, Hickory, NC
2014     Clancy Pool, Whitman County Rural Library District, Colfax, WA
2013     Laura Poe, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Athens, AL
2012     Linda Dahlquist, Volusia County Public Library, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2011     Gilda Ramos, Patchogue-Medford Library, NY
2010     Allison Sloan, Reading Public Library, MA
2009     Tina Adams, North Carolina State University Libraries
2008     Steve Roskoski, Multnomah County Library, Portland, OR
2007     Jackie Cornette, Watauga County Library, Sugar Grove NC
2006     Valeria Fike, College of DuPage Library, Glen Ellyn, IL
2005     Trish Palluck, Wyoming State Library
2004     Linda Porter, Burlington County Library System, Mt. Holly, NJ
2003     Susan Knoche, James H. Quillen College of Medicine Library, East Tennessee State University, Johnson City
2002     Cynthia Ahrens, Hennepin County Library, Minnetonka, MN
2001     Dorothy Morgan, Liverpool Public Library, NY
2000     Beth Perkins, Mary Washington College, Fredricksburg, VA

 

Library of the Year Winners
2016     Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, Topeka, KS
2015     Ferguson Municipal Public Library, Ferguson, MO
2014     Edmonton Public Library, Alberta, Canada
2013     Howard County Library System, MD
2012     San Diego County Library, CA
2011     King County Library System, WA
2010     Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH
2009     Queens Library, NY
2008     Laramie County Library System, WY
2007     Worthington Libraries, OH
2006     Salt Lake City Public Library , UT
2005     Fayetteville Public Library, AR
2004     San Jose Public Library/San Jose StateUniversity Library, CA
2003     Las Vegas Clark County Library District, NV
2002     Kalamazoo Public Library, MI
2001     Richland County Public Library, Columbia, SC
2000     Gwinnett County Public Library, Lawrenceville, GA
1999     The Valley Library, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR
1998     Medina County District Library, OH
1997     Ann Arbor District Library, MI
1996     Broward County Library, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
1995     Public Library of Charlotte & Mecklenburg County, NC
1994     BrownCounty Library, Green Bay, WI
1993     Austin Public Library, TX
1992     Redwood City Public Library, CA

 

Library Marketer of the Year
2016     The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Charlotte, NC

 

LJ/ALISE* Excellence in Teaching Award

*In 2014, the LJ and ALISE Teaching Awards were merged
2016     Jenna Hartel, University of Toronto
2015     Patricia K. Galloway, University of Texas at Austin
2014     Paul T. Jaeger, University of Maryland, College Park
2013     Suzie Allard, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
2012     Lilia Pavlovsky, Rutgers University, NJ
2011     Martin B. Wolske, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
2010     Steven MacCall, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
2009     Rebecca Knuth, University of Hawai’i, Manoa
2008     Rick Block, Columbia University Libraries, NY; Pratt Institute, NY; Long Island University, NY
2007     Toni Samek, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

 

Best Small Library in America Winners
2016     Albert Wisner Public Library, NY
2015     Belgrade Community Library, MT
2014     Pine River Library, CO
2013     Southern Area Public Library, WV
2012     Independence Public Library, KS
2011     Naturita Community Library, CO
2010     Glen Carbon Centennial Library, IL
2009     Union County Carnegie LibrarySC
2008     Chelsea District Library, MI
2007     Grand County Public Library, Moab, UT
2006     Milanof-Schock Library, Mount Joy, PA
2005     Haines Borough Public Library, AK

 

Librarian of the Year Winners
2017     Jill Bourne, San José Public Library, CA
2016     Nicolle Ingui Davies, Arapahoe Library District, CO
2015     Siobhan A. Reardon, Free Library of Philadelphia
2014     Corinne Hill, Chattanooga Public Library
2013     Jo Budler, Kansas State Library
2012     Luis Herrera, San Francisco Public Library
2011     Nancy Pearl, University of Washington
2010     Craig Buthod, Louisville Free Public Library, KY
2009     Team Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Public Library, IA
2008     Norma Blake, New Jersey State Librarian
2007     Mary Baykan, Washington County Free Library, MD
2006     Rivkah Sass, Omaha Public Library
2005     Susan K. Nutter, Vice Provost & Director of Libraries, North Carolina State University, Raleigh
2004     Toni Garvey, City Librarian, Phoenix Public Library
2003     Raymond Santiago, Director, Miami-Dade Public Library System, FL
2002     Susan Kent, Los Angeles Public Library, CA
2001     Louise Blalock, Hartford Public Library, CT
2000     SEE 2001. LJ changed the year of the award to the year in which it is presented.
1999     Jerry Thrasher, Cumberland County Public Library, NC
1998     Susan Fuller, Director, Santa Clara County Library, San Jose, CA
1997     Bobby Roberts, Central Arkansas Library System, Little Rock, AR
1996     Dorothy M. Schirtzinger, Lee County Library System, Little Rock, AR
1995     Carla D. Hayden, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore, MD
1994     Deborah Jacobs, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, OR
1993     Susan C. Curzon, Vice Provost, Information and Technology Resources Division and Dean of the University Library System, California State University, Northridge
1992     John W. Ferguson, Director, Mid-Continent Public Library, Independence, MO
1991     Daniel J. Bradbury, Director, Kansas City Public Library, Kansas City, MO
1990     Amy Owen, Utah State Librarian, Salt Lake City, UT
1989     Brenda Vogel, Library Coordinator of the Maryland Correctional Educational Libraries
1988     Peggy Goodwin, Adult Services Librarian, Walnut Creek Branch Library of the Nicholson
Memorial Library System, Garland, TX

 

Politician of the Year Winners

2008     Mitch Landrieu, Lt. Governor, LA
2007     Delaware’s Dream Team: Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, Secy. of State Harriet Smith Windsor, and Asst. Secy. of State Rick Geisenberger
2006     Rick Boucher, Representative, D–Virginia
2005     Frank DiCicco and Michael Nutter, City Councilors, Philadelphia
2004     Dick Murphy, Mayor, San Diego
2003     Bernie Sanders, Representative, I–Vermont
2002     Jack Reed, Senator, D–Rhode Island
2001     Tom Ridge, Governor, Pennsylvania
2000     Skip Rimsza, Mayor, Phoenix
1999     Lee Brown, Mayor, Houston
1998     Phil Bredesen, Mayor, Nashville, TN
1997     Richard M. Daley, Mayor, Chicago

