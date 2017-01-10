Past Winners

LibraryAware Community Award | Paralibrarian of the Year

Library of the Year | Library Marketer of the Year Award | LJ / ALISE Excellence in Teaching Award | Best Small Library in America

Librarian of the Year | Politician of the Year

LibraryAware Community Award

(Nominations due January 24, 2017)

2016 Louisville, KY, Louisville Free Public Library, KY

2015 Dothan, AL, Houston County Library System, AL

2014 Wichita, KS, Wichita Public Library, KS

2013 Canton Township, MI, Canton Public Library, MI

Paralibrarian* of the Year Winners

*In 2011, the Paraprofessional of the Year award title changed to Paralibrarian of the Year.

(Nominations due January 10, 2017)

2017 Patricia Pacheco, Sterling Library, Loudoun County Public Library, VA

2016 Brown Biggers, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

2015 Tamara Faulkner Kraus, Hickory Public Library, Hickory, NC

2014 Clancy Pool, Whitman County Rural Library District, Colfax, WA

2013 Laura Poe, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Athens, AL

2012 Linda Dahlquist, Volusia County Public Library, New Smyrna Beach, FL

2011 Gilda Ramos, Patchogue-Medford Library, NY

2010 Allison Sloan, Reading Public Library, MA

2009 Tina Adams, North Carolina State University Libraries

2008 Steve Roskoski, Multnomah County Library, Portland, OR

2007 Jackie Cornette, Watauga County Library, Sugar Grove NC

2006 Valeria Fike, College of DuPage Library, Glen Ellyn, IL

2005 Trish Palluck, Wyoming State Library

2004 Linda Porter, Burlington County Library System, Mt. Holly, NJ

2003 Susan Knoche, James H. Quillen College of Medicine Library, East Tennessee State University, Johnson City

2002 Cynthia Ahrens, Hennepin County Library, Minnetonka, MN

2001 Dorothy Morgan, Liverpool Public Library, NY

2000 Beth Perkins, Mary Washington College, Fredricksburg, VA

Library of the Year Winners

(Nominations due April 4, 2017)

2016 Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, Topeka, KS

2015 Ferguson Municipal Public Library, Ferguson, MO

2014 Edmonton Public Library, Alberta, Canada

2013 Howard County Library System, MD

2012 San Diego County Library, CA

2011 King County Library System, WA

2010 Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH

2009 Queens Library, NY

2008 Laramie County Library System, WY

2007 Worthington Libraries, OH

2006 Salt Lake City Public Library , UT

2005 Fayetteville Public Library, AR

2004 San Jose Public Library/San Jose State, University Library, CA

2003 Las Vegas Clark County Library District, NV

2002 Kalamazoo Public Library, MI

2001 Richland County Public Library, Columbia, SC

2000 Gwinnett County Public Library, Lawrenceville, GA

1999 The Valley Library, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

1998 Medina County District Library, OH

1997 Ann Arbor District Library, MI

1996 Broward County Library, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

1995 Public Library of Charlotte & Mecklenburg County, NC

1994 BrownCounty Library, Green Bay, WI

1993 Austin Public Library, TX

1992 Redwood City Public Library, CA

Library Marketer of the Year

(Nominations due August 8, 2017)

2016 The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Charlotte, NC

LJ/ALISE* Excellence in Teaching Award

*In 2014, the LJ and ALISE Teaching Awards were merged

(Nominations due September 19, 2017)

2016 Jenna Hartel, University of Toronto

2015 Patricia K. Galloway, University of Texas at Austin

2014 Paul T. Jaeger, University of Maryland, College Park

2013 Suzie Allard, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

2012 Lilia Pavlovsky, Rutgers University, NJ

2011 Martin B. Wolske, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2010 Steven MacCall, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

2009 Rebecca Knuth, University of Hawai’i, Manoa

2008 Rick Block, Columbia University Libraries, NY; Pratt Institute, NY; Long Island University, NY

2007 Toni Samek, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

Best Small Library in America Winners

(Nominations due July 17, 2017)

2016 Albert Wisner Public Library, NY

2015 Belgrade Community Library, MT

2014 Pine River Library, CO

2013 Southern Area Public Library, WV

2012 Independence Public Library, KS

2011 Naturita Community Library, CO

2010 Glen Carbon Centennial Library, IL

2009 Union County Carnegie Library, SC

2008 Chelsea District Library, MI

2007 Grand County Public Library, Moab, UT

2006 Milanof-Schock Library, Mount Joy, PA

2005 Haines Borough Public Library, AK

Librarian of the Year Winners

(Nominations due October 31, 2017)

2017 Jill Bourne, San José Public Library, CA

2016 Nicolle Ingui Davies, Arapahoe Library District, CO

2015 Siobhan A. Reardon, Free Library of Philadelphia

2014 Corinne Hill, Chattanooga Public Library

2013 Jo Budler, Kansas State Library

2012 Luis Herrera, San Francisco Public Library

2011 Nancy Pearl, University of Washington

2010 Craig Buthod, Louisville Free Public Library, KY

2009 Team Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Public Library, IA

2008 Norma Blake, New Jersey State Librarian

2007 Mary Baykan, Washington County Free Library, MD

2006 Rivkah Sass, Omaha Public Library

2005 Susan K. Nutter, Vice Provost & Director of Libraries, North Carolina State University, Raleigh

2004 Toni Garvey, City Librarian, Phoenix Public Library

2003 Raymond Santiago, Director, Miami-Dade Public Library System, FL

2002 Susan Kent, Los Angeles Public Library, CA

2001 Louise Blalock, Hartford Public Library, CT

2000 SEE 2001. LJ changed the year of the award to the year in which it is presented.

1999 Jerry Thrasher, Cumberland County Public Library, NC

1998 Susan Fuller, Director, Santa Clara County Library, San Jose, CA

1997 Bobby Roberts, Central Arkansas Library System, Little Rock, AR

1996 Dorothy M. Schirtzinger, Lee County Library System, Little Rock, AR

1995 Carla D. Hayden, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore, MD

1994 Deborah Jacobs, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, OR

1993 Susan C. Curzon, Vice Provost, Information and Technology Resources Division and Dean of the University Library System, California State University, Northridge

1992 John W. Ferguson, Director, Mid-Continent Public Library, Independence, MO

1991 Daniel J. Bradbury, Director, Kansas City Public Library, Kansas City, MO

1990 Amy Owen, Utah State Librarian, Salt Lake City, UT

1989 Brenda Vogel, Library Coordinator of the Maryland Correctional Educational Libraries

1988 Peggy Goodwin, Adult Services Librarian, Walnut Creek Branch Library of the Nicholson

Memorial Library System, Garland, TX

Politician of the Year Winners

2008 Mitch Landrieu, Lt. Governor, LA

2007 Delaware’s Dream Team: Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, Secy. of State Harriet Smith Windsor, and Asst. Secy. of State Rick Geisenberger

2006 Rick Boucher, Representative, D–Virginia

2005 Frank DiCicco and Michael Nutter, City Councilors, Philadelphia

2004 Dick Murphy, Mayor, San Diego

2003 Bernie Sanders, Representative, I–Vermont

2002 Jack Reed, Senator, D–Rhode Island

2001 Tom Ridge, Governor, Pennsylvania

2000 Skip Rimsza, Mayor, Phoenix

1999 Lee Brown, Mayor, Houston

1998 Phil Bredesen, Mayor, Nashville, TN

1997 Richard M. Daley, Mayor, Chicago